HP Reimagines the Future of Work

News Highlights:



Introduces HP IQ, a new intelligence layer designed to orchestrate work across HP AI PCs, workplace devices, and meeting spaces through local AI and proximity-based connectivity.

Enhances AI development at the edge with next-generation HP Z workstations, hybrid AI infrastructure, and high-performance compute built for advanced local workflows.

Strengthens security leadership with HP TPM Guard — the world’s first hardware solution to stop physical BitLocker bypass attacks.

Unveils new LaserJet devices designed to accelerate document digitization with AI‑powered workflows and quantum‑resistant security.

Expands workflow automation through Workforce Experience Platform (WXP) enhancements and connected HP Build Workspace capabilities.

Elevates player potential for competitive play with new HyperX OMEN desktops, expanded OMEN AI game support and enhanced OMEN Gaming Hub capabilities.





NEW YORK, March 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, at HP Imagine 2026, HP Inc. (NYSE: HPQ) announced new AI-powered devices, security innovations, and intelligent workflow solutions designed to help businesses and individuals thrive in an AI-driven future of work.

“As we look ahead, the Future of Work is about making work simpler in a world that’s getting more complex. At HP, we’re focused on using AI to create more connected experiences that help organizations move faster and help people do their best work,” said Bruce Broussard, Interim Chief Executive Officer, HP Inc. “At HP Imagine 2026, we’re showing how that comes to life through solutions that work together, securely and seamlessly, so our customers can do their best work wherever work happens.”

Empowering People to Do Their Best Work

Despite rapid digital transformation, friction persists. According to HP’s 2025 Work Relationship Index, only 20% of workers have a healthy relationship with work, and 22% experience monthly technology issues that disrupt focus. The right technology changes that.

Employees equipped with the right tools are twice as likely to feel positive about their work and report a 33-point improvement in overall experience scores. AI is amplifying that impact at scale: HP’s internal deployment of AI PCs drove a 16% productivity1 keeping employees productive and businesses moving.

On-Device Intelligence, Right Where Work Happens

To further reduce complexity across the modern workplace, HP introduced HP IQ2 bringing local, on-device intelligence and proximity-based connectivity together with enterprise manageability to unlock new levels of employee productivity and collaboration across HP AI PCs and workplace devices.

HP IQ will debut on the next generation of HP EliteBook X G2 AI PCs and initial on-device AI features experiences will include:



Ask IQ: Responds to text and voice inputs, surfacing contextual answers and guidance.

Analyze: Helps employees users interact with personal files (including PDF, TXT, DOC, PPT) to get summaries and actionable insights.

Notes & Knowledge: Keeps a running record of interactions so employees can pick up where they left off and organizes notes so they can be searched and shared more easily.

Meeting Agent: Quickly captures ideas or records notes during a meeting without forcing app switching, helping participants stay focused.





HP IQ can be configured through the HP Workforce Experience Platform (WXP)3 and deployed through WXP or other enterprise management tools like Microsoft Intune.

Friction-Free Collaboration Across the HP Ecosystem

As part of HP IQ, HP introduced HP NearSense4, a new spatial intelligence that helps devices discover, connect, and collaborate, simplifying transitions between tasks and environments. HP NearSense helps people move work between nearby devices more easily by enabling real-time sharing of context and capabilities, powering experiences like:



The easiest PC-to-PC file sharing solution offering the most secure experience 5 - allowing users to drag and drop documents, images, and presentations to nearby colleagues instantly.

- allowing users to drag and drop documents, images, and presentations to nearby colleagues instantly. Single-click join – enabling seamless, one-click options for joining conference room meetings.





Over time, HP plans to extend NearSense capabilities are planned to expand across the HP ecosystem to HP Poly video conferencing solutions, print devices, desktops, workstations, peripherals and more.6

Built for Always-On, AI-Powered Work

Designed for office collaborators and mobile professionals, HP unveiled the EliteBook 6 G2q Next Gen AI PC, bringing together high-performance AI computing, connected experiences, exceptional battery life, and premium design in a lightweight, ultra-slim form factor.



