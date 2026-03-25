B2PRIME Expands Digital Asset Offering with Crypto Spot and Perpetual Futures

LIMASSOL, Cyprus, March 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- B2PRIME Group , a global financial services provider for institutional, professional and retail clients, is proud to announce the expansion of its digital asset ecosystem. By introducing Crypto Spot and Crypto Perpetual Futures (PF), B2PRIME, through its Bahamas-based entity, regulated by the Securities Commission of The Bahamas under the Digital Assets and Registered Exchanges Act (DARE) and the Securities Industry Act (SIA), now offers a comprehensive level of market access.

This expansion enables institutional and professional clients to manage their entire portfolio — spanning Forex, Metals, Indices, Commodities, Energies, NDFs, and Crypto, within a single, sophisticated technological framework.

Unified & Isolated Account Structures

B2PRIME introduces a versatile account architecture designed to align with diverse risk management and operational strategies. Clients can now choose between highly specialized or fully integrated environments:

The Unified Account: The flagship offering on B2TRADER Platform allows for seamless trading across FX, CFDs, Crypto CFDs, Crypto Spot, and Perpetual Futures from a single account. This environment supports cross-collateral margin, enabling clients to utilize digital assets (such as BTC, ETH, SOL, ADA, AVAX, BCH, BNB, DOT, DOGE, LTC, TRX, TON, XRP, USDT, USDC, USD, and EUR) as collateral for margin trading across all supported instruments. This eliminates the friction of internal transfers and ensures maximum capital efficiency.

The flagship offering on B2TRADER Platform allows for seamless trading across FX, CFDs, Crypto CFDs, Crypto Spot, and Perpetual Futures from a single account. This environment supports cross-collateral margin, enabling clients to utilize digital assets (such as BTC, ETH, SOL, ADA, AVAX, BCH, BNB, DOT, DOGE, LTC, TRX, TON, XRP, USDT, USDC, USD, and EUR) as collateral for margin trading across all supported instruments. This eliminates the friction of internal transfers and ensures maximum capital efficiency. Isolated Product Accounts: For clients requiring strict capital segmentation, there are dedicated accounts for FX & CFD trading, Spot trading, and Perpetual Futures trading.

Universal Access: Native Apps & TradingView Integration

B2PRIME ensures that institutional-grade execution is available wherever the client operates. The company’s infrastructure is fully responsive and accessible via:

Native Web Terminal: High-performance trading directly from the browser.

Mobile Ecosystem: Fully optimized iOS and Android applications for on-the-go management.

TradingView Integration: In a move to provide maximum flexibility, B2PRIME is natively integrated with TradingView. Traders can now execute orders and manage positions across all asset classes, including FX and Crypto, directly through the TradingView application or terminal.





High-Performance Trading Specifications

B2PRIME offers some of the most competitive trading conditions in the institutional sector, including the Tiered Commission Structure: Commissions are automatically calculated based on a 30-day rolling volume window per market category, with Spot tiers starting as low as 0.055% and Perpetual Futures from 0.0425%.

Global Funding & Multi-Network Support

An automated funding engine supports a vast array of Crypto, Fiat, and Local Currencies. B2PRIME provides native support for over 8 major blockchain networks for USDT and USDC, ensuring deposits and withdrawals are processed at industry-leading speed and reliability.

“The digital asset market is evolving rapidly, and institutional participation is becoming a defining force in its development,” adds Eugenia Mykuliak, Founder and Executive Director of B2PRIME Group. “For B2PRIME, expanding into crypto trading is a logical step in building a truly global multi-asset prime brokerage. By expanding our capabilities in this field, we continue building an ecosystem where clients can seamlessly access diverse markets through a single institutional-grade environment.”

“For us, this move into crypto is a direct response to what our clients are already asking for. They want the same level of execution quality, transparency, and infrastructure in digital assets that they are used to in traditional markets. That is exactly what we have built,” said Alex Tsepaev, Chief Strategy Officer at B2PRIME Group.

Detailed trading specifications and institutional contract specifications are available on the B2PRIME website:

Trading Specifications – https://b2prime.com/contract-specification

Institutional Contract Specifications – https://b2prime.com/contract-specification-institutional

About B2PRIME

B2PRIME Group is a global financial services provider for institutional, professional and retail clients. Regulated by reputable authorities – including CySEC, FSA, FSCA, FSC Mauritius, and DFSA (Dubai) – the group of companies offer access to competitive liquidity across multiple asset classes. Committed to the highest compliance standards, B2PRIME provides institutional-grade trading solutions with a focus on reliability, transparency, and operational excellence.

The products and services offered by B2PRIME are not available to residents of all jurisdictions. Eligibility to access our services is determined by the regulatory permissions held by the relevant B2PRIME entity in your jurisdiction of residence. Where B2PRIME does not hold the requisite authorisation, services will not be made available. This website does not constitute an offer or solicitation in any jurisdiction where such offer or solicitation is not authorised.

Contact

B2PRIME Group

sales@b2prime.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/c8ad791d-e1d9-4ce4-8af2-d12df4492fe2