HP Imagine 2026: HP Introduces LaserJet Portfolio with Quantum-Resistant Security and Faster Document Digitization

As 78% of SMBs struggle with printer management1 and 54% of organizations push for faster digitization, the new HP LaserJet portfolio offers 50% faster document processing,2 enhanced security, and AI-powered tools designed for hybrid work.

News Highlights

Introduces the HP LaserJet Pro 4000/4100 Series, delivering the fastest two‑sided printing in class, lower ongoing print costs, and the world’s first SMB printer with quantum‑resistant security 3

Unveils the HP LaserJet Enterprise 5000/6000 Series, providing quick print and scan speeds, advanced HP AI workflow tools, and quantum‑resistant protection4



NEW YORK, March 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today at Imagine 2026, HP Inc. (NYSE: HPQ) announced the new HP LaserJet Pro 4000/4100 Series and HP LaserJet Enterprise 5000/6000 Series, designed to help businesses bridge paper and digital workflows, strengthen security, simplify printer management, and support hybrid teams.

“Organizations are under pressure to digitize how work gets done while keeping their environments secure,” said Anneliese Olson, President of Imaging, Printing, and Solutions at HP Inc. “With our new LaserJet portfolio, we’re advancing secure, AI-powered printing to better connect the physical and digital sides of work, make document management easier, and give teams the reliable tools they need to stay productive.”

HP LaserJet Pro 4000/4100 Series: More performance. More savings. Same class.5

Designed for SMBs with limited IT support

Small businesses and enterprises alike face rising pressure to update printing and document management. HP’s Workflow Wakeup report highlights the urgency: 78% of SMBs struggle to manage hardware and supplies, 80% plan to adopt or expand print-related software to streamline operations, and 70% expect to shift IT budgets toward AI by 2027, signalling strong demand for more automated solutions.6

The HP LaserJet Pro 4000/4100 Series delivers professional-quality monochrome printing in a compact design built for small teams. Designed for SMBs with limited IT support, it is simple to set up, cost-efficient to run, easy to manage, and built with security features to help protect against evolving threats, whether teams are working in the office or remotely.

Key Customer Benefits

The HP LaserJet Pro 4000/4100 Series is HP’s most productive monochrome printer in the SMB Laser portfolio. It offers the fastest automatic two‑sided printing in its class7, smooth setup, and Wi‑Fi® 6 with self‑reset for reliable connectivity. SMBs also benefit from up to 25% lower ongoing print costs than the previous generation through our most efficient TerraJet Toner technology ever,8 backed by a three-year warranty.9

Security and Sustainability

World’s first SMB printer with quantum-resistant protection 10 , plus tamper‑resistant toner chips, firmware, and packaging. HP also offers streamlined security compliance and device management across the entire printer fleet with optional HP Security Manager.

plus tamper‑resistant toner chips, firmware, and packaging. HP also offers streamlined security compliance and device management across the entire printer fleet with optional HP Security Manager. Next generation TerraJet Toner is engineered for low-energy printing and enables 11% 11 12 more pages using less toner in a smaller cartridge.

is engineered for low-energy printing and enables 11% more pages using less toner in a smaller cartridge. Energy‑efficient design with EPEAT Gold, ENERGY STAR®, and Blue Angel certification.13





Smart Workflow Solutions

Smart print hub that simplifies setup and printer management, reducing the number of steps and making ongoing management easier without a dedicated IT team.

that simplifies setup and printer management, reducing the number of steps and making ongoing management easier without a dedicated IT team. HP AI to optimize document formatting, enhance quality, and automate naming and sharing —eliminating manual rework and accelerating workflows.





HP LaserJet Enterprise 5000/6000 Series: Ultimate enterprise performance for the most demanding teams

Built for managed SMBs, self‑managed enterprises, and public sector organizations

Nearly half of organizations (47%) are increasing investment in modernizing print infrastructure to support evolving IT strategies and hybrid work. At the same time, digitization is accelerating, with 54% reporting faster plans to move toward digital workflows.14 Meanwhile, complex and distributed print environments are introducing new security risks, with experts predicting a 34% likelihood of quantum computer attacks by 2034.

The new HP LaserJet Enterprise 5000/6000 Series is built for large teams that rely on fast printing and dependable document digitization. With the advanced HP AI capabilities, world‑class security, and high‑speed performance, it is the ultimate A4 enterprise monochrome printer for busy office environments.

