PBS Cellular Selects Qvantel to Power New MVNO Services

HELSINKI, March 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Qvantel, a global leader in digital BSS and monetization solutions, today announced it has been selected by PBS Cellular to launch its cellular offerings focused on HBCUs across the United States.

PBS Cellular will leverage Qvantel’s BSS and ​MVNE ​managed services to power its mobile virtual network operator (MVNO) operations. This builds on the MVNE and MVNO solution and service excellence of Optiva, now part of Qvantel, which will enable the company to rapidly introduce innovative, community-focused cellular services. Through this partnership, Qvantel will manage all core cellular services for PBS Cellular, while providing access to nationwