NP Digital Named a 2026 Google Premier Partner for 8th Consecutive Year

San Diego, March 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NP Digital, a leading global digital marketing agency, has been named a 2026 Google Premier Partner, marking its eighth consecutive year earning the distinction. The recognition reflects NP Digital’s commitment to driving client performance through strategic paid media solutions across the growing suite of Google Ad formats. This includes Google Ads search, display, video, standard shopping, app, and emerging campaign approaches.

Over the past year, NP Digital’s paid media experts have helped clients leverage Google’s latest AI-powered campaign types to drive stronger performance across efficiency, scale, and return on ad spend. The agency’s strategic implementation of Google’s Performance Max and AI Max has unlocked new growth opportunities for its clients, while maintaining transparency, measurement clarity, and performance accountability. With deep expertise in Google advertising and a proven track record managing high-volume Google Ads investments for global and high-growth brands, NP Digital helps clients maximize the impact of their paid media programs.

“Premier Partner status reflects the depth of our partnership with Google and the value we drive for clients,” said Chris Moreno, SVP of Paid Media at NP Digital. “As we continue to test Google’s emerging automated formats, our strategic approach emphasizes diversified media planning across the Google Ads ecosystem and a tailored approach to each brand’s unique challenges and opportunities.”

Google awards Premier Partner status to the top-performing agencies within the Google Partners program. NP Digital’s 2026 designation places the agency among the top 3% of Google Partners in its markets. This assures clients they are partnering with a team recognized for its Google Ads expertise and track record of driving growth for leading brands.

As a Premier Partner, NP Digital’s clients benefit from its access to exclusive tools, beta opportunities, and dedicated Google support to accelerate growth. These advantages enable NP Digital to test new advertising capabilities earlier, gain deeper platform insights, and bring innovative strategies to clients faster.

Beyond campaign execution, NP Digital has collaborated with Google to raise awareness of newly introduced products and platform updates. This includes collaborative marketing efforts around Demand Gen and Google’s evolving agentic AI experiences. Collectively, these initiatives help NP Digital and its clients leverage shifting consumer behavior and search discovery.

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About Google Partners:

The Partners program is designed for advertising agencies and third parties that manage Google Ads accounts on behalf of other brands or businesses. Its mission is to empower companies by providing them with innovative tools, resources, and support to help their clients succeed and grow online.

About NP Digital:

NP Digital is a global digital marketing agency focused on enterprise and mid-market challenger brands. Underpinned by its proprietary technology division and platforms, NP Digital is regarded as one of the fastest-growing, award-winning end-to-end digital marketing agencies in the industry. NP Digital views marketing through a consultative lens that takes a holistic view when applying specialist execution to build meaningful partnerships. These partnerships include some of the world’s most prominent Fortune 500 brands in addition to mid-size, direct-to-consumer (DTC) challenger-type organizations. For more information, visit npdigital.com.

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