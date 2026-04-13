B2PRIME Group Awarded FX Solution Provider at WealthBriefing 2026





LIMASSOL, Cyprus, April 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- B2PRIME Group , a global financial services provider for institutional and professional clients, announces its recognition as a winner in the FX Solution Provider category at the WealthBriefing European Awards 2026.

The annual WealthBriefing European Awards programme recognises the innovative and highly regarded firms in the wealth management industry. This prize highlights the companies across different sectors and regions, with winners being chosen by an independent panel of experts.

The judges evaluate each organisation’s performance and innovations over the past year, and are selected for their independence and rigour. Receiving this recognition reflects B2PRIME Group’s continued commitment to operational excellence and innovation.

Commenting on the achievement, Eugenia Mykyliak, Founder and Executive Director of B2PRIME Group, said: “We are incredibly proud to receive this recognition from WealthBriefing. This award reflects our team’s continuous dedication to delivering high-quality liquidity solutions and maintaining the highest standards of service for our clients. It is also a strong validation of our strategic vision and the trust our partners place in us.” Stephen Harris, CEO of Clearview Financial Media and publisher of WealthBriefing, extended his congratulations to B2PRIME: “Every category winner and highly commended firm has undergone a rigorous and truly independent judging process and should be justly proud of their success this year.”

B2PRIME Group remains committed to actively enhancing and modernising its products and solutions, continuously investing in innovations to deliver reliable, high-quality services to its institutional and professional clients worldwide.

Winners and highly commended companies were announced on March 19, 2026, at the gala ceremony at the Marriott Grosvenor Square in London.

About B2PRIME Group

B2PRIME Group is a global financial services provider for institutional and professional clients. Regulated by CySEC (Cyprus), DFSA (Dubai), FSCA (South Africa), FSC (Mauritius), FSA (Seychelles), and SCB (Bahamas), the Group offers access to competitive multi-asset liquidity and institutional-grade trading solutions with a focus on reliability, transparency, and operational excellence.

Contact

B2PRIME Group

sales@b2prime.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/546a765c-26af-4d78-9ad9-edac94fbf058