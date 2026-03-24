HP Imagine 2026: HP Unveils a New Connectivity Experience Set to Advance Cross-Device Interoperability with HP NearSense

News Highlights:

HP and Google collaborate to expand D2DI and set a new foundation for universal device interoperability

HP NearSense will be the first connectivity experience built on the extended D2DI technology that allows for cross-platform interoperability

HP NearSense is designed to help employees move work across nearby devices seamlessly, simplifying transitions between tasks, spaces, and teams

HP NearSense capabilities will debut on select AI PCs in Spring 2026 and interoperability between HP devices and Android devices is planned for later this year

NEW YORK, March 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, at HP Imagine 2026, HP Inc. (NYSE: HPQ) introduced HP NearSense, a new connectivity experience designed to make cross-device interoperability feel effortless – so teams can move work from device to device and space to space without interruptions. HP NearSense is planned to leverage Google’s Device-to-Device-Infrastructure (D2DI), as HP and Google collaborate to extend the D2DI technology beyond its current footprint – aiming to support consistent, secure connectivity across operating systems and brands.

In many workplaces today, employees move between a Windows PC, an Android device, and shared meeting-room devices throughout the day. HP and Google’s collaboration is expected to help supported devices find one another more reliably and share tasks more consistently – reducing the friction that often comes with mixed-device environments.

"Good design has always been about removing friction between a person and what they're trying to do," said Imran Chaudhri, SVP of Design & Technology at HP IQ. "HP NearSense is our answer to that. We’re proud to be working with Google and are committed to continuing to advance the D2DI-based technology. Our goal is to move the industry forward, because we believe the future of work should be open, collaborative, and seamless – where any device and brand can speak the same language."



HP NearSense: Enabling Seamless Collaboration Across HP Devices and Beyond

Work shouldn’t stall when you switch devices. HP NearSense is designed to help employees discover, connect, and share across nearby devices so work can keep moving with real-time handoffs. Built to support the extended D2DI technology, HP NearSense will enable devices to share context and capabilities – making transitions smoother and collaboration more continuous. Over time, HP plans to expand HP NearSense across the full breadth of the HP portfolio and support interoperability with Android devices, simplifying cross-device workflows.

HP NearSense will debut on select HP AI PCs and roll out as part of HP IQ,1 HP’s on-device AI layer also announced today.

HP AI PC Experiences: On HP EliteBook X G2 AI PCs and other select HP notebooks, HP NearSense powers experiences like single-click join options for conference room meetings and the easiest PC-to-PC file sharing solution offering the most secure experience, 2 allowing users to drag and drop documents, images, and presentations to nearby colleagues instantly, without relying on email, cloud uploads, or pairing codes.



On HP EliteBook X G2 AI PCs and other select HP notebooks, HP NearSense powers experiences like single-click join options for conference room meetings and the easiest PC-to-PC file sharing solution offering the most secure experience, allowing users to drag and drop documents, images, and presentations to nearby colleagues instantly, without relying on email, cloud uploads, or pairing codes. Android Interoperability : HP NearSense will enable seamless, bi-directional file sharing between Android devices and HP PCs – no software installation or cloud services required. This initial capability represents the first phase of Android and HP interoperability, with additional advanced functionality planned for future release.



: HP NearSense will enable seamless, bi-directional file sharing between Android devices and HP PCs – no software installation or cloud services required. This initial capability represents the first phase of Android and HP interoperability, with additional advanced functionality planned for future release. Expanding Capabilities Across More Devices and Spaces : Over time, HP plans to extend HP NearSense capabilities across the HP ecosystem to HP Poly video conferencing solutions, 3 print devices, desktops, workstations, peripherals and more, to enable future proximity-based experiences like: Faster device discovery in shared spaces like conference rooms Simplified setup and automatic pairing with headsets and peripherals Casting from a PC to a nearby display or conference room screen Printing and scanning to nearby print devices without installing a driver



: Over time, HP plans to extend HP NearSense capabilities across the HP ecosystem to HP Poly video conferencing solutions, print devices, desktops, workstations, peripherals and more, to enable future proximity-based experiences like: AI-Driven Connectivity: HP NearSense will roll out as part of HP IQ and will leverage on-device intelligence to refine and enhance the connection process. By understanding context and proximity, HP NearSense helps employees transition between tasks, collaborate with colleagues, and move work between tools with less friction.

