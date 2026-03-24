Parker University Awarded $32,356 Grant from AHIMA Foundation to Support Health Information Management Students

Dallas, Texas, March 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Parker University has been awarded a $32,356.22 grant from the AHIMA Foundation Advisory Committee to support students in its Health Information Management (HIM) program. The competitive award recognizes Parker University’s commitment to advancing the health information profession and preparing the next generation of healthcare leaders.

The grant will provide direct support to HIM students through funding for tuition, curriculum-related resources such as books and technology, AHIMA exam preparation materials and registration, and student memberships. These resources will help ensure students are equipped with the tools and credentials needed to succeed in a rapidly evolving healthcare landscape.

“We are honored to receive this support from the AHIMA Foundation,” said Dr. Joe Lintz, Health Information Management Program Director and Professor at Parker University. “This funding directly impacts our students by reducing barriers and enhancing their educational experience as they prepare to become leaders in the health information field.”

The AHIMA Foundation received numerous applications for funding, with the Advisory Committee selecting Parker University based on its strong alignment with the Foundation’s mission and its demonstrated dedication to improving health outcomes through education.

Parker University’s HIM program focuses on preparing students for careers in managing and analyzing health data, ensuring the accuracy, privacy, and security of patient information. As healthcare continues to rely on data-driven decision-making, the role of health information professionals has become increasingly critical.

“This award reflects Parker University’s ongoing commitment to helping people lead healthier lives and to supporting the growth of the health information management profession,” said Dr. Lintz.

For more information about Parker University’s Health Information Management program, visit: https://www.parker.edu/academics/bs-health-information-management/

About Parker University

Founded in 1982 by Dr. James William Parker as Parker College of Chiropractic, Parker University is the fastest-growing college in Dallas and the fourth-fastest-growing in Texas. Today, Parker serves more than 2,300 students and offers more than 25 accredited degree programs and certificates.

The university’s flagship Doctor of Chiropractic program is home to the second-largest chiropractic cohort in the world. Parker continues to lead in innovation with advanced degrees in Clinical Neuroscience, Strength and Human Performance, and Functional Nutrition.

Parker University recently opened its state-of-the-art Human Performance Center, led by Dr. Andy Galpin, and is preparing to launch additional board-approved academic programs.

The university has received multiple recent recognitions, including:

Best Online Colleges in Texas for 2026 — University Magazine

— University Magazine Best Online Master’s Program in Strength and Human Performance — EduMed.org

— EduMed.org Best Online Master’s Program in Nutrition — EduMed.org

— EduMed.org Best Online Master of Public Health Program for 2026 — Forbes

Learn more at www.parker.edu.

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