Maximizes productivity for advanced, agentic AI workflows with up to 85 TOPS NPU performance on Snapdragon ® X2 Elite and X2 Plus processors, enabling fast, local AI experiences on this Copilot+ PC. 7 HP is working with 100+ ISV partners to leverage the device’s local AI capabilities—including Rakuten, Goodnotes, and Guidde.

X2 Elite and X2 Plus processors, enabling fast, local AI experiences on this Copilot+ PC. HP is working with 100+ ISV partners to leverage the device’s local AI capabilities—including Rakuten, Goodnotes, and Guidde. Keeps work moving all day with long-lasting battery life and always-connected experiences, enabled by industry-leading reliability 8 and unlimited data when powered by HP Go 5G, 9 10 automatically switching between carriers 11 for the best connection available.

and unlimited data when powered by HP Go 5G, automatically switching between carriers for the best connection available. Adapts to hybrid workstyles with a sleek, lightweight chassis up to 15 percent thinner than the previous generation 12 for easier transitions between locations—paired with a Glacier Silver finish.

for easier transitions between locations—paired with a Glacier Silver finish. Protects work virtually everywhere with embedded security designed for modern IT environments, including HP Wolf Pro Security Next Gen Antivirus (NGAV)13 and new physical intrusion detection that powers down the device and protects memory if the chassis is opened.





HP also expanded its commercial lineup – including AMD and Intel options – reflecting the growing diversity of roles, workflows, and environments across today’s organizations, and ensuring IT departments and even users can choose the right device based on how work gets done versus a one-size-fits-all approach.

Security for the Future of Work

HP announced new hardware-enforced protections and quantum-resistant safeguards, strengthening security across its portfolio and closing known industry gaps while preparing customers for emerging threats:



HP TPM Guard: The first hardware solution to stop physical TPM bus attacks, delivering the world’s first business notebook to prevent physical-access attacks that defeat BitLocker drive encryption. 14 HP TPM Guard protects against this threat by introducing an encrypted link between the TPM and CPU, preventing interception and probing attacks. The TPM is cryptographically bound to the device, rendering it inoperable if removed or tampered with – closing this industry wide security gap, without adding complexity for IT teams.

HP TPM Guard protects against this threat by introducing an encrypted link between the TPM and CPU, preventing interception and probing attacks. The TPM is cryptographically bound to the device, rendering it inoperable if removed or tampered with – closing this industry wide security gap, without adding complexity for IT teams. Expanded HP Wolf Security capabilities: HP is also strengthening security across its commercial PC portfolio by announcing new HP Wolf Security capabilities. These are focused on increasing the synergy between WXP, HP Wolf Security, and the enterprise architecture to reduce operational overhead and cyber-risk.





Faster Document Digitization with Quantum‑Resistant Security

Designed for businesses navigating hybrid work and accelerated digitization, HP introduced the LaserJet Pro 4000/4100 Series and LaserJet Enterprise 5000/6000 Series - combining fast, reliable printing, AI‑powered document processing, and quantum‑resistant security to bridge paper and digital workflows.



Built for small and growing businesses, the HP LaserJet Pro 4000/4100 Series delivers professional‑quality monochrome printing in a compact, cost‑efficient design. As the world’s first SMB printer with quantum‑resistant security 15 , it helps protect sensitive documents while remaining easy to set up and manage for organizations with limited IT resources. The series also offers up to 25% lower print costs with TerraJet Toner technology 16 and is backed by a three‑year warranty. 17

, it helps protect sensitive documents while remaining easy to set up and manage for organizations with limited IT resources. The series also offers up to 25% lower print costs with TerraJet Toner technology and is backed by a three‑year warranty. The HP LaserJet Enterprise 5000/6000 Series is designed for large, fast‑paced businesses that require speed, reliability, and advanced security. With high‑speed printing and scanning, HP FutureSmart firmware to keep devices up to date, and AI features such as Scan AI Enhanced and Editable OCR, it can reduce manual document processing time by up to 50%.18 Serviceability is streamlined, with 90% of serviceable parts replaceable in under eight minutes.





