Anteriad Receives Highest Possible Score in Buying Group Detail Criterion in Marketing and Sales Data Report

New York, NY, March 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Anteriad, a global leader in B2B data and marketing solutions, today announced it received a 5 out of 5, the highest score possible, in the Buying Group Detail criterion in The Forrester Wave™: Marketing and Sales Data Providers for B2B, Q1 2026. In the company’s view, this score speaks to the buying group capabilities Anteriad has been delivering to customers since Q4 2025 through its AI-Driven Buying Group Profiles in the Anteriad Marketing Cloud. Anteriad’s Buying Group Profiles combine proprietary B2B data with AI to dynamically identify, assemble, and activate complete buying groups, giving demand gen marketers a faster path to pipeline.

B2B buying decisions are getting harder to influence and harder to win. According to Forrester’s State of Business Buying, 2026 report, the typical B2B purchase now involves 13 internal stakeholders and nine external influencers. Buying groups are growing larger, procurement is involved earlier, and every dollar spent faces more scrutiny. Yet most B2B marketers are still running campaigns built around individual leads, leaving pipeline on the table.

In the Wave report, Forrester notes that ”Expanded buying group capabilities are another highlight[DB1] .” Forrester defines a score of 5 in the Buying Group Detail criterion as having superior capabilities to predict product-specific buying groups.

What Buying Group Profiles Do

Anteriad’s Buying Group Profiles give B2B marketers two ways to build and activate buying groups inside the Anteriad Marketing Cloud:

Dynamic Buying Group Profiles draw on Anteriad’s proprietary B2B data, including verified contact records, firmographic intelligence, behavioral signals, and intent data, to identify the likely members of a buying group – providing a starting point for marketers ready to move to a buying group strategy. AI then assembles these members dynamically based on both the product being sold and the organization types being targeted. Because the composition of a buying group changes depending on company size, industry, and product complexity, the profiles adapt to those differences rather than relying on outdated assumptions about who is involved in a purchase decision.

Manual Buying Group Profiles are built for marketers who already have a clear picture of their buying groups by product and target audience. They can map known titles, job levels, and job functions to standard buying group roles (Decision Maker, Champion, Influencer, Ratifier, and User) and operationalize that knowledge directly in campaigns.

Identification and Activation, Not Just Data

What makes Anteriad’s approach different is that it doesn’t stop at identification. Once buying group profiles are built, Anteriad’s team activates them across channels through managed multichannel campaigns, content syndication, and BDR outreach in 30 languages. It is the company’s view [DB2] that a combination of data-powered assembly plus full-funnel activation is uncommon in the market and reflects the depth of services that Forrester recognized with another 5 out of 5 score for Supporting Services and Offerings criterion in the evaluation.

A Starting Point for Marketers Not Yet Using Buying Groups

For marketers who aren’t ready to build buying groups into campaign design today, Anteriad offers post-campaign buying group analytics. After a campaign runs, Anteriad’s analytics team can identify non-targeted buying group members who engaged organically across channels, giving marketers visibility into buying group formation they wouldn’t have seen otherwise.

This insight has helped marketers build the internal case for expanding beyond single-lead delivery. When marketers can show leadership that multiple members of a buying group are already engaging with their campaigns, the conversation shifts from “why should we try buying groups?” to “why aren’t we targeting them yet?”

“Every marketer I talk to is feeling the same pressure: bigger buying groups, longer cycles, and a C-suite that wants to see pipeline, not just leads. We built Buying Group Profiles because we believe the shift from lead-based to buying group-based marketing shouldn’t require a massive technology investment or a year-long implementation. Whether you’re ready to activate buying groups today or just want to understand who’s already engaging, we want to make that move easier. This recognition gives us confidence that we’re building the right capabilities to help marketers get there,” said Lynn Tornabene, Chief Marketing and Product Officer at Anteriad.

To learn more about Anteriad Buying Group Profiles, click here.

Access The Forrester Wave™: Marketing And Sales Data Providers For B2B, Q1 2026 report here.

About Anteriad

Anteriad puts B2B marketers directly in front of their next customer and ahead of their competition. Trusted by companies including IBM, Microsoft, ServiceNow, KPMG, and Lenovo, Anteriad delivers high-fidelity, privacy-compliant B2B buyer data, advanced analytics, comprehensive multichannel execution, BDR and SDR-as-a-service in 30 languages, and expert advisory. The award-winning Anteriad Marketing Cloud platform monitors over 500 billion buyer-related signals monthly to provide highly-rated intent data and power demand and performance programs across channels.

Forrester does not endorse any company, product, brand, or service included in its research publications and does not advise any person to select the products or services of any company or brand based on the ratings included in such publications. Information is based on the best available resources. Opinions reflect judgment at the time and are subject to change. For more information, read about Forrester's objectivity here.

[DB1]Has to be verbatim langauge; we must use the complete, unaltered sentence as it appears in the report

[DB2]Changed to opinion langauge