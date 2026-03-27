Scytale Expands SOX ITGC Compliance Capabilities Following AudITech Acquisition

New York, NY, March 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Scytale, the global AI compliance automation company, announced an expanded SOX IT General Controls (ITGC) compliance offering that builds on its June 2025 acquisition of AudITech. By integrating AudITech’s user access and change management automation into its platform, Scytale now offers a more powerful suite for managing SOX ITGC requirements and continuous compliance across complex enterprise environments. The update reflects Scytale’s commitment to developing deeper capabilities in the SOX ITGC vertical while helping enterprises reduce manual effort and risk in their compliance programs.

Scytale empowers global SaaS companies with intelligent compliance automation, transforming how teams achieve and maintain security, privacy, and AI standards.

Building upon the strong foundation of AudITech’s technology, which is trusted by customers such as Monday.com, Fiverr, Pagaya, Perion Networks, Phinergy and Dario Health, the enhanced platform automates key ITGC tasks such as user access reviews, change management and audit reporting. Scytale said the new capabilities are designed to streamline governance, risk and compliance (GRC) workflows by providing a unified platform for ITGC automation, audit management and continuous monitoring. According to Scytale, enterprises adopting the expanded offering can expect smarter SOX compliance, reduced audit preparation time and greater scalability as regulatory requirements evolve.

Key features of the expanded SOX ITGC offering

Automated user access reviews : AudITech’s automation streamlines the verification of access rights across systems, reducing the risk of unauthorized access and helping organizations maintain accurate logs of changes and approvals.

: AudITech’s automation streamlines the verification of access rights across systems, reducing the risk of unauthorized access and helping organizations maintain accurate logs of changes and approvals. Change management controls : The platform now includes robust change management workflows that automatically track, document and report configuration changes, ensuring compliance with SOX ITGC standards.

: The platform now includes robust change management workflows that automatically track, document and report configuration changes, ensuring compliance with SOX ITGC standards. Integrated audit management : Enhanced integration with Scytale’s audit management system allows customers to centralize evidence collection, testing and reporting for SOX ITGC audits, reducing manual effort and improving data integrity.

: Enhanced integration with Scytale’s audit management system allows customers to centralize evidence collection, testing and reporting for SOX ITGC audits, reducing manual effort and improving data integrity. Continuous compliance monitoring: Enterprises benefit from continuous monitoring of ITGC processes, enabling proactive identification of control gaps and facilitating ongoing compliance as their environments scale.

About Scytale

Founded in 2021, Scytale is a leader in trust and compliance, helping businesses around the world achieve and maintain security, privacy, and AI compliance effortlessly. With a global team spanning New York, Tel Aviv, Johannesburg, Cape Town, Berlin, Lisbon, and Prague, Scytale serves a customer base from 44 countries, including industry leaders such as the ICL Group, Deel, and Guesty. By combining intelligent automation, AI-driven workflows, and expert guidance, Scytale is transforming how companies build trust and streamline their governance, risk, and compliance (GRC) processes.

Press Inquiries

Adiel Horesh

Chief Business Development Officer

adielh [at] scytale.ai

https://scytale.ai/