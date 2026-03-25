Director/PDMR Shareholding

 | Source: ICG PLC ICG PLC

ICG PLC (the “Company”)

25 March 2026

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

The Company received notification that on 24 March 2026, David Bicarregui, Chief Financial Officer, purchased 30,000 ordinary shares in the Company.

The notification set out in this announcement is disclosed in accordance with the requirements of the UK Market Abuse Regulation.

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)NameDavid Bicarregui
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusChief Financial Officer
b)Initial notification/AmendmentInitial notification
3Details of the issuer, UK emission allowance market participant, auction platform or auctioneer
a)NameICG PLC
b)LEI549300OGASR5WRKJ8R68
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code		Ordinary shares of 26¼ pence


GB00BYT1DJ19
b)Nature of the transactionPurchase of ordinary shares in the Company
c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)Volume(s)
£14.9330,000
d)Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price

30,000

£14.93
e)Date of the transaction2026-03-24
f)Place of the transactionLondon Stock Exchange - XLON

Contacts:

Chris Hunt
Head of Corporate Development and Shareholder Relations, ICG PLC
+44 (0) 20 3545 2020

Clare Glynn
Head of Corporate Communications, ICG PLC
+44 (0) 20 3545 7794

Andrew Lewis
General Counsel and Company Secretary, ICG PLC
+44 (0) 20 3545 1344


GlobeNewswire

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