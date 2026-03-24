Opkey Release Advisor: Speed Up Oracle and Workday Release Analysis By 80% with Agentic AI

PITTSBURGH, March 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Opkey, provider of the leading Cloud Application Lifecycle Management (CALM) platform for Oracle, Workday, Coupa, UKG, and more, today announced Opkey Release Advisor, an agentic AI-powered solution that quickly turns enterprise SaaS release updates into tailored insights, impact analysis, and testing plans designed for each organization’s unique environment. By automatically analyzing vendor documentation and identifying the updates that matter most, Release Advisor takes organizations from manual, time intensive release interpretation to automated release decision-making, helping IT teams and business leaders validate and capitalize on new innovations with greater speed and confidence.

Enterprise applications such as Oracle Fusion and Workday deliver continuous innovation through frequent feature releases instead of traditional annual upgrades. As a result, IT teams and business leaders must evaluate lengthy release documentation and determine which updates affect their specific environments and business processes. Many organizations manage multiple feature releases a year for each enterprise application suite, requiring IT teams to sift through hundreds of changes every quarter to stay compliant, keep systems running smoothly, and maximize ROI by adopting the latest innovation.

Analyzing release documentation, determining impact and relevance, defining an action plan for opt-in features, planning testing, and validating integrations can often take five to seven weeks and significant internal resources. This challenge is compounded as SaaS innovation accelerates, as this manual process increasingly limits organizations’ ability to adopt new capabilities and capture the full value of their enterprise software investments.

Opkey Release Advisor automates Oracle and Workday release management by instantly analyzing release updates and translating them into prioritized insights, impact analysis, and testing guidance tailored to each enterprise environment. By enabling IT teams to focus only on the updates that affect their specific system design, modules, and integrations, Release Advisor helps organizations cut release analysis time by 60%-80% allowing them to certify updates in as few as 3 days without increasing operational risk.

“Enterprise software innovation is accelerating rapidly, but many organizations struggle to keep up with the pace of change,” said David Zimmerman, VP of Product and Solutions at Opkey. “Release Advisor moves automation upstream from testing execution to release decision-making, simplifying customers' ability to keep up with the speed of innovation. And because it connects intelligent release analysis directly to a customer’s unique system design, teams can clearly see which updates matter for them and immediately generate a plan to enable and validate them. The result is faster adoption of Oracle and Workday innovations and a much stronger return on enterprise SaaS investments.”

From Release Notes to Actionable Release Decisions

Opkey Release Advisor introduces a two-layer approach that turns release documentation into a structured “release-to-action” workflow, helping organizations move from research to operational readiness faster.

Release Advisor Lite (Free): Release Advisor Lite provides instant AI-generated summaries of new Oracle and Workday releases. Instead of combing through lengthy documentation, users can quickly see:



Key feature highlights

Module-level changes Priority and severity rankings Which features are automatically enabled versus optional AI-powered chat experience to dig into new features



Release Advisor Lite provides instant AI-generated summaries of new Oracle and Workday releases. Instead of combing through lengthy documentation, users can quickly see:

These insights are delivered through an intuitive dashboard that organizes release updates by category and potential impact. Release Advisor Lite is available free of charge and does not require an Opkey platform subscription.

Release Advisor Pro: Release Advisor Pro is available as part of the Opkey platform and adds environment-aware intelligence. The solution analyzes how updates affect each organization’s unique configuration, modules, and integrations, allowing customers to define an action plan to enable opt-in features and backlog any features that are deferred. RA Pro generates tailored test cases and scenarios aligned to new features a customer decides to enable, ensuring safe adoption of new capabilities with AI-generated training guides.





Measurable Impact Helps Enterprises Keep Pace and Maximize the Full Value of SaaS Innovation Investments

By combining AI-driven release analysis with automated test planning, Opkey's platform helps organizations:

Cut release analysis time by 60–80%

Reduce testing effort by ~80%

Certify updates in as little as three days

Reduce downtime risk by up to 90%

Achieve up to 98% coverage of critical workflows

Effortlessly create AI generated training guides to ensure adoption of new features





The result is a faster, more predictable release-readiness process that helps organizations move from “hoping nothing breaks” to confidently validating every update before production.

“Major enterprise SaaS vendors deliver hundreds of new capabilities every quarter, creating operational complexity for enterprise IT teams who support them,” said Eric Newcomer, Principal Analyst at Intellyx. “Opkey Release Advisor transforms their release documentation into a prioritized adoption plan to help organizations automate the challenge of keeping up with the pace of innovation.”

Instead of manually interpreting updates and building spreadsheets, receive a prioritized action plan for evaluating, enabling, and testing the changes that matter most. To learn more about how Opkey Release Advisor can help bridge the gap between innovation and adoption, visit opkey.com/release-advisor.

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About Opkey

Opkey is the leading Cloud Application Lifecycle Management (CALM) platform for Oracle Fusion, Workday, Salesforce, Coupa, and more. In a world where most large application initiatives struggle to achieve their expected benefits, Opkey delivers breakthrough value by cutting manual effort by 80%, enabling 30% faster go‑lives, and slashing downtime risk by 92%. Powered by Argus, the industry’s first domain‑specific AI model trained on decades of expertise and 200+ terabytes of enterprise application and performance data, Opkey’s 20+ AI agents manage every phase of the lifecycle—Define, Design, Configure, Test, and Train—to drive faster ROI and lower risk. Reach the full value of your cloud app investments, only with Opkey. Learn more at Opkey.com .