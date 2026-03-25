MEXC Launches EDGE Launchpad With 50% Discount for New Users





VICTORIA, Seychelles, March 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MEXC , the world's fastest-growing digital asset exchange and a pioneer of true zero-fee trading, has launched the EDGE Launchpad, offering new and existing users the opportunity to share 100,000 EDGE across three subscription pools, with new users eligible for a 50% discount.

Event Details

Pool 1: New User Exclusive – Subscribe with USDT to Share 40,000 EDGE

New users can subscribe through a dedicated USDT pool at 0.35 USDT per EDGE, representing a 50% discount from the standard subscription price of 0.7 USDT. To participate, new users are required to complete Advanced KYC Verification, maintain a net deposit of at least $100, trade at least 100 USDT in Spot and at least 10,000 USDT in Futures.

Total Supply: 40,000 EDGE

Minimum Subscription: 100 USDT

Maximum Subscription: 5,000 USDT



Participants can further increase their maximum subscription limit by up to 100% through completing additional Futures trading volume tasks during the event period.

Pool 2: Open to All Users – Subscribe with USDT to Share 40,000 EDGE

Eligible users can access a USDT subscription pool at approximately 0.45 USDT per EDGE, representing a 30% discount from the standard subscription price of 0.7 USDT. To qualify, users must complete Advanced KYC Verification, maintain a net deposit of at least $100, trade at least 100 USDT in Spot and at least 20,000 USDT in Futures.

Total Supply: 40,000 EDGE

Minimum Subscription: 100 USDT

Maximum Subscription: 5,000 USDT



Users can reduce their subscription price by inviting friends via an exclusive Launchpad poster link or QR code. Each successful referral activates a randomly generated slash of 0.5% to 3%, up to a maximum of 15% per user.

Pool 3: Open to All Users – Subscribe with USD1 to Share 20,000 EDGE

All users can subscribe through a USD1 pool at approximately 0.45 USD1 per EDGE, representing a 30% discount from the reference price of 0.7 USDT. The same eligibility requirements as Pool 2 apply.

Total Supply: 20,000 EDGE

Minimum Subscription: 100 USD1

Maximum Subscription: 5,000 USD1



Referral Rewards: Invite Friends to Share a 1,000 USDT Prize Pool

In addition, users who refer friends to the Launchpad are eligible for a 5 USDT Futures bonus per successful referral, distributed on a first-come, first-served basis, with a maximum of 100 USDT per user.

MEXC Launchpad connects users with early access to high-quality projects and established tokens at favorable prices. To date, the platform has raised over $87.6 million, attracting more than 317,000 participants.

For more details and to participate, please visit the MEXC EDGE Launchpad page .

About MEXC

Founded in 2018, MEXC is committed to being "Your Easiest Way to Crypto." Serving over 40 million users across 170+ countries, MEXC is known for its broad selection of trending tokens, everyday airdrop opportunities, and low trading fees. Our user-friendly platform is designed to support both new traders and experienced investors, offering secure and efficient access to digital assets. MEXC prioritizes simplicity and innovation, making crypto trading more accessible and rewarding.

MEXC Official Website ｜ X ｜ Telegram ｜ How to Sign Up on MEXC

Risk Disclaimer:

This content does not constitute investment advice. Given the highly volatile nature of the cryptocurrency market, investors are encouraged to carefully assess market fluctuations, project fundamentals, and potential financial risks before making any trading decisions.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/3e6c5255-7a08-48db-adf1-b1394ce089ef