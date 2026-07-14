Syncfusion Announces Essential Studio 2026 Volume 2

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C., July 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Syncfusion®, Inc., the enterprise technology partner of choice, today announced the release of Essential Studio® 2026 Volume 2. This release introduces standalone UI SDKs, performance upgrades, and AI enhancements for web, mobile, and desktop components.

“Volume 2 is all about making Essential Studio more flexible,” said Syncfusion CEO Daniel Jebaraj. “We’ve updated our products to provide smarter document processing, stronger automation features, and standalone SDKs to give developers more options.”

Release updates include:

Standalone UI SDKs

Volume 2 delivers new, dedicated SDK packages for UI development: Grid SDK, Chart SDK, Scheduler SDK, Gantt SDK, File Manager SDK, Rich Text Editor SDK, and Diagram SDK.

New library and controls

.NET Markdown Library: Supports creating, editing, and converting Markdown documents programmatically.

Supports creating, editing, and converting Markdown documents programmatically. Inline AI Assist for Blazor: Introduces new interaction modes and AI-assisted content generation to Blazor apps.

Introduces new interaction modes and AI-assisted content generation to Blazor apps. Pure React components: Adds Menu and Switch components and promotes Charts, Data Grid, buttons, inputs, and more components to production-ready status.



Blazor

Blazor upgrades in this release include major enhancements to:

AI AssistView: Improves accessibility for AI-powered chat experiences with new speech-to-text support and navigation controls for responses.

Improves accessibility for AI-powered chat experiences with new speech-to-text support and navigation controls for responses. DataGrid: Simplifies data entry with single-click batch editing and an adaptive filter bar.

Simplifies data entry with single-click batch editing and an adaptive filter bar. Diagram: Supports UML class diagrams, annotation interactions, and hyperlinks.



.NET MAUI

Updates to .NET MAUI components include:

AI AssistView: Supports agent switching, multiline input, image preview, and time-based conversation grouping features.

Supports agent switching, multiline input, image preview, and time-based conversation grouping features. Charts: Adds per-point color mapping and real-time updates.

Adds per-point color mapping and real-time updates. Scheduler: Updates scheduling, event management, and rich content editing.



Document Solutions

The release expands functionality across all Document Solutions SDKs:

Document SDK: AI Agent Tools and Agent Skills for automation, file conversion, and code generation, plus .NET and JavaScript library updates.

AI Agent Tools and Agent Skills for automation, file conversion, and code generation, plus .NET and JavaScript library updates. PDF Viewer SDK: Improved annotation downloading performance and updated features for Blazor and .NET MAUI.

Improved annotation downloading performance and updated features for Blazor and .NET MAUI. DOCX Editor SDK: Support for algorithm SIDs and stronger document protection.

Support for algorithm SIDs and stronger document protection. Spreadsheet Editor SDK: Optimized API performance, AI Assist integration, upgraded cell formatting, and Blazor customization.

To see all the new features and enhancements in detail, check out the release blog.

About Syncfusion®, Inc.

Headquartered in the technology hub of Research Triangle Park, NC, Syncfusion, Inc. delivers an award-winning ecosystem of compatible developer control suites, embeddable BI platforms, and business software. Syncfusion was founded in 2001 with a single software component and a mission to support businesses of all sizes, with users ranging from individual developers and startups to Fortune 500 enterprises. Though its pilot product, the Essential Studio® suite, has grown to over 1,600 developer controls, its mission remains the same. With offices in the US, India, and Kenya, Syncfusion prioritizes the customer experience by providing feature-rich solutions to help developers and enterprises solve complex problems, save money, and build high-performance, robust applications.

Contact: Brittany Kearns

Phone: 571-271-7211

Email: brittany@crossroadsb2b.com