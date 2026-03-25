Diversified Files Definitive Proxy Materials

Diversified Energy Company

("Diversified," or the "Company")

Diversified Energy Company (NYSE: DEC, LSE: DEC), filed a Definitive Proxy Statement and Definitive Additional Proxy Soliciting Material with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"). The filings are available on the SEC's website at sec.gov and on the Investor Relations page of the Company’s website at div.energy.

Annual Meeting

The Company’s 2026 Annual Meeting of Shareholders (“Annual Meeting”) will be a virtual meeting held at 8:00 a.m. EDT on May 6, 2026. Details on how to attend and participate in the Annual Meeting can be found in the Notice of Annual Meeting and Proxy Statement.

The Company has elected to utilize the SEC rules that allow us to provide shareholders access to our proxy materials over the internet. Beginning on March 24, 2026, we mailed to our shareholders a Notice of Internet Availability of Proxy Materials (the “Notice of Internet Availability”) containing instructions regarding how to access the Notice of Annual Meeting and Proxy Statement online. The Notice of Internet Availability also contains instructions regarding how shareholders can elect to receive these proxy materials in printed form by mail or electronically by email.

Copies of the Notice of Internet Availability and Proxy Statement have been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism.

For further information, please contact:

Diversified Energy Company +1 973 856 2757 Doug Kris dkris@dgoc.com www.div.energy FTI Consulting dec@fticonsulting.com U.S. & UK Financial Public Relations

About Diversified Energy Company

Diversified is a leading publicly traded energy company focused on acquiring, operating, and optimizing cash generating energy assets. Through our differentiated strategy, we acquire existing, long-life assets and invest in them to improve environmental and operational performance until retiring those assets in a safe and environmentally secure manner. Recognized by ratings agencies and organizations for our sustainability leadership, this solutions-oriented, stewardship approach makes Diversified the Right Company at the Right Time to responsibly produce energy, deliver reliable free cash flow, and generate shareholder value.