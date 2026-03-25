MEXC Supports Convert and Spot DCA for 117 ONDO Tokenized Stocks





VICTORIA, Seychelles, March 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MEXC, the world's fastest-growing digital asset exchange and a pioneer of true zero-fee trading, now supports Convert and Spot DCA for 117 ONDO tokenized stocks, lowering the barrier to real-world asset trading for investors worldwide.

As tokenized real-world assets gain traction across global markets, demand for accessible and flexible trading tools has grown accordingly. Since listing its first tokenized stocks in collaboration with Ondo Finance in September 2025, MEXC has steadily expanded its offering across eleven listing batches, covering a broad range of high-profile U.S. equities, ETFs, and commodities, including NVDAON (NVIDIA), TSLAON (Tesla), GLDON (Gold), SLVON (Silver), USOON (OIL), and QQQON (Invesco QQQ ETF).

MEXC's Convert enables instant token swaps without order book matching, completing transactions immediately with zero fees and no slippage. MEXC's Spot DCA automates buy orders within user-defined price ranges and intervals, removing the need for constant market monitoring and emotional decision-making. Together, the two features give investors the flexibility to act quickly or build positions steadily over time.

MEXC is also offering a first-trade incentive for eligible new users, with additional daily trading tasks available upon completion.

MEXC will continue to expand its real-world asset offering, refine its trading tools, and deliver a simpler, more accessible trading experience for users worldwide.

About MEXC

Founded in 2018, MEXC is committed to being "Your Easiest Way to Crypto." Serving over 40 million users across 170+ countries, MEXC is known for its broad selection of trending tokens, everyday airdrop opportunities, and low trading fees. Our user-friendly platform is designed to support both new traders and experienced investors, offering secure and efficient access to digital assets. MEXC prioritizes simplicity and innovation, making crypto trading more accessible and rewarding.

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