Iterate at Speed. Design Without Limits: Maxon Redshift for Vectorworks Now Available

Columbia, MD, March 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global design and BIM software provider Vectorworks, Inc., announces the availability of Redshift for Vectorworks, Maxon’s purpose-built real-time rendering solution engineered explicitly for architects, interior designers, and landscape design professionals. Released as part of Vectorworks 2026 Update 4, Redshift for Vectorworks brings cinematic-quality, real-time visualization directly into the Vectorworks design workflow, empowering designers to iterate faster, make bolder creative decisions, and deliver compelling client presentations with confidence.

As the first design platform to support the dedicated Redshift integration from fellow Nemetschek brand Maxon for the AEC industry, Vectorworks reinforces its commitment to delivering powerful, user-centric technology that keeps creative control where it belongs — with the designer.

“Maxon Redshift for Vectorworks represents a meaningful evolution in how our customers design and present their work,” said Senior Product Marketing Director Rubina Siddiqui, Assoc. AIA. “By integrating additional options for real-time, photorealistic rendering directly into the design process, we’re enabling architects, interior designers, and other design professionals to explore ideas freely, refine decisions faster, and present with greater clarity, all without workflow interruptions.”

Real-Time Visualization. No Handoffs. No Delays.

Maxon Redshift for Vectorworks empowers designers by integrating visualization directly into their workflow, removing the need for external rendering teams and the associated handoffs. Available as a standalone product that integrates seamlessly with the Vectorworks toolset, it allows users to send live models to a dedicated real-time rendering environment. By incorporating real-time visualization into the design process, designers receive instant feedback on critical design elements precisely when they need it most—during active design development. This functionality enables faster iteration without interruptions, allowing designers to explore multiple options while maintaining creative ownership throughout the entire process, from concept to presentation.

Design with Confidence, Clarity, and Speed.

Maxon Redshift for Vectorworks enables in-house production of photorealistic, presentation-ready images, allowing designers to clearly visualize how their projects will perform in real life. From how light falls to how materials interact and how spatial proportions read, every detail is accurately displayed, helping teams identify and resolve design issues early while making more informed decisions.

High-quality visuals are generated quickly and efficiently, empowering designers to respond to client feedback in minutes rather than days, reduce project timelines, and strengthen collaboration. Whether for competitions, client meetings, or design reviews, presentations communicate design intent with precision and impact, instilling confidence in clients and stakeholders. For advanced animation or production workflows, projects can be exported to Maxon Cinema 4D with a single click, unlocking even greater creative possibilities.

Purpose-Built for Architects and AEC Professionals.

Developed by Maxon specifically for Vectorworks users, Redshift for Vectorworks includes smart asset libraries tailored for architectural visualization and supports both Mac and Windows platforms, enabling seamless collaboration across teams. Whether evaluating materials during design development, delivering client-ready visuals, or creating compelling documentation, Redshift for Vectorworks adapts to the workflow of architecture, interior design, and landscape design professionals. It combines speed, flexibility, and precision, so the design vision is never compromised.

See Your Design Come to Life. In Real-Time.

Maxon Redshift for Vectorworks is now available for purchase through either Vectorworks or Maxon and is supported in Vectorworks 2026 Update 4. The initial release is available in English, with additional localized versions to follow.

To use Redshift for Vectorworks, customers must create a Maxon account and purchase a Redshift subscription. A 14-day free trial is available from Maxon, and students can access special pricing through Maxon’s student program.

For more information on Maxon Redshift for Archviz, visit maxon.net/archviz, and to learn more about how you can design without limits, visit vectorworks.net.

About Vectorworks, Inc.

Vectorworks, Inc. is an award-winning design and BIM software provider serving the architecture, landscape architecture and design, and entertainment industries in 85 countries. Professionals worldwide are using Vectorworks on Mac and Windows to create, connect, and influence the next generation of design. Built with designers in mind since 1985, Vectorworks software offers you the freedom to follow your imagination wherever it leads you. Headquartered in Columbia, Maryland, with offices in the UK, Canada, Australia, and Japan, Vectorworks is a part of the Nemetschek Group. Learn how you can design without limits at vectorworks.net or follow @Vectorworks.

About Maxon

Maxon makes powerful, yet approachable software solutions for content creators working in 2D and 3D design, motion graphics, visual effects and visualization. Product lines include the award-winning Cinema 4D suite of 3D modeling, simulation and animation technology; the diverse Red Giant lineup of revolutionary editing, motion design and filmmaking tools; the leading-edge, blazingly fast Redshift renderer; and ZBrush, the industry-standard digital sculpting and painting solution available on desktop and on the iPad.

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