HP Imagine 2026: HyperX Expands Player Potential for Competitive Play

News Highlights:

Debuts the new HyperX OMEN MAX 45L, HP’s most powerful Intel-powered gaming desktop i to date, engineered for extreme performance, advanced cooling, and long-term upgradability

to date, engineered for extreme performance, advanced cooling, and long-term upgradability Introduces the new HyperX OMEN 35L, a customizable high-performance gaming desktop designed for flexibility and personalization

Broadens support on OMEN AI to more popular PC titles, including Minecraft, Roblox and Marvel Rivals, enabling one-click performance optimization that intelligently tunes operating system, hardware, and game settings to improve frame rates

Adds new AI-powered creative tools in OMEN Gaming Hub through integrations with HeyGen and Voicemod

NEW YORK, March 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, at HP Imagine 2026, HP Inc. (NYSE: HPQ) announced its next evolution of high-performance gaming with the new HyperX OMEN MAX 45L, HyperX OMEN 35L, expanded OMEN AI game support, and new OMEN Gaming Hub capabilities. Together, these innovations combine advanced hardware, intelligent optimization, and creative tools to elevate how gamers play, compete, and create.

The lineup brings HyperX’s vision for the future of play to life across hardware and software, enhancing both player and machine capability to unlock greater potential. From elite desktop power and modular expandability to AI-driven optimization, HyperX continues to deliver high-end gaming experiences that are more adaptable, more personal, and more capable.

“At HP, we put gamers first in everything we build,” said Josephine Tan, Senior Vice President and Division President of Personal Systems Gaming Solutions at HP Inc. “With the new HyperX OMEN desktops, OMEN AI, and OMEN Gaming Hub experiences, we’re bringing together powerful hardware and intelligent software to deliver more performance, simpler optimization, greater control, and more fun.”

Advancing the Future of Play

HyperX OMEN MAX 45L: Uncompromising Desktop Performance

Designed for gamers who demand extreme power, advanced thermal efficiency, and long-term expandability, the HyperX OMEN MAX 45L empowers players to push performance further and future proofs their setup.

Powered by an Intel® Core™ Ultra 7 processor 270K Plus ii to deliver up to 10% more gaming performance over the previous generation iii , the NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 5090 GPU ii with up to 128 GB of DDR5 RAM; and a fully modular 1200W power supply to support competitive play, extended sessions, and streaming.

to deliver up to 10% more gaming performance over the previous generation , the NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 5090 GPU with up to 128 GB of DDR5 RAM; and a fully modular 1200W power supply to support competitive play, extended sessions, and streaming. Enhanced thermal performance with the second generation of HP’s patented Cryo Chamber™, paired with up to a 360mm LCD liquid cooler to maintain consistent performance during intense gameplay.

Built to evolve with industry-standard HyperX components, toolless entry, and improved cable routing that simplifies upgrades and customization.

HyperX OMEN 35L: Dominate the Game

Designed to make high-performance desktop gaming more accessible, the HyperX OMEN 35L combines reliable power, flexible customization, and long-term upgradability in a clean, streamlined design. It is built for gamers who want the freedom to evolve their setup over time without added complexity.

Powered by an Intel® Core™ Ultra 7 processor 270K Plus ii and an NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 5080 GPU ii , delivering responsive performance for competitive gaming.

and an NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 5080 GPU , delivering responsive performance for competitive gaming. Optimized thermal architecture engineered for quiet, consistent operation during demanding sessions.

Upgrade-ready design featuring industry-standard HyperX components and toolless access for easy expansion over time.





HyperX OMEN MAX 45L





HyperX OMEN 35L



OMEN AI Expands to More PC Titles

OMEN AI is now available across leading PC games, including Minecraft, Roblox and Marvel Rivals, expanding access to intelligent performance optimization for more players.

OMEN AI delivers one-click FPS optimization by intelligently tuning hardware, system, and game settings to unlock greater performance from existing hardware. Machine learning continuously adapts and refines settings configurations over time, learning from thousands of gameplay sessions to help sustain optimized performance.

In testing, Minecraft players saw up to a 50% FPS improvementiv when using OMEN AI, demonstrating how intelligent optimization can unlock additional performance headroom.





OMEN AI

OMEN Gaming Hub Expands Performance, Personalization, and Creative Expression

OMEN Gaming Hub continues to evolve as HyperX’s central platform for performance tuning, personalization, and play. It provides intuitive tools to optimize systems, customize setups, and enhance the overall gaming experience.

New partnerships with HeyGen and Voicemod introduce AI-powered capabilities that enable players to create content, personalize their experience, and enhance communication.

