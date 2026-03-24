Kochava Announces Open-Source StationOne AI Workspace using IAB Tech Lab’s AAMP Buyer Agent

SANDPOINT, Idaho, March 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kochava , the leading real-time data solutions company for omnichannel outcomes, and IAB Tech Lab , the global digital advertising technical standard-setting body, today announced a landmark engagement. Kochava has integrated the IAB Tech Lab’s AAMP (Agentic Advertising Management Protocols) Buyer Agent SDK as an open source workspace within Kochava’s StationOne™ platform as it emerges from a successful closed beta.

"We are excited to bring StationOne out of closed beta and into the hands of global enterprises and innovators," said Charles Manning, founder and CEO, Kochava. "This partnership with IAB Tech Lab and our open-source workspace reflects our commitment to transparency, extensibility, and responsible AI adoption."

The open-source IAB Tech Lab Workspace is available in the StationOne Workspace Gallery and available to all users upon installation of the Integrative AI toolset. Community feedback and contributions are highly encouraged, supporting the industry’s rapid evolution toward open, secure, and interoperable AI standards.

"AAMP is built to support AI-driven workflows on open, trusted standards. Making this workspace open-source within StationOne opens the door for broader industry participation and continued development,” said Anthony Katsur, CEO, IAB Tech Lab.

The IAB Tech Lab Workspace, developed on StationOne’s universal AI framework, will equip the advertising and marketing community with:

Agentic automation for campaign, measurement, and compliance workflows





Curated MCP integrations for major ad tech platforms and standards





Support for evolving privacy requirements and open data protocols

StationOne is an integrative orchestration layer; a centralized platform that lives on your own machine (not in the cloud) and integrates AI with the tools you already use and the models you’re authorized to access. This approach safeguards both employees and the enterprise, ensuring every interaction adheres to strict privacy, compliance, and data protection standards.

For more information, technical details, or participation opportunities, visit StationOne.

About Kochava

Kochava is the premier provider of real-time data solutions powering outcomes across every marketing channel. Our offerings support the world’s most performance-focused brands and platforms in achieving measurable growth. Through multi-touch attribution, modern marketing mix modeling, end-to-end campaign management, and AI-driven workflows, all backed by our acclaimed customer success team, Kochava helps clients verify results, predict what’s next, and take informed action.

With a culture of customer-driven innovation, dedication to data security, and the most powerful tools in the ecosystem, Kochava is trusted by top brands to measure what matters and action strategies for growth. Headquartered in the United States, the company has offices globally. For more information, visit www.kochava.com . Follow Kochava on LinkedIn , and Facebook and X .

About IAB Technology Laboratory