With HR leading AI workforce strategy, training effectiveness doubles

LOS ANGELES, March 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- New research from InStride , based on a survey of 100 HR, L&D, and executive leaders at organizations with 3,000 or more employees, finds that organizations with a CHRO-led AI workforce strategy report 54% AI training effectiveness, more than double the 21% reported in CIO- or CTO-led models. Yet only 13% of enterprise organizations have a CHRO leading AI workforce strategy, underscoring a significant gap between what drives results and how most companies are structured today.

“Organizations are making serious investments in AI, with new tools and new expectations for how work gets done. But investment is not the same as impact and adoption,” said Michelle Westfort, Chief Product Officer at InStride. “The companies seeing results treat AI as a true workforce strategy: co-owned by HR, tied to how people actually work, and supported by leaders who are on the same page about what success looks like. When those pieces are missing, progress is often an illusion.”

Key research findings

When CHROs lead AI workforce strategy, outcomes improve

Organizations with a CHRO-led AI workforce strategy report 54% AI training effectiveness, more than double the 21% reported in CIO- or CTO-led models. Yet only 13% of enterprise organizations have a CHRO leading their strategy.

Organizations with a CHRO-led AI workforce strategy report 54% AI training effectiveness, more than double the 21% reported in CIO- or CTO-led models. Yet only 13% of enterprise organizations have a CHRO leading their strategy. Leadership disconnects fuels AI training failure

When survey respondents cite leadership alignment as a barrier, reported AI training effectiveness collapses to just 8% compared to 43% among organizations that do not cite this barrier. Budget constraints (48%), low adoption and readiness (46%), and leadership alignment (41%) top the list of reported obstacles.

When survey respondents cite leadership alignment as a barrier, reported AI training effectiveness collapses to just 8% compared to 43% among organizations that do not cite this barrier. Budget constraints (48%), low adoption and readiness (46%), and leadership alignment (41%) top the list of reported obstacles. Effective AI training is facilitated, not one-size-fits-all

Companies with trainer-led or cohort-facilitated AI programs report 40% training effectiveness, compared to 13% for self-paced generic programs, nearly a threefold difference.

Companies with trainer-led or cohort-facilitated AI programs report 40% training effectiveness, compared to 13% for self-paced generic programs, nearly a threefold difference. Workforce sentiment shapes AI impact and adoption

Companies with optimistic workforces report 50% AI training effectiveness, more than triple the 15% reported in anxious organizations. While 75% of respondents cite job displacement as the most-cited workforce concern, many organizations inadvertently create the conditions for anxiety by rolling out AI tools while employees speculate about displacement.





“The data is clear on what works,” Westfort noted. “The question now is whether organizations have the will to make their investment in people as visible as their investment in technology.”

About the research

The AI Readiness Illusion report is based on original survey data conducted in late 2025 among enterprise organizations across healthcare, manufacturing, financial services, insurance, restaurants, and other industries. AI training effectiveness reflects results as reported by survey respondents.

About InStride

InStride is redefining workforce development for companies committed to growing talent from within. Recognized by TIME as one of the World’s Top EdTech Companies, we partner with forward-thinking employers across diverse industries to deliver education and skilling solutions that align learning with business strategy and drive measurable results. Visit InStride.com or follow InStride on LinkedIn for more information and updates.