Introducing Tenable Hexa AI: The Agentic Engine That Supercharges Security Productivity and Accelerates Risk Reduction

SAN FRANCISCO, March 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RSA Conference Booth at #6155 — Tenable® Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: TENB), the exposure management company , today announced Tenable Hexa AI, the agentic AI engine of the Tenable One Exposure Management Platform that automates security workflows and transforms exposure intelligence into coordinated action to reduce cyber risk.

AI-powered cyberattacks, rapid vulnerability discovery and the explosion of AI-driven tools are expanding the attack surface faster than security teams can keep up. At the same time, security operations now involve a growing mix of humans, automation and AI agents operating across fragmented tools and workflows. As more actors enter the security ecosystem, coordinating action becomes substantially harder, leaving teams trapped in a reactive cycle instead of systematically reducing cyber exposure.

Tenable Hexa AI is the orchestration engine inside the Tenable One platform that turns exposure intelligence into coordinated action. Powered by Tenable’s Exposure Data Fabric, the industry’s most comprehensive repository of contextualized exposure data and intelligence, Tenable Hexa AI understands how vulnerabilities, identities, assets, configurations and AI systems interact across the modern attack surface. This authoritative context enables Tenable Hexa AI to determine what matters most, validate the real state of the environment and orchestrate the steps required to minimize exposures. The result is a security operation that moves beyond reactive response to consistent, machine-speed risk reduction.

"There has never been a greater need to have an agentic system preemptively fixing issues before they are exploited. As AI-based attacks accelerate, the window from discovery to exploitation has effectively vanished," said Eric Doerr, Chief Product Officer at Tenable. "Tenable Hexa AI marries an agentic orchestration engine to the powerful contextual exposure data fabric of Tenable One, automating complex tasks and orchestrating fixes across the enterprise, neutralizing exposures before they’re exploited."

“Tenable Hexa AI has fundamentally shifted how we deploy our security resources, powering and scaling efficiency across workflows,” said Tarek Houni, Head of Exposure Management at a French-based international manufacturing company. “Reclaiming two days a month on a single process like asset tagging is a massive win for our team. That is two days our team no longer spends on tedious upkeep, and can instead redirect entirely toward investigating exposures, closing critical gaps, and actively reducing our organizational risk.”

Agentic AI for Security

As AI adoption and hyper-connected systems rapidly expand the attack surface, organizations need a new approach to managing cyber risk. Exposure management delivers that approach. The Tenable One platform enables security teams to identify, prioritize and take action on exposures across IT, AI systems, cloud, identity and cyber-physical environments. As part of this platform, key capabilities of Tenable Hexa AI include:

Agentic Orchestration Engine utilizes the contextual log of the Tenable Exposure Data Fabric to operate as a mission-control center to coordinate and execute complex, multi-step workflows across the security ecosystem at machine speed.

utilizes the contextual log of the Tenable Exposure Data Fabric to operate as a mission-control center to coordinate and execute complex, multi-step workflows across the security ecosystem at machine speed. Workflow Automation Across the Attack Surface enables coordinated workflows across IT, cloud, identity, OT and AI environments, enabling teams to operationalize exposure management and move faster from detection to remediation.

enables coordinated workflows across IT, cloud, identity, OT and AI environments, enabling teams to operationalize exposure management and move faster from detection to remediation. Custom Agents tailored to the organization’s unique environment, to execute workflows that drive efficiencies while adhering to set guardrails and supporting human in the loop (HITL) practices.

tailored to the organization’s unique environment, to execute workflows that drive efficiencies while adhering to set guardrails and supporting human in the loop (HITL) practices. Out-of-the-Box Agents execute repeatable workflows, such as contextual asset management, dynamic visualization reporting and operational health checks to reduce administrative drudgery, improve efficiencies, and drive exposure management outcomes.

Tenable Hexa AI is available now through a private customer and partner program. General availability is expected later this year. To see a demo of Tenable Hexa AI at RSA Conference 2026, please visit the Tenable booth at #6155 in the North Expo Hall.

Read the blog on Tenable Hexa AI for more information: https://www.tenable.com/blog/hexa-ai-agentic-ai-for-exposure-management

About Tenable

Tenable® is the exposure management company, exposing and closing the cybersecurity gaps that erode business value, reputation and trust. The company’s AI-powered exposure management platform radically unifies security visibility, insight and action across the attack surface, equipping modern organizations to protect against attacks from IT infrastructure to cloud environments to critical infrastructure and everywhere in between. By protecting enterprises from security exposure, Tenable reduces business risk for over 40,000 customers around the globe. Learn more at tenable.com .

Media Contact:

Tenable

tenablepr@tenable.com

A video accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e03bae40-5fa2-4e42-9df6-7a05bbd7578e