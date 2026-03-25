ICG PLC (the “Company”)

25 March 2026

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

The Company received notification that on 24 March 2026, David Bicarregui, Chief Financial Officer, purchased 30,000 ordinary shares in the Company.

The notification set out in this announcement is disclosed in accordance with the requirements of the UK Market Abuse Regulation.

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name David Bicarregui 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Chief Financial Officer b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, UK emission allowance market participant, auction platform or auctioneer a) Name ICG PLC b) LEI 549300OGASR5WRKJ8R68 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument



Identification code Ordinary shares of 26¼ pence





GB00BYT1DJ19 b) Nature of the transaction Purchase of ordinary shares in the Company c)



Price(s) and volume(s)



Price(s) Volume(s) £14.93 30,000 d) Aggregated information



- Aggregated volume



- Price



30,000



£14.93 e) Date of the transaction 2026-03-24 f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange - XLON

Contacts:

Chris Hunt

Head of Corporate Development and Shareholder Relations, ICG PLC

+44 (0) 20 3545 2020

Clare Glynn

Head of Corporate Communications, ICG PLC

+44 (0) 20 3545 7794

Andrew Lewis

General Counsel and Company Secretary, ICG PLC

+44 (0) 20 3545 1344