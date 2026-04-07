Syncfusion Announces Essential Studio 2026 Volume 1

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C., April 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Syncfusion®, Inc., the enterprise technology partner of choice, today announced the release of Essential Studio® 2026 Volume 1. This release introduces five new controls for WPF, two for the web suites, three libraries for the Document SDK, and new features for all platforms.

“Developers are integrating AI into their projects in innovative ways, and our mission with Volume 1 is to help them do just that,” said Syncfusion CEO Daniel Jebaraj. “Our teams have been working on reconfiguring our components to include the intelligent features customers want, and we hope Volume 1 will surprise them with a few they hadn’t yet considered.”

Highlights of Essential Studio 2026 Volume 1 include:

Document Solutions

The Document SDK receives an AI boost with the addition of AI-powered libraries:

Smart Data Extractor: A C# library that analyzes the visual layout of PDFs and images to locate and extract complete document structures with per-field confidence scores.

A C# library that analyzes the visual layout of PDFs and images to locate and extract complete document structures with per-field confidence scores. Smart Form Field Recognizer: A C# library for .NET that detects form regions, fields, and data in PDFs and scanned images, producing clean JSON with per-field confidence scores.

A C# library for .NET that detects form regions, fields, and data in PDFs and scanned images, producing clean JSON with per-field confidence scores. Smart Table Extractor: A library that detects and extracts tabular data from scanned images and PDFs.





Web suites

The JavaScript-based component suites are updated with two new components in preview:

Inline AI Assist: Lets users prompt an AI service for help with content generation and editing from within their editor’s interface.

Lets users prompt an AI service for help with content generation and editing from within their editor’s interface. Sankey Diagram: Visualizes the movement, distribution, and relationships among entities in a system, illustrating how processes flow.





The Diagram component now also supports Visio (.vsdx) files, and the AI AssistView works with speech input and Markdown streaming.

Blazor

The Blazor suite gains two controls to simplify chart creation and text composition:

Chart Wizard: Automatically detects data fields and guides users through choosing appropriate chart types, configuration, field mapping, and styling.

Automatically detects data fields and guides users through choosing appropriate chart types, configuration, field mapping, and styling. Smart Rich Text Editor: The classic Syncfusion Rich Text Editor now has inline AI assistance for easier text input with smart commands, a query pop-up, full conversation histories, and output streaming.





WPF

The WPF suite boasts five new controls for desktop developers, including a Markdown Viewer, a Tabbed Window, and the following:

Smart DataGrid: Use natural-language prompts to query, retrieve details for, and act on data in this AI-powered data grid.

Use natural-language prompts to query, retrieve details for, and act on data in this AI-powered data grid. Smart Text Editor: A text input control that provides optional AI inline and pop-up autocomplete and suggestion capabilities.

A text input control that provides optional AI inline and pop-up autocomplete and suggestion capabilities. Toast: A notification control that displays lightweight alerts inside apps or as native Windows toasts.





Syncfusion’s other desktop suites feature a new AI AssistView control for Windows Forms and stock market charts for WinUI.

To learn about every new feature and enhancement in the Essential Studio 2026 Volume 1 release, check out the What’s New page or release notes. Current subscribers can download the new version from the License and Downloads page after logging in.

About Syncfusion®, Inc.

Headquartered in the technology hub of Research Triangle Park, NC, Syncfusion, Inc. delivers an award-winning ecosystem of compatible developer control suites, embeddable BI platforms, and business software. Syncfusion was founded in 2001 with a single software component and a mission to support businesses of all sizes, with users ranging from individual developers and startups to Fortune 500 enterprises. Though its pilot product, the Essential Studio® suite, has grown to over 1,700 developer controls, its mission remains the same. With offices in the US, India, and Kenya, Syncfusion prioritizes the customer experience by providing feature-rich solutions to help developers and enterprises solve complex problems, save money, and build high-performance, robust applications.

Contact: Brittany Kearns

Phone: 571-271-7211

Email: brittany@crossroadsb2b.com