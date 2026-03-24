Scytale Recognized as Best ISO 27001 Compliance Tool for 2026

Las Vegas, NV, March 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Scytale, the AI-powered compliance automation platform trusted by security-driven SaaS companies, has been recognized by Hackernoon as the Best ISO 27001 Compliance Tool for 2026.

Scytale’s compliance automation platform ranked #1 for ISO 27001 in 2026, streamlining audit readiness for fast-growing SaaS companies through AI-driven workflows.

The recognition highlights Scytale’s end-to-end compliance capabilities, noting its seamless user experience, advanced control mapping, and dynamic evidence collection engine as key differentiators. Among a competitive field of platforms, Scytale stood out for its focus on continuous compliance, cross-framework integration, and dedicated audit readiness workflows tailored specifically for fast-growing software companies.

As organizations worldwide face mounting pressure to demonstrate their security posture and earn customer trust, ISO 27001 certification remains a critical benchmark. Scytale’s platform addresses this urgency by helping compliance teams eliminate manual processes, enforce governance standards, and meet compliance requirements with confidence across ISO 27001 and other major frameworks including SOC 2, GDPR, and HIPAA.

“As the demand for robust information security frameworks grows, our mission remains clear: to simplify compliance and build trust at scale,” said a spokesperson for Scytale. “This recognition reflects the impact of our technology and team in driving smarter, faster compliance outcomes for modern cloud companies.”

Scytale’s AI-powered GRC agent brings intelligence to every phase of the compliance lifecycle from scoping and gap assessments to continuous monitoring and control ownership. With native integrations to leading cloud providers, HR systems, and project management tools, Scytale offers a fully automated approach that aligns with how modern teams operate.

In addition to its technology, Scytale distinguishes itself through its dedicated team of compliance experts who provide tailored guidance at every step of the compliance journey. These professionals work closely with customers to navigate complex security and regulatory requirements, ensuring each organization’s path to compliance is efficient, personalized, and aligned with their unique security goals.

Notably, this accolade adds to Scytale’s recent industry momentum. In 2025, the company was named Rising Star Partner of the Year (Technology) in EMEA as part of the AWS Global Partner Awards. That recognition honored Scytale’s year-over-year growth and innovation in building AI compliance solutions optimized for cloud-native organizations.

As cybersecurity threats escalate and regulatory scrutiny intensifies, more organizations are turning to automated platforms like Scytale to reduce the cost, time, and friction of achieving and maintaining compliance. The HackerNoon ranking solidifies Scytale’s position as a category leader and go-to platform for scaling security programs with speed and integrity.

About Scytale

Founded in 2021, Scytale is a leader in trust and compliance, helping businesses around the world achieve and maintain security, privacy, and AI compliance effortlessly. With a global team spanning New York, Tel Aviv, Johannesburg, Cape Town, Berlin, Lisbon, and Prague, Scytale serves a customer base from 44 countries, including industry leaders such as the ICL Group, Deel, and Guesty. By combining intelligent automation, AI-driven workflows, and expert guidance, Scytale is transforming how companies build trust and streamline their governance, risk, and compliance (GRC) processes.

Press Inquiries

Adiel Horesh

Chief Business Development Officer

adielh [at] scytale.ai

https://scytale.ai/