TIME honors InStride on America’s Top EdTech Companies 2026

LOS ANGELES, April 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- InStride , a leader in strategic education and skilling solutions, has been named to TIME America's Top EdTech Companies 2026 . Presented by TIME and Statista Inc., the annual ranking spotlights organizations that are reshaping how education is delivered, accessed, and scaled. This marks the third straight year InStride has earned a place on the list for its impact on workforce development.

To compile the list, TIME and Statista evaluated companies across two key dimensions:

Financial strength , including revenue, funding data, and company disclosures

, including revenue, funding data, and company disclosures Industry impact, assessing the quality and influence of products, services, and intellectual property

"Being recognized three years in a row speaks to the consistency and depth of what our team builds every day," said Craig Maloney, CEO of InStride. "The companies we partner with are using education as a strategic lever to fill critical roles, develop leaders, upskill and retain talent. That model works, and this recognition is validation of the impact we’re driving."

InStride works with some of the most influential employers in the country, connecting their workforces to life-changing learning opportunities. By tying education to business goals, the company helps organizations address their most pressing talent challenges, whether building talent pipelines, upskilling employees, or preparing the next generation of leaders.

For more information, visit: TIME America's Top EdTech Companies 2026 .

About InStride