Key Customer Benefits

The HP LaserJet Enterprise 5000/6000 offers high-performance productivity, with automatic two-sided scanning up to 200 ipm and print speeds up to 57 ppm.15 HP FutureSmart firmware helps keep printer fleets up to date,16 and optional HP Smart Device Services can monitor devices and help resolve issues before they disrupt work.17 Additionally, 90% of the printer’s serviceable parts can be replaced in under eight minutes.

Security and Sustainability

Quantum-resistant 18 and powered by HP Wolf Enterprise Security with up to 80% lower risk in cyberattack exposure. 19

and powered by with up to 80% lower risk in cyberattack exposure. Energy‑efficient design with EPEAT Gold, ENERGY STAR®, and Blue Angel certifications, 20 helping organizations meet their sustainability goals.

with EPEAT Gold, ENERGY STAR®, and Blue Angel certifications, helping organizations meet their sustainability goals. Next-generation Monochrome TerraJet Toner is thoughtfully designed for energy efficiency21 and contains 30% recycled plastic content supporting circular design and reducing reliance on new materials.22





Smart Workflow Solutions (HP AI)

Faster document processing with HP Scan AI Enhanced and Editable OCR helps teams turn large stacks of paperwork into searchable, editable files in seconds — cutting manual processing time by up to 50%. 23

with HP Scan AI Enhanced and Editable OCR helps teams turn large stacks of paperwork into searchable, editable files in seconds — cutting manual processing time by up to 50%. Automated Guided Redaction detects and removes sensitive information, such as personal data or financial details, helping organizations support compliance requirements without adding extra review steps for IT.

detects and removes sensitive information, such as personal data or financial details, helping organizations support compliance requirements without adding extra review steps for IT. Access to HP for Microsoft 365 Copilot through an HP Workpath app subscription installs Copilot’s AI tools directly on HP MFP control panels, helping employees summarize, name, translate, and organize document files in cloud drives.





Pricing and Availability24

The HP LaserJet Pro 4000/4100 Series is expected to be available in May. Pricing will be available closer to availability.

is expected to be available in May. Pricing will be available closer to availability. The HP LaserJet Enterprise 5000/6000 Series is expected to be available for contract-based sales in March, with broader purchase availability in June. Pricing will be available closer to availability.





More information on today’s news at HP Imagine can be found here.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q1: What is the significance of this announcement?

HP is introducing a new generation of LaserJet Pro and Enterprise printers engineered for the realities of hybrid work, rising security risks, and growing demand for efficient digital workflows. The portfolio delivers faster document processing, AI‑powered print and scan enhancements, and the industry’s first quantum‑resistant security protections in SMB and enterprise printers.25 Together, these advancements — all backed by a three-year warranty — help organizations modernize paper‑to‑digital processes, strengthen fleet security, and reduce the IT burden of managing print devices spread across the organization.

Q2: How is HP using AI differently in this new printer portfolio?

HP is embedding AI directly into tangible printing and scanning workflows to improve accuracy, speed, and document quality — without adding complexity for users or IT teams. With HP AI26, SMB customers can automatically optimize formatting, naming, and document file organization, while enterprise devices add advanced capabilities like AI‑enhanced OCR and Guided Redaction. These AI features are designed to remove manual steps from document handling and help teams digitize information faster and more securely.

Q3: Who are these devices designed for, and how should businesses, IT decision makers, and other SMB owners choose the right one?

The LaserJet Pro 4000/4100 Series is built for lightly managed and unmanaged SMBs that need simple setup, reliable performance, and strong security in a compact device. The LaserJet Enterprise 5000/6000 Series is built for managed SMBs, large enterprises, and public‑sector organizations that require high‑speed scanning, advanced workflow automation, and fleet‑level security.



Businesses can choose the right device and optional HP services based on their document volume, management needs, and workflow complexity: Pro for small teams and straightforward printing, Enterprise for fast digitization, centralized IT control, and advanced security requirements.

About HP

HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) is a global technology leader redefining the Future of Work. Operating in more than 180 countries, HP delivers innovative and AI-powered devices, software, services and subscriptions that drive business growth and professional fulfillment. For more information, please visit: HP.com.



