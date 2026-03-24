AI Revolution Accelerates: Multi-Industry Adoption Driving Explosive Growth Opportunity

NEW YORK, March 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Market News Updates News Commentary - AI-driven technology is quickly changing how businesses work and grow across industries like healthcare, finance, retail, logistics, and energy. Instead of being something experimental, AI is now becoming a core part of everyday operations—helping companies automate tasks, make faster decisions, and better understand their customers. Tools like machine learning and data analytics allow organizations to respond in real time, improve efficiency, and launch new products or services faster. As AI continues to connect with cloud and other digital systems, it’s making it easier for companies to scale solutions across multiple business areas without starting from scratch each time. The latest companies seeking opportunities in a rapidly growing industry may include Core AI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: CHAI), DigitalOcean (NYSE: DOCN), CoreWeave, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRWV), Nebius (NASDAQ: NBIS), Applied Digital (NASDAQ: APLD).

Companies using AI are already seeing clear benefits in both performance and cost savings. By automating repetitive work and analyzing large amounts of data, businesses can focus more on strategy and innovation instead of manual processes. AI also helps leaders make smarter decisions by identifying trends and predicting future outcomes. Some of the biggest advantages include:

Scalable solutions: Easily apply AI tools across different industries and departments

Improved efficiency: Reduce time spent on manual tasks and lower operational costs

Smarter decision-making: Use real-time data to guide business strategies

Better customer experiences: Deliver more personalized and relevant interactions

Sustainable growth: Optimize resources and reduce waste through smarter systems





The market for AI is growing fast, showing just how important this technology has become. In the U.S., the AI market was valued at around $40+ billion in recent years and is expected to keep growing at a strong pace through the end of the decade. Globally, AI-related technologies are projected to reach hundreds of billions of dollars in value, with some segments growing more than 30% each year. These projections highlight a clear trend: businesses that invest in AI today are positioning themselves for long-term growth, innovation, and competitive advantage in an increasingly digital world.

Core AI Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: CHAI) Enters Strategic Joint Venture with Toto DTS to Scale AI Infrastructure Across High-Growth Markets - Partnership designed to capitalize on surging AI-driven demand through deployment of efficient, high-density data center capacity - Core AI Holdings, Inc. (“Core AI” or the “Company”), a global AI technology and infrastructure company, announced it has entered into a strategic joint venture (JV) agreement with Toto Digital & Technology Solutions, LLC (“Toto DTS”), a globally recognized developer network of mission-critical infrastructure and AI compute.

The joint venture establishes a scalable platform to develop and operate advanced data center campuses purpose-built for high-performance computing (HPC) and artificial intelligence (AI) workloads. The partnership is designed to capitalize on the accelerating global demand for compute capacity, driven by the rapid adoption of AI across industries, and to deliver integrated solutions at the intersection of energy infrastructure and next-generation data centers.

Toto DTS brings a diverse operational team with significant execution capability and global experience, with its senior partners having collectively delivered 253 data centers and more than 4.5 gigawatts of installed IT capacity. Its past experience portfolio spans highly complex, mission-critical environments, including air traffic control centers, pharmaceutical manufacturing and research facilities, offshore energy platforms, financial trading infrastructure, national media operations, and healthcare systems. Their seasoned teams have executed projects across key global markets, spanning four continents and twelve countries.

“This joint venture positions Core AI at the forefront of one of the most significant infrastructure supercycles of our time,” said Aitan Zacharin, CEO of Core AI Holdings, Inc. “AI is driving an unprecedented surge in demand for power-dense, high-performance compute environments, and existing infrastructure is fundamentally insufficient to meet that need. By partnering with Toto, we are pairing world-class development and execution capabilities with a clear strategic mandate: to build a scalable, energy-integrated data center platform purpose-built for AI. We believe this initiative has the potential to create substantial long-term shareholder value as we deploy into a structurally undersupplied market.”

