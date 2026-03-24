Allsup Highlights How Brain Injuries Can Qualify Workers For SSDI Benefits

Belleville, Illinois, March 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- During Brain Injury Awareness Month, Allsup, the nation’s leading provider of Social Security Disability Insurance (SSDI) representation is highlighting how traumatic brain injury (TBI) symptoms and related cognitive or physical limitations can qualify workers for SSDI benefits when sustained employment becomes difficult or impossible.

Traumatic brain injury remains a major cause of death and disability in the U.S. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reports approximately 214,110 TBI-related hospitalizations in 2020 and 69,473 TBI-related deaths in 2021. Every March, the Brain Injury Association of America (BIAA) leads the nation in observing Brain Injury Awareness Month and organizations like the Department of Neurology at the University of Florida support efforts, highlighting that more than 5.3 million Americans are living with permanent brain injuries.

“Brain injury symptoms are often misunderstood because they can be invisible,” said Steve Perrigo, vice president at Allsup. “Memory problems, slowed processing, headaches, dizziness and fatigue can sometimes make it hard to meet the pace, reliability and consistency many jobs require.” For many working-age adults, brain injuries can affect attention, stamina, communication and emotional regulation. These challenges can disrupt attendance, productivity and safety at work, even when a person is motivated to keep working.

The Social Security Administration (SSA) evaluates disability claims based not only on diagnoses but also on whether a person can perform substantial gainful activity (SGA) on a sustained basis. For 2026, SSA lists SGA at $1,690 per month for individuals with disabilities other than blindness and $2,830 per month for individuals who are blind. Put simply, SSA uses this monthly earnings level as a key benchmark when deciding whether someone’s medical condition prevents them from working so that they qualify for SSDI.

Brain Injury Claims Often Turn To Functional Evidence

SSA generally considers medical evidence and other information about how symptoms affect day-to-day functioning, including the ability to perform work-related activities. The SSA Listing of Impairments, often called the Blue Book, is one tool used in the evaluation process, but some SSDI decisions are made based on the full medical record and functional limitations rather than whether someone meets a specific listing.

“One of the most common misunderstandings is that SSDI approval depends only on having the right diagnosis or medical imaging,” Perrigo said. “Decisions often come down to whether medical records clearly explain what a person can no longer do, consistently, in a work setting.”

Brain injury disability claims may be denied when records confirm the injury but do not connect symptoms to work-related limits, such as difficulty with concentration, social interaction, pace or the inability to complete a normal workday and workweek without excessive breaks or absences. Clear documentation across treatment history, clinician notes and other supporting records can help clarify these functional impacts.

Guidance For Navigating A Complex Process

SSDI involves strict evidence requirements, deadlines and multiple levels of review administered by SSA. The U.S. Government Accountability Office (GAO) found claimants with representatives were allowed benefits at a rate nearly three times higher than those without representatives.

With more than 42 years of experience, Allsup reports helping more than 425,000 customers receive SSDI benefits and a 97% SSDI success rate for those who complete the process with Allsup.

Whether you’re applying for SSDI for the first time or appealing a denial, Allsup specialists are here to guide you. Visit FileSSDI.Allsup.com or call (800) 678-3276 to get started.

ABOUT ALLSUP

Allsup and its subsidiaries provide nationwide Social Security disability, veterans disability appeal, disability financial solutions, return to work, and healthcare benefits services for individuals, their employers and insurance carriers. Allsup professionals deliver specialized services supporting people with disabilities and seniors so they may lead lives that are as financially secure and as healthy as possible. Founded in 1984, the company is based in Belleville, Illinois, near St. Louis. Learn more at Allsup.com or download a free PDF of Applying for Social Security Disability Insurance: Getting It Right The First Time.

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