1 Based on HP MAP data and SMB Panel Research conducted in March 2025, assessing customer insights from small and medium‑sized businesses with 10–999 FTEs.

2 Testing evaluated workflows where AI-generated email summaries, subject lines, and file names were automatically created during the scan-to-email process. Results demonstrated an average time reduction of approximately 50% across the majority of tested use cases. Actual results may vary depending on document type, user behavior, and network conditions. Requires optional HP AI software to use artificial intelligence (AI). Summaries based on first 1000 words of document. Requires an Apple or Android mobile device, HP app or HP Easy Start and being signed into your HP account or Smart Admin account. Certain HP AI features are available in English only, and may vary by printer model/country, and between desktop/mobile applications. Internet access is required. HP may terminate this beta at any time and reserves the right to charge for these and additional services in the future in accordance with the HP AI Terms of Service. To learn more about HP AI features and local availability, visit hp.com/HP_AI.

3 Based on HP's internal analysis of business printers with preinstalled encryption, authentication, malware protection, post-quantum digital signature, and initial BIOS firmware integrity protection with automatic self-healing recovery finding that no other in-class Printers implement a quantum-resistant cryptographic scheme to protect the integrity of the BIOS and firmware as of March 2025.

4 Based on HP’s internal analysis of business Printers with preinstalled encryption, authentication, malware protection, post-quantum digital signature, and initial BIOS firmware integrity protection with automatic self-healing recovery finding that no other in-class Printers implement a quantum-resistant cryptographic scheme to protect the integrity of the BIOS and firmware as of March 2025.

5 Compared to in-class monochrome duplex laser printers less than $400 USD and €300 EUR, and duplex laser MFPs less than $500 USD and €400 EUR. Exact printer speeds vary depending on system configuration, software application, driver, and document complexity. Based on a Keypoint Intelligence April 2025 study commissioned by HP, using research of OEM-published specifications and publicly available information as of April 2025. Market share as reported by IDC for Q4 2024 for North America and Western Europe. For details, please visit: keypointintelligence.com/HPFastestDuplexM4000.

6 HP commissioned an online survey managed by Edelman Data & Intelligence (DXI) that fielded between August 5 and August 27, 2025 in four markets: the United States, UK, Germany, and India. HP surveyed 4,000 respondents in total, including 2,400 knowledge workers (600 per market), 800 IT leaders (200 per market), and 800 business leaders (200 per market) all employed at small and medium-sized businesses.

7 Compared to in-class monochrome duplex laser printers less than $400 USD and €300 EUR and duplex laser MFPs less than $500 USD and €400 EUR. Exact HP printer speeds vary depending on the system configuration, software application, driver, and document complexity. Keypoint Intelligence April 2025 study commissioned by HP, based on research of OEM-published specifications and publicly available information as of April 2025. Market share as reported by IDC for Q4 2024 for North America and Western Europe. Please visit: keypointintelligence.com/HPFastestDuplexM4000

8 Based on HP internal analysis as of March 2026, comparing the cost per page (CPP) of HP High Yield Black Original LaserJet Toner Cartridges: HP 161X vs. HP 148X in North America, and HP 162X vs. HP 149X in Europe.

9 Up to 3-year warranty available upon product registration within 60 days of purchase. Coverage is subject to HP’s warranty terms and conditions, including limitations, exclusions, and regional availability. Register at hp.com/go/89422 for full details.

10 Based on HP's internal analysis of business printers with preinstalled encryption, authentication, malware protection, post-quantum digital signature, and initial BIOS firmware integrity protection with automatic self-healing recovery finding that no other in-class Printers implement a quantum-resistant cryptographic scheme to protect the integrity of the BIOS and firmware as of March 2025.

11 Toner efficiency of HP Original 161, 162, and 164 TerraJet Toner Cartridges compared to HP 148, 149, 151, and 152 Toner Cartridges. Calculated in 2026 using an average of pages printed per gram of toner. See hp.com/TerraJet/tonersaving for more information.

12 An average of more pages per cartridge size in HP Original 161, 162, and 164 TerraJet Toner Cartridges compared to HP Original 148, 149, 151, and 152 Toner Cartridges. Calculated in 2026 using cartridge yield divided by cartridge volume. See hp.com/TerraJet/tonersaving for more information.