Future‑Ready Performance for Power Users

As AI workloads grow more complex and data sensitivity increases, HP announced a new generation of HP Z Workstations, and AI solutions designed to empower the world’s best with the most powerful compute, while also helping IT organizations modernize their infrastructure for a hybrid future.



HP Z8 Fury: Designed to meet the most demanding compute and AI workloads, with support for up to four NVIDIA RTX PRO 6000 Blackwell Max‑Q GPUs and next-generation workstation Intel processors, the Z8 Fury is purpose‑built as a high‑performance GPU host for advanced AI development, visual effects, and simulation workloads.

HP Max Side Panel for Z8 Fury and Z4 workstations: An industry first‑ chassis expander that increases internal volume by 15 percent19. The new HP Max Side Panel allows power users and IT to install larger graphics cards tool free, while maintaining thermal performance and IT approved ‑serviceability.





HP also announced updates to its mobile portfolio with the HP ZBook X G2i, HP ZBook 8 G2i, and ZBook 8G2a. These thin-and-light mobile workstations deliver next-generation AI workstation performance which includes AMD and Intel options, scalable memory, and improved portability without sacrificing battery life.

Improving Digital Experience Management

HP is expanding its ecosystem to help organizations move from reactive support to proactive, AI-driven operations.



HP Workforce Experience Platform (WXP) now includes AI-generated remediation paths, custom telemetry reporting, a new Carbon Footprint Report for sustainability insights, Microsoft Teams Pulse Notifications, Wolf Protect and Trace API integration, and Poly+ Analyze premium collaboration support.

HP is enhancing its Large Format construction ecosystem by connecting HP DesignJet multifunction printers (MFPs), HP Build Workspace, and HP Z Workstations to bridge digital design and on‑site execution, turning paper plans into connected plans with real‑time alignment from office to jobsite.





Shaping the Future of Play

Enabling a seamless transition from work into play, HP continues to elevate gaming with intelligent performance and personalization:



HyperX OMEN MAX 45L:HP’s 20 , featuring up to an Intel ® Core™ Ultra 7 processor 270K Plus, NVIDIA ® GeForce RTX™ 5090 i , second-generation Cryo Chamber™ cooling, and modular expandability.

, featuring up to an Intel Core™ Ultra 7 processor 270K Plus, NVIDIA GeForce RTX™ 5090 , second-generation Cryo Chamber™ cooling, and modular expandability. HyperX OMEN 35L: Delivers customizable high-performance gaming in an upgrade-ready design.

OMEN AI: Now available across leading PC games, including Minecraft, Roblox and Marvel Rivals, delivering one-click delivering one-click FPS optimization by intelligently tuning hardware, system, and game settings to unlock greater performance from existing hardware.

OMEN Gaming Hub: New AI-powered capabilities enable players to create content, personalize their experience, and enhance communication through partnerships with HeyGen and Voicemod.





More information on today’s news at HP Imagine can be found here.

About HP

HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) is a global technology leader redefining the Future of Work. Operating in more than 180 countries, HP delivers innovative and AI-powered devices, software, services, and subscriptions that drive business growth and professional fulfillment. For more information, please visit: HP.com.





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i All performance specifications represent the typical specifications provided by HP's component manufacturers; actual performance may vary either higher or lower

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1 Based on 4.5 months of testing through HP’s internal Insider Program, comprising 4K+ employees using the HP EliteBook X G1a, HP EliteBook X Flip G1i, and HP EliteBook X G1i.

2 HP IQ delivery app is preloaded on select HP PCs; it will be automatically updated to the future featured HP IQ application if you have auto updates enabled in Windows or will be available for download from the Microsoft Store. The future featured HP IQ app uses artificial intelligence. Features vary by configuration. For complete details see: https://www.hp.com/hp-iq

3 Workforce Experience Platform subscription not required to onboard and manage HP IQ.

4 Device compatibility and availability subject to change without notice. Product compatibility may vary at launch. HP IQ feature set will vary by configuration. HP Poly video systems must be managed by HP Poly Lens. Poly Lens application required on PC for single-click join. See https://www.hp.com/hp-iq for a list of devices.

