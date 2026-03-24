The “Not Famous But Known” ® Bagel Shop is Coming to Texas





DALLAS, March 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PopUp Bagels, the award-winning bagel brand redefining the bagel experience, is expanding throughout Texas with its first location in Dallas. In total, PopUp plans to have at least 12 locations in the Lone Star State, situated in major hubs such as Houston, Austin, and San Antonio.

PopUp Bagels is not your typical bagel shop. In an industry long considered settled, the brand has stirred things up by focusing on doing one thing really well: serving hot, whole bagels straight from the oven. No sandwiches, no toasters, no slicing - just bagels meant to be torn apart and dipped into rotating schmears. The result invites customers to Grip, Rip and Dip® - a morning ritual that has inspired bagel lovers everywhere.

Since the brand's debut in Connecticut in 2021, PopUp Bagels has grown from humble beginnings into a company known for its unique business model, featuring hot and whole bagels, weekly schmear flavors and standout brand collaborations. What started out of founder Adam Goldberg's backyard window has since become a defining icon of New York’s bagel culture, drawing fans from across the country eager to experience its Not Famous but Known bagels for themselves.

“Texas represents a significant opportunity for PopUp Bagels as we continue to scale the brand,” said PopUp Bagels CEO Tory Bartlett. “Launching in Dallas gives us a strong entry point into the state, with Houston following shortly after. We’re approaching this growth with the same discipline and focus on quality that have defined PopUp Bagels from the beginning.”

New locations in Texas, along with a partnership expansion with Lone Star Bagels, further strengthen PopUp Bagels’ position in the bagel industry. Whether enjoyed right on the street or taken home to share, the brand celebrates simplicity, flavor, and the pure joy of a freshly baked bagel. High-quality bagels, and unique rotating schmears continue to generate excitement and loyalty among bagel lovers everywhere, as PopUp Bagels brings its distinct experience across the country.

“We’re so excited to bring PopUp Bagels to Texas,” said Don Meij, PopUp Bagels’ Texas partner. “Dallas is the ideal place to introduce the brand, with its strong and evolving food scene. We believe PopUp’s energetic, high-quality approach to bagels will resonate here. We are also planning to expand into Houston and other communities across the state to share the Grip, Rip, and Dip® experience.”

New storefronts in Texas mark a significant milestone for PopUp Bagels as they expand the brand’s footprint throughout the country. The new locations will deliver the same freshly baked, hot-out-of-the-oven bagels that have redefined the bagel experience in NYC, Connecticut, California, Florida, and beyond. The shops will serve bagels for walk-ins, advance orders, and catering.

ABOUT POPUP BAGELS

At PopUp Bagels, our mission is fueled by passion and dedication: to craft unmistakably perfect bagels with no frills, using the essence of simplicity - crispy crusts, soft crumb centers, and an ideal proportion of seeds. Every bagel is a product of precision, from the high-quality ingredients in our dough to the meticulous proofing process and expert bake that achieves the perfect texture and flavor. Our commitment to quality goes beyond the bagel itself - innovating with top brands, chefs, and tastemakers to create epic schmears that elevate the cream cheese experience with bold, unexpected flavors.

What started as a local sensation, founded by Adam Goldberg in Westport, CT, has quickly grown into a celebrated name. It has earned acclaim from bagel lovers and industry experts alike and led to a nationwide expansion. No sandwiches here - we serve our bagels fresh from the oven, hot and whole, to Grip, Rip and Dip®. Loyal fans enjoy our bagels right from the bag, or they can be taken home or to the park to enjoy in endless ways. Follow our story on Instagram or our website, and come try for yourself how every bagel crafted is a testament to our commitment to perfection.

ABOUT LONE STAR BAGELS

Lone Star Bagels is the exclusive franchise partner of PopUp Bagels across Texas, Colorado, New Mexico, Kansas, Missouri, and Oklahoma. Founded by widely respected restaurant leader Don Meij, the company brings one of the fastest-growing, culture-driven bagel brands in the U.S. to the Central and Southwest regions. Lone Star Bagels is led by Chief Operating Officer David Burness, an experienced multi-unit operator and executive, with a focus on disciplined growth, operational excellence, and building enduring local communities through great food and hospitality.

Contact:

Madeline Steinberg - madeline@popupbagels.com

M18PR - popupbagels@m18pr.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/5e430ae7-d4cd-4b62-9309-1214422833ca