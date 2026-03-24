Entrata Introduces the Multifamily Industry’s First Agentic Property Management System with 100+ Embedded AI Agents

LEHI, Utah, March 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Entrata ®, a leading operating system for the multifamily industry, announced a major evolution of its Operations Experience Platform (OXP), introducing the industry’s first agentic property management system. More than 100 operational workflows, built and refined across millions of units, now execute as AI agents within the platform, enabling property teams to coordinate and complete work across leasing, maintenance, accounting, payments, and resident operations from a single system.

These agents enable teams to automate routine workflows while maintaining operational oversight. Alongside OXP, Entrata is introducing OXP Studio, a centralized workspace for orchestrating, managing, and governing AI agents and onsite teams across the platform. Together, these updates advance Entrata’s vision for Autonomous Property Management™, where intelligent workflows help operators streamline operations and improve the resident experience.

AI-Native Operations Experience Platform

Property management teams regularly coordinate work across multiple operational functions, including leasing, maintenance, payments, and compliance. While many AI tools can assist with isolated tasks, they often lack the operational context required to carry work across the full property lifecycle.

Entrata’s Operations Experience Platform addresses this challenge by enabling workflows to execute autonomously within the systems operators already use. Built on Entrata’s Unified Data Layer, these agents can manage and execute routine processes while operating within the policies and guardrails property teams rely on. By enabling intelligent workflows directly in the platform, OXP helps reduce manual coordination between teams and creates more capacity for onsite staff to focus on residents and higher-value work.

“Property management teams are under increasing pressure to operate more efficiently while still delivering exceptional resident experiences,” said Catherine Wong, Chief Operating Officer and Chief Product Officer at Entrata. “With the expanded Operations Experience Platform, we are embedding AI directly into the workflows our customers rely on every day, helping teams move beyond task-level automation and manage work more efficiently while maintaining oversight and control.”

OXP Studio: A Command Center for the Hybrid Workforce

Entrata is also introducing OXP Studio, a workspace designed to help operators manage how AI and human teams work together within the platform.

Property teams need clear visibility into how automated systems are performing, along with the ability to align them with company policies and operational standards. OXP Studio provides a single environment where teams can activate and manage AI agents, monitor performance across workflows, and ensure activity remains aligned with governance and compliance requirements.

Within OXP Studio, operators can monitor operational performance and manage agents across workflows. The workspace also allows teams to connect company-specific training materials and standard operating procedures directly to workflows, while the Agent Builder enables the creation of custom processes tailored to each organization’s needs.

Expanded Intelligence Across the Entrata Platform

Entrata is also introducing new capabilities across its Resident Experience Platform (RXP) and ELI+ , extending automation and insights throughout the leasing and resident lifecycle.

New enhancements include ELI Call Analysis, which analyzes leasing and resident calls to generate scorecards and surface performance trends. These insights provide operators with greater visibility into how conversations are handled and help identify opportunities to improve leasing effectiveness and customer service.

Audience Builder enables teams to create targeted prospect and resident audiences using Entrata data and activate outreach directly through Entrata’s communication tools.

Advancing Autonomous Property Management

These advancements represent the next phase in Entrata’s vision for Autonomous Property Management™, a model where intelligent workflows help operators automate routine processes while maintaining oversight and operational control.

“Property management teams don’t need more tools. They need technology that actually works within the systems they rely on every day,” said Chase Harrington, President and Chief Revenue Officer at Entrata. “We are helping our customers move toward a model where routine work can be coordinated and executed more efficiently, allowing teams to focus on delivering better outcomes for residents and communities.”

To learn more about Entrata and its suite of products, visit www.entrata.com .

About Entrata

Entrata is a leading operating system for multifamily communities worldwide. Since 2003, Entrata has delivered innovative property management software spanning the entire leasing lifecycle. Today, Entrata serves millions of residents across communities globally. Learn more at www.entrata.com .