D2DI: Technology for Cross-Platform Device Interoperability

Google first developed D2DI to simplify delivering multi-device experiences and interoperability across the diverse Android ecosystem. Today, D2DI is powering Google features including the Google Cross device SDK, Google Meet call cast, Pixel Connected Cameras, Android Instant Hotspot and more. Through this collaboration, HP and Google are bringing D2DI to power HP NearSense and enable cross-device interoperability with HP devices.

"Google is committed to building technologies that enable seamless interoperability between platforms," said Erik Kay, VP of Engineering, Android Platform at Google. "HP shares that vision, and we’re excited to work alongside them to bring the D2DI technology to HP NearSense. By taking this step, we’re helping remove the traditional barriers to interoperability and enabling a cohesive experience across HP and Android devices."



HP is also working with Qualcomm as a key participant in the evolution of device-to-device interoperability.

“The industry has an opportunity to improve how devices discover, connect, and collaborate across platforms,” said Dino Bekis, SVP & General Manager, Personal & Wearable AI, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. “Our role is to help ensure that device-to-device interoperability translates into real products, by enabling dependable, high‑quality cross‑ecosystem experiences enabled by our product roadmap.”

Availability

HP NearSense experiences will be introduced as part of HP IQ at HP Imagine 2026, with early access starting on select HP AI PCs in Spring 2026. HP IQ is planned to expand to additional select HP notebooks, desktops, and HP Poly Studio Video Bars as part of a limited Summer 2026 release, with AI capabilities continuing to evolve through ongoing software updates. New HP IQ-enabled devices are expected to begin shipping in Fall 2026, with broader availability rolling out to more products across the HP portfolio starting in 2H 2026.

Interoperability with Android devices is expected later this year.

More information on today’s news at HP Imagine can be found here .

About HP

HP Inc. (NYSE: HPQ) is a global technology leader redefining the Future of Work. Operating in more than 180 countries, HP delivers innovative and AI-powered devices, software, services, and subscriptions that drive business growth and professional fulfillment. For more information, please visit: HP.com.

Forward Looking Statement

This document contains forward looking statements regarding future operations, product development, product capabilities and availability dates. This information is subject to substantial uncertainties and is subject to change at any time without prior notification. Statements contained in this document concerning these matters only reflect HP Inc’s predictions and/or expectations as of the date of this document and actual results and future plans of HP Inc. may differ significantly as a result of, among other things, changes in product strategy from technological, internal corporate, market and other changes. This is not a commitment to deliver any material, code or functionality and should not be relied upon in making purchasing decisions. All product views are illustrations and might not represent actual product, screens.

Disclaimers

1. HP IQ delivery app is preloaded on select HP PCs; it will be automatically updated to the future featured HP IQ application if you have auto updates enabled in Windows or will be available for download from the Microsoft Store. The future featured HP IQ app uses artificial intelligence. Features vary by configuration. For complete details see: https://www.hp.com/hp-iq

2. Assumptions: Basic queries (5 queries per employee per day with 4 follow-up questions), RAG (Retrieval-Augmented Generation) use case assumption: (5 documents per employee per day with 4 follow-up questions, 3 pages per document), meeting transcription: (5 meetings per employee per day, 30-minute meetings, summary of meetings 1 page), OCR/document digitization: (5 scanned pages per employee per day with 4 follow-up questions, 1 letter-size page per scan broken into 6 image tiles). 250 weekdays per year, GPT 5.4 token pricing, US prices as of March 2026.

3. HP NearSense is planned to be supported at launch on HP Poly video systems including HP Poly Studio X32, HP Poly Studio X52 and HP Poly Studio X72, running on future Poly VideoOS software updates. HP Poly video systems must be managed by HP Poly Lens.