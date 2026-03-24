Syncfusion® Announces Visual Studio Subscription Benefits Including BoldSign, Bold BI, and Essential Studio® Enterprise Edition

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C., March 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Syncfusion®, Inc. today announced new benefits for Microsoft Visual Studio subscribers, expanding access to Syncfusion’s development tools for building modern applications and workflows. Eligible Visual Studio Enterprise subscribers now have access to Essential Studio® Enterprise Edition (ESEE), BoldSign, and Bold BI. Eligible Visual Studio Professional subscribers now have access to Essential Studio Enterprise Edition (ESEE) and Bold BI. Separately, Visual Studio Dev Essentials members can access Essential Studio UI Edition for six months.

Syncfusion expanded these benefits through Visual Studio Subscriptions and Visual Studio Dev Essentials to meet developers where they already build and ship software, making it easier to adopt UI and workflow capabilities within familiar Visual Studio workflows.

“Teams shouldn’t have to rebuild core app experiences every time they start a project,” said Daniel Jebaraj, CEO of Syncfusion. “These new Visual Studio subscriber benefits give developers faster access to production-ready UI controls and API-first platforms for analytics and e-signatures, so they can focus on the features that differentiate their applications.”

“Visual Studio subscription benefits are designed to help developers discover and adopt solutions that support modern development,” said Jim Harrer, Sr. Product Marketing Manager for Visual Studio & Visual Studio Subscriptions. “By making Syncfusion offerings available across select Visual Studio Subscriptions, including Visual Studio Dev Essentials, we’re helping developers get up and running faster with tools they can adopt and integrate within their existing Visual Studio workflow.”

As Visual Studio subscription benefits, these offers provide time-limited entitlements for each product. Developers can use Syncfusion components and APIs across supported frameworks, including .NET MAUI.

For teams building production applications, these new benefits help reduce the time spent assembling common functionality from scratch, such as user interface components, embedded analytics, and e-signature workflows, so developers can move faster from prototype to release.

Benefits by Visual Studio Subscription level

Visual Studio Enterprise includes: Essential Studio ® Enterprise Edition (ESEE) (12 months), BoldSign (12 months), and Bold BI (six months).

Enterprise Edition (ESEE) (12 months), BoldSign (12 months), and Bold BI (six months). Visual Studio Professional includes: Essential Studio ® Enterprise Edition (ESEE) (12 months) and Bold BI (six months).

Enterprise Edition (ESEE) (12 months) and Bold BI (six months). Visual Studio Dev Essentials includes: Essential Studio UI Edition (six months).



BoldSign is an API-first e-signature platform developers can embed into application workflows. Bold BI adds embedded analytics and dashboards for modern frameworks. ESEE provides advanced UI controls plus data visualization and document processing libraries for web, desktop, and mobile development.

These benefits make it easier for developers to integrate production-ready capabilities within their existing workflows.

Visual Studio subscribers with qualifying subscription levels may access and activate these benefits by visiting https://aka.ms/VSS/ActivateSyncfusion.

About Syncfusion®, Inc.

Headquartered in the technology hub of Research Triangle Park, NC, Syncfusion®, Inc. delivers an award-winning ecosystem of developer control suites, embeddable BI platforms, and business software . Syncfusion was founded in 2001 with a single software component and a mission to support organizations of all sizes, serving everyone from individual developers and startups to Fortune 500 enterprises. Though its pilot product, the Essential Studio® suite, has grown to over 1,600 developer controls, its mission remains the same. With offices in the US, India, and Kenya, Syncfusion prioritizes the customer experience by providing feature-rich solutions to help developers and enterprises solve complex problems, save money, and build high-performance, robust applications.