With HeyGen, creators can quickly generate professional-quality videos from a simple script using a personalized AI avatar of themselves, use AI translation for global reach, and effortlessly transform gameplay moments into shareable highlight clips.

Through Voicemod, gamers can transform their voice in real-time wherever they hang out online using 200+ Voicemod Original voice changers, 50,000+ community-created voices, and access to over 800,000 sounds.

Pricing and Availabilityv

The HyperX OMEN MAX 45L is expected to be available on HP.com in May. Pricing will be provided closer to availability.

The HyperX OMEN 35L is expected to be available on HP.com in May. Pricing will be provided closer to availability.

OMEN AI and OMEN Gaming Hub come preinstalled on HyperX PCs and select HP consumer PCs, and are also available for download today from the Microsoft Store on Windows.

More information on today’s news at HP Imagine can be found here .

Frequently Asked Questions

Q1: What did HP announce at HP Imagine 2026 for gaming?

At HP Imagine 2026, HP introduced the HyperX OMEN MAX 45L, its most powerful Intel-powered gaming desktopi to date, alongside the new HyperX OMEN 35L, expanded OMEN AI game support, and new AI-powered capabilities in OMEN Gaming Hub. Together, these innovations enhance both human and machine performance, combining elite desktop power, intelligent optimization, and creative tools to help players compete, create, and push their potential further.

Q2: Is the HyperX OMEN MAX 45L HP’s most powerful Intel-powered gaming desktop?

Yesi. The HyperX OMEN MAX 45L is powered by up to an Intel® Core™ Ultra 7 270K Plus processor II delivering up to 10% performance improvement over the previous generationiii, paired with up to NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 5090 graphicsii and support for up to 128 GB of DDR5 memory. It also features second-generation Cryo Chamber™ cooling and support for up to a 360 mm liquid cooler to help maintain consistent performance during extended gaming sessions. The system is engineered for extreme performance, thermal efficiency, and long-term upgradability.

Q3: Which games are supported by OMEN AI, and what does it do

OMEN AI now supports leading PC titles including Minecraft, Roblox, and Marvel Rivals. It provides one-click FPS optimization by intelligently tuning operating system, hardware, and in-game settings. In testing, Minecraft players saw up to a 50% FPS improvement when using OMEN AIiii. Machine learning models continuously refine system configurations over time based on thousands of gameplay sessions to help sustain optimized performance.

Q4: What new capabilities are available in OMEN Gaming Hub?

OMEN Gaming Hub now includes new AI-powered creative and communication tools through partnerships with HeyGen and Voicemod. With HeyGen, players can generate AI avatar-based videos, translate content for global audiences, and create highlight clips from gameplay. Through Voicemod, gamers can transform their voice in real time wherever they hang out online using more than 200 Voicemod Original voice changers, 50,000+ community-created voices, and 800,000+ sounds, with OMEN Gaming Hub users getting exclusive access to the Crimson Eclipse soundboard featuring two voices and 13 sounds.

About HP

HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) is a global technology leader redefining the Future of Work. Operating in more than 180 countries, HP delivers innovative and AI-powered devices, software, services and subscriptions that drive business growth and professional fulfillment. For more information, please visit: HP.com.

Intel, the Intel logo, and other Intel marks are trademarks of Intel Corporation or its subsidiaries.

i Based on HP internal testing benchmarks, actual performance may vary depending on system configuration and usage.

ii All performance specifications represent the typical specifications provided by HP's component manufacturers; actual performance may vary either higher or lower.

iiiAll performance specifications represent the typical specifications provided by HP's component manufacturers; actual performance may vary either higher or lower. All performance specifications represent the typical specifications provided by HP's component manufacturers; actual performance may vary either higher or lower. Based on HP Internal Cinebench 2024 multi-thread test between the 2025 OMEN MAX 45L (SCORE: 1954) and 2026 HyperX OMEN MAX 45L (SCORE: 2149) pre-built testing sample. 2025 OMEN MAX 45L configuration with Intel® Core™ Ultra 7 265K, DDR5-6000 32GB, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5080, power setting under OMEN Gaming Hub is extreme mode. 2026 HyperX OMEN MAX 45L with Intel® Core™ Ultra 7 270K Plus, DDR5-6000 32GB, NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 5080, power setting under OMEN Gaming Hub is extreme mode

iv Results vary by game, device, hardware configuration and settings. Not all OMEN Gaming Hub games are supported by OMEN AI.

v Pricing and availability subject to change without notice.

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/475a20cf-569b-4718-bbcc-c7b848e4b54b

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/38a85fa3-d6c7-4c04-8afa-eadb74a9e3b2

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