“Our specialized skills, like delivering pre-packaged complex infrastructure across geographies and industries, positions us to execute with speed and precision,” said Kevin Wallace, CEO of Toto DTS & Managing Principal at Toto Holdings. “This partnership with Core AI enables us to combine strategic global execution with a focused platform strategy to build at scale in markets where tenant demand is outpacing power supply. We look forward to working with Core AI to build world-class assets, with accelerated deployment timelines, creating a high-value infrastructure portfolio.”

The joint venture will focus on energy-optimized data center campuses designed to meet the performance, efficiency, and sustainability requirements of AI and HPC customers. Core AI and Toto intend to pursue opportunities across key domestic markets, leveraging Toto’s expert-driven pipeline and Core AI’s strategic focus on AI-native infrastructure.

As part of its near-term growth pipeline, Core AI expects to provide an update to shareholders in the coming weeks regarding the JV’s first data center campus, representing a key milestone in the company’s strategy. Continued… Read this full release and additional news for CHAI by visiting: https://www.financialnewsmedia.com/news-chai/

In other industry news of note:

DigitalOcean (NYSE: DOCN), the Agentic Inference Cloud built for production AI, recently announced that Workato’s AI Research Lab is using its vertically integrated, inference-optimized platform, accelerated by NVIDIA Hopper GPUs, to advance the development of its next-generation enterprise AI agents while materially improving performance, cost efficiency, and deployment speed.

After moving its AI Labs workloads to DigitalOcean, Workato achieved immediate gains for frontier models, including Llama-3.3-70B:

Inference cost: $0.77 power 1M tokens – 67% lower

Throughput: 13,561 tokens per second per GPU – 67% higher

Time-to-First-Token (TTFT): 1,455 ms at high load – 77% faster

Time-to-Value: Reduced from weeks to days – 2X+ acceleration





With thousands of customers globally deploying over 1 trillion tasks since 2013, the Workato ONE platform enables customers to build, deploy, and govern AI agents at an enterprise scale. Built on a decade of integration expertise spanning 14,000+ applications, Workato's platform enables organizations to move from simple automation to agentic AI that can reason, act, and orchestrate work across the entire business.

CoreWeave, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRWV), The Essential Cloud for AI™, recently announced an expansion of its purpose-built AI cloud platform at NVIDIA’s GTC conference. The expansion brings NVIDIA HGX B300 to the CoreWeave Cloud, unlocking a new generation of performance for AI workloads, alongside new Weights & Biases capabilities that streamline reinforcement learning (RL) and agent development workflows.

As the industry shifts from large-scale training to iterative RL, infrastructure requirements are rapidly evolving. By combining the latest hardware with CoreWeave’s AI optimized cloud services and advanced development workflows, CoreWeave is closing the gap between training and production to support the next generation of self-improving agents and physical AI workloads.

CrowdStrike (CRWD) and Nebius (NASDAQ: NBIS) recently announced a major global partnership to bring the CrowdStrike Falcon® platform to Nebius AI Cloud, extending unified enterprise-grade cybersecurity to a new generation of AI environments built for speed and scale.

The partnership enables organizations to scale AI on high-performance infrastructure without disrupting their existing security architecture. By integrating the Falcon platform directly into Nebius’ AI cloud environment, this collaboration delivers unified visibility and AI-powered detection and response across infrastructure and runtime environments.

Applied Digital (NASDAQ: APLD), a designer, builder, and operator of high-performance, sustainably engineered data centers and colocation services for artificial intelligence, cloud, networking, and blockchain workloads, recently announced that it has broken ground on Delta Forge 1, an AI Factory campus located in a strategic southern U.S. market.

Delta Forge 1 is designed to support an initial 430 MW of total utility power, enabling up to 300 MW of critical IT load with the ability to scale considerably in 2028 and beyond, translating available power into live, high density AI capacity for hyperscale customers. Purpose-built from the ground up, the campus is engineered to support the power integration, advanced cooling and operational rigor required to run large-scale AI workloads reliably and efficiently.

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