13 HP voluntarily designs and tests its printing systems to prevent emission s that exceed Blue Angel and EPEAT eco-label guidelines. Based on US, Canada, India, and Australia EPEAT® registration according to IEEE 1680.1-2018 EPEAT®. EPEAT® status varies by country. Visit www.energystar.gov/productfinder for more information on models of the HP LaserJet Enterprise 6500/MFP 6600 series that are ENERGY STAR certified in North America. ENERGY STAR and the ENERGY STAR logo are registered U.S. marks. HP printer, HP paper and Original HP supply - Blue Angel DE-UZ 219 Emissions Criteria.

14 Quocirca’s Future of Work 2030 study (September 2025) - assessing the convergence of print and digital technologies in the workplace. Based on a survey of 400 IT decision-makers and 400 knowledge workers in SMBs, mid-sized organizations, and large enterprises across the UK, France, Germany, and the US.

15 Measured using ISO/IEC 24734, excludes first set of test documents. For more information, see http://www.hp.com/go/printerclaims. Exact speed varies depending on the system configuration, software application, driver, and document complexity.

16 Some features enabled by future HP FutureSmart firmware upgrades may not be available on older devices, if for example, physical product characteristics limit the functionality of the new feature.

17 HP Smart Device Services (SDS) is supported on both A3 and A4 LaserJet devices, requires Original HP supplies to be installed in the device, and supports Managed, Enterprise, and Pro-class HP devices dating back to 2008. Capabilities vary based on the age of the legacy device and Pro-class capabilities. For details, see: https://hpsdsdevicesupport.com.

18 Based on HP’s internal analysis of business Printers with preinstalled encryption, authentication, malware protection, post-quantum digital signature, and initial BIOS firmware integrity protection with automatic self-healing recovery finding that no other in-class Printers implement a quantum-resistant cryptographic scheme to protect the integrity of the BIOS and firmware as of March 2025.

19 Relative reduction in cyberattack exposure: risk reduction estimate based on HP internal analysis and modeled comparisons. The approximate up to 80% reduction in effective risk reflects comparative evaluation of security capabilities in HP Enterprise printers versus other in-class leading print OEMs under defined threat models. The estimate is not a guarantee of security and does not account for all attack vectors. Actual risk reduction may vary based on device model and firmware version, configuration and security policy, network environment, usage patterns, EDR integration scope, and adversary capability and behavior.

20 HP voluntarily designs and tests its printing systems to prevent emission s that exceed Blue Angel and EPEAT eco-label guidelines. Based on US, Canada, India, and Australia EPEAT® registration according to IEEE 1680.1-2018 EPEAT®. EPEAT® status varies by country. Visit www.energystar.gov/productfinder for more information on models of the HP LaserJet Enterprise 6500/MFP 6600 series that are ENERGY STAR certified in North America. ENERGY STAR and the ENERGY STAR logo are registered U.S. marks. HP printer, HP paper and Original HP supply - Blue Angel DE-UZ 219 Emissions Criteria.

21 Low-energy printing based on ENERGY STAR and Blue Angel (Der Blauer Engel), an ISO 14024 Type I ecolabel, which verify office printing systems consume relatively low energy within the product category.

22 Recycled plastic contained in Original HP 159, 160, W9087MC, W9088MC, and W9187MC TerraJet Toner Cartridges measured in 2026. See hp.com/TerraJet/plasticreductions and hp.com/TonerRecycledContent for more information.

23 Based on HP internal analysis conducted in February 2026, comparing traditional scan-to-email workflows with HP AI Scan to Email Summary. Testing demonstrated an average time reduction of approximately 50% for common scan-to-email workflows. Results may vary depending on document type, user behavior, and network conditions.

24 Pricing and availability subject to change without notice.

25 Based on HP’s internal analysis of business Printers with preinstalled encryption, authentication, malware protection, post-quantum digital signature, and initial BIOS firmware integrity protection with automatic self-healing recovery finding that no other in-class Printers implement a quantum-resistant cryptographic scheme to protect the integrity of the BIOS and firmware as of March 2025.

26 HP AI uses artificial intelligence (AI). Certain HP AI features are available in English only, and may vary by printer model/country, and between desktop/mobile applications. Requires HP app or HP Easy Start and being signed into your HP account or Smart Admin account. Internet access is required. Some features may be beta apps. HP reserves the right to charge for these and additional services in the future in accordance with the HP AI Terms of Service.