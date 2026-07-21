Syncfusion Unveils BoldDesk AI 2.0; Named Finalist in SaaS Awards

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C., July 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Syncfusion®, Inc., the enterprise technology provider of choice, today announced the release of BoldDesk® AI 2.0 as part of its most recent product update, improving the performance and reliability of the platform’s ticket, email, and copilot agents. The release also introduces a hosted Model Context Protocol (MCP) server, letting users give outside AI tools secure, direct access to BoldDesk’s support workflows. A broader set of updates spanning security, ticket automation, and reporting was also released.

“Support teams need agents that can carry a conversation all the way to a resolution,” said Daniel Jebaraj, CEO of Syncfusion. “We built BoldDesk AI 2.0 so a ticket agent, an email agent, and a copilot are working from the same understanding, and the MCP server means that the AI tools our customers already use can plug straight into BoldDesk. This is genuinely automated support.”

These updates come as BoldDesk advances to the finalist round of the 2026 SaaS Awards . BoldDesk is a finalist in four categories:

Best SaaS Product for Small Business/SMEs

Highest Customer Satisfaction with a SaaS Product

Best SaaS Product for Business Productivity

Best SaaS Product for Workflow Automation





BoldDesk AI 2.0 includes:

Ticket AI Agent: Automatically assigns tickets and generates response drafts, public notes, or private notes based on context. Agents review and approve every response before it goes out, keeping a person in the loop on every interaction.

Automatically assigns tickets and generates response drafts, public notes, or private notes based on context. Agents review and approve every response before it goes out, keeping a person in the loop on every interaction. Email AI Agent: Reads, classifies, and drafts responses to incoming support emails, cutting down the manual triage that typically eats up the first few minutes of every shift.

Reads, classifies, and drafts responses to incoming support emails, cutting down the manual triage that typically eats up the first few minutes of every shift. Deploy Across Channels: The same AI agents can be deployed across email, chat, social media, WhatsApp, and SMS, so support stays consistent no matter where a customer reaches out.

The same AI agents can be deployed across email, chat, social media, WhatsApp, and SMS, so support stays consistent no matter where a customer reaches out. Connected Knowledge: Agents launch using a company's existing knowledge base, documentation, and policies from day one, so responses are grounded in real, approved information rather than generic answers.

Agents launch using a company's existing knowledge base, documentation, and policies from day one, so responses are grounded in real, approved information rather than generic answers. MCP Server: A hosted Model Context Protocol server that lets outside AI tools, including Claude, ChatGPT, Gemini, and GitHub Copilot, create and update tickets, reply to conversations, pull ticket history, and manage approvals directly inside BoldDesk. Teams don't need to build or maintain their own server to connect these tools.

A hosted Model Context Protocol server that lets outside AI tools, including Claude, ChatGPT, Gemini, and GitHub Copilot, create and update tickets, reply to conversations, pull ticket history, and manage approvals directly inside BoldDesk. Teams don't need to build or maintain their own server to connect these tools. AI Copilot Enhancements: A new thank-you detector flags appreciative replies so they don’t reopen tickets unnecessarily. Field prediction and sentiment detection can now be scoped by brand and source, and sentiment updates automatically with each new customer reply.





Additional enhancements

The July release also includes updates for security, ticketing, omnichannel support, reporting, and the mobile app:

Security: Custom regex rules for data redaction let admins mask business-specific identifiers beyond system defaults.

Custom regex rules for data redaction let admins mask business-specific identifiers beyond system defaults. Ticketing and Automation: A snooze ticket option pauses tickets without losing SLA tracking. Skill-based assignment routes tickets by agent skill and proficiency, with built-in load balancing.

A snooze ticket option pauses tickets without losing SLA tracking. Skill-based assignment routes tickets by agent skill and proficiency, with built-in load balancing. Omnichannel and Live Chat: New WhatsApp templates and interactive Telegram CSAT surveys. The live chat widget adds a home view, transcript downloads, clickable CTAs, and card- and list-based selections.

New WhatsApp templates and interactive Telegram CSAT surveys. The live chat widget adds a home view, transcript downloads, clickable CTAs, and card- and list-based selections. Knowledge Base: Home page customization and featured articles for the customer portal.

Home page customization and featured articles for the customer portal. Reporting and Dashboards: Data labels, value and percentage views, grouped KPI comparisons, saved dashboard views, and knowledge base data in scheduled reports.

Data labels, value and percentage views, grouped KPI comparisons, saved dashboard views, and knowledge base data in scheduled reports. Integrations: New connections with AWS CloudWatch, Make, Google Calendar, and Google Meet; enhanced Slack and Microsoft Teams (SLA alerts, workflow conditions); Twilio voicemail support.

New connections with AWS CloudWatch, Make, Google Calendar, and Google Meet; enhanced Slack and Microsoft Teams (SLA alerts, workflow conditions); Twilio voicemail support. Mobile App: AI-generated ticket and chat summaries, plus Asana, HubSpot CRM, and Stripe integrations.





BoldDesk continues to add new capabilities each quarter, with ticket history enhancements and new X and TeamViewer integrations already on the roadmap. Organizations switching from Zendesk, Freshdesk, or another help desk platform get free access to BoldDesk migration services. Eligible customers also get BoldDesk for free through the end of their current competitor contract. Full details on the July release are available at bolddesk.com/product-updates/july-2026 .

About Syncfusion®, Inc.

Headquartered in the technology hub of Research Triangle Park, NC, Syncfusion, Inc. delivers an award-winning ecosystem of developer control suites, embeddable BI platforms, and business software. Syncfusion was founded in 2001 with a single software component and a mission to support organizations of all sizes, serving everyone from individual developers and startups to Fortune 500 enterprises. Though its pilot product, the Essential Studio® suite, has grown to over 1,600 developer controls, its mission remains the same. With offices in the US, India, and Kenya, Syncfusion prioritizes the customer experience by providing feature-rich solutions to help developers and enterprises solve complex problems, save money, and build high-performance, robust applications.

Contact: Brittany Kearns

Phone: 571-271-7211

Email: brittany@crossroadsb2b.com