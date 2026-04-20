Allsup Employment Services Highlights Tax Incentives For Employers Hiring Through Ticket To Work Program

Belleville, Illinois, April 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allsup Employment Services (AES), a Social Security-authorized Employment Network (EN), is highlighting federal tax incentives as one of several factors employers may consider when expanding employment opportunities for qualified individuals with disabilities while investing in accessible workplaces.

Employers across the U.S. may have access to federal tax provisions that support accessibility improvements and hiring opportunities for individuals experiencing disabilities. These provisions are designed to help offset costs associated with improving access and broadening workforce participation. While these federal tax provisions may help employers strengthen inclusive hiring efforts, the Ticket to Work Program (TTW) provides eligible individuals receiving Social Security Disability Insurance (SSDI) support as they explore and pursue employment.

For individuals receiving SSDI, the Ticket to Work Program offers a free and voluntary way to explore employment with support from a vocational expert. Through the program, participants can work with ENs such as AES to receive career counseling, job search assistance and ongoing vocational support as they pursue their employment goals.

“AES focuses on providing clear, factual information that supports informed decision-making,” said Diane Winiarski, senior director at Allsup Employment Services. “Tax provisions are one of several factors employers may consider when expanding inclusive hiring practices and strengthening their workforce.”

Because tax eligibility and benefits depend on individual business circumstances, employers are encouraged to review current IRS guidance and consult a qualified tax professional before claiming a credit or deduction.

The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) outlines several federal tax provisions that may help employers offset certain costs associated with accessibility and hiring. For example, the Disabled Access Credit supports eligible small businesses that make accessibility improvements, while the Architectural Barrier Removal Tax Deduction helps businesses cover certain costs tied to removing physical or transportation barriers. The IRS also states that employers may be able to use both provisions in some cases when requirements are met.

In addition, the IRS outlines the Work Opportunity Tax Credit (WOTC), which provides a federal tax credit to employers that hire individuals from certain targeted groups that have faced barriers to employment. According to the IRS, the credit may range from $1,200 to $9,600 depending on the employee hired and the length of employment.

These tax provisions are one of several considerations for employers seeking to build inclusive workplaces. Other factors may include access to a broader talent pool, increased workforce diversity and stronger long-term workforce retention. “A strong workforce includes individuals with a range of skills, experiences and perspectives,” Winiarski said. “Expanding employment opportunities for individuals with disabilities can support business goals while also contributing to a more inclusive and resilient workforce. Tax provisions may be one consideration among many as employers evaluate how to grow and strengthen their teams.”

Learn more about returning to work with Allsup Employment Services and the Ticket to Work Program by calling 866-540-5105 or visit AllsupEmploymentServices.com .

ABOUT ALLSUP EMPLOYMENT SERVICES

Allsup Employment Services, LLC, a subsidiary of Allsup LLC, is a Social Security Administration-authorized Employment Network, providing free services to beneficiaries through the Ticket to Work Program. Allsup Employment Services professionals deliver resources and services nationwide to help Social Security Disability Insurance (SSDI) recipients take full advantage of the incentives and support that are available to them when they return to work, including protecting their SSDI benefits and cessation of Continuing Disability Reviews. Learn more at AllsupEmploymentServices.com or @AllsupESWork

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