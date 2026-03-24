MSI Debuts Latest Tile, LVT, and Quartz Innovations at Coverings 2026

ORANGE, Calif., March 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- M S International, Inc. (MSI) , the leading supplier of flooring , countertops , wall tile , and hardscaping products in North America, is thrilled to showcase its latest stone and tile innovations at Coverings 2026. Join MSI at booths #2613 and #2619, featuring new and upcoming collections, colors, and designs.

Several new porcelain tile innovations will make their debut at Coverings: the wood-look Valgrande, the Murcia Collection with its warm, earth-toned terracotta aesthetic, and the Chateau Luna Collection, inspired by the timeless elegance of French limestone. Together, these collections bring fresh design, rich texture, and elevated style to the forefront.

A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking on this link.

Attendees can also explore MSI’s premier luxury vinyl flooring offerings, featuring the Wayne Parc™ and Wayne Parc Reserve™ WPC collections, Shorecliffs™ hybrid rigid core, and new Kallum Loose Lay LVT colors—each designed to deliver style, durability, and versatility for today’s spaces.

Explore the latest on-trend wall tile with MSI’s fluted collections, featuring new Gems fluted porcelain colors, macro and reeded Acoustic Wood Slat Panels, and painted Acoustic Wall Slat Panels—bringing dimension, texture, and modern style to any space.

MSI will also showcase new Q™ Quartz and Q+ Engineered Stone colors, including an expanded range of Taj Mahal–inspired designs and a new Q™ Studio addition, Calacatta Miraggio Taj. Be sure to explore the latest in hardscaping as well, with standout offerings from Arterra® Porcelain Pavers and XL Rockmount™ Stacked Stone. Together, these thoughtfully crafted collections reflect MSI’s commitment to delivering innovative, industry-leading products anywhere in a building or home.

“From innovative porcelain tile and on-trend wall solutions to the latest in luxury vinyl flooring, quartz, and hardscaping, MSI is proud to bring a dynamic range of new products to Coverings,” said Al Pacheco, Executive Vice President of Marketing at MSI. “These thoughtfully designed collections reflect our continued commitment to innovation, quality, and delivering dream surfaces for every space.”

Join thousands of industry professionals at the global tile and stone experience at the Orange County Convention Center, and visit MSI’s booth to experience firsthand the exceptional quality, craftsmanship, and design behind every product.

About M S International, Inc. (MSI)

Founded in 1975, MSI is a leading supplier of flooring, countertop, wall tile, and hardscaping products in North America. Headquartered in Orange, California, MSI maintains 50 state-of-the-art showrooms and distribution centers across the U.S. and Canada, with domestically sourced products for Q™ Premium Natural Quartz in Latta, South Carolina, and Premium LVT in Cartersville, Georgia. MSI's product assortment includes an extensive offering of quartz, LVT, tile, turf, natural stone, and porcelain products imported from over 37 countries on six continents.

To explore MSI’s complete range of products, visit www.msisurfaces.com .

Find us on Instagram , Facebook , and LinkedIn .