5 Assumptions: Basic queries (5 queries per employee per day with 4 follow-up questions), RAG (Retrieval-Augmented Generation) use case assumption: (5 documents per employee per day with 4 follow-up questions, 3 pages per document), meeting transcription: (5 meetings per employee per day, 30-minute meetings, summary of meetings 1 page), OCR/document digitization: (5 scanned pages per employee per day with 4 follow-up questions, 1 letter-size page per scan broken into 6 image tiles). 250 weekdays per year, GPT 5.4 token pricing, US prices as of March 2026.

6 NearSense is planned to be supported at launch on HP Poly video systems include Studio X32, Studio X52 and Studio X72, running on future Poly VideoOS software updates. HP Poly video systems must be managed by HP Poly Lens.

7 AI applications that require an NPU may require software purchase, subscription or enablement by a software or platform provider, and third-party software may have specific configuration or compatibility requirements. Potential NPU inferencing performance varies by use, configuration, and other factors.

8 Industry-leading reliability is the ability to seamlessly operate across multiple carriers, support international travel, and automatically switch to the strongest available 5G network without requiring manual carrier selection. HP Go enables users to stay connected globally by dynamically selecting the fastest network where 5G is available. North America subscription service ONLY. Available in Spring 2025.

9 HP GO is optional and must be configured at time of purchase. Terms and conditions: https://h20195.www2.hp.com/v2/GetDocument.aspx?docname=4AA8-5084ENW.

10 HP Go integrates pre-embedded carrier profiles, pre-activation processes, and pre-configured APNs at the factory, enabling seamless out-of-the-box connectivity. Requires 5G module and Windows support for carrier profile management and network selection. North America subscription service ONLY.

11 List of supported countries with roaming: https://hpgo-support.hp.com/countries-with-international-roaming-service/.

12 Based on comparison of maximum chassis height. Thickness varies by configuration and manufacturing tolerances.

13 HP Wolf Pro Security NGAV one (1) year license is included on HP EliteBook 6 G2q. The HP Wolf Pro Security NGAV software is licensed under the license terms of the HP Wolf Security Software - End-User license Agreement (EULA) that can be found at: https://support.hp.com/us-en/document/ish_3875769-3873014-16.

14 Based on HP internal analysis of business notebooks with discrete TPM architectures as of February 2026. HP TPM Guard is designed to help prevent certain physical-access attacks that attempt to defeat BitLocker drive encryption by intercepting TPM communications. BitLocker effectiveness and overall security depend on system configuration, security policies, and threat environment. HP TPM Guard is only available on specific PC platforms and may require a BIOS update.

15 Based on HP's internal analysis of business printers with preinstalled encryption, authentication, malware protection, post-quantum digital signature, and initial BIOS firmware integrity protection with automatic self-healing recovery finding that no other in-class Printers implement a quantum-resistant cryptographic scheme to protect the integrity of the BIOS and firmware as of March 2025.

16 Based on HP internal analysis as of March 2026, comparing the cost per page (CPP) of HP High Yield Black Original LaserJet Toner Cartridges: HP 161X vs. HP 148X in North America, and HP 162X vs. HP 149X in Europe.

17 Up to 3-year warranty available upon product registration within 60 days of purchase. Coverage is subject to HP’s warranty terms and conditions, including limitations, exclusions, and regional availability. Register at hp.com/go/89422 for full details.

18 Based on HP internal analysis conducted in February 2026, comparing traditional scan-to-email workflows with HP AI Scan to Email Summary. Testing demonstrated an average time reduction of approximately 50% for common scan-to-email workflows. Results may vary depending on document type, user behavior, and network conditions.

19 15% increase in chassis volume based on dimensions of the HP Z8 Fury G6i with the standard side panel (17.5” x 8.6” x 22”) compared to the dimensions with the addition of the Max Side Panel (17.5” x 10” x 22”).

20 Based on HP internal testing benchmarks, actual performance may vary depending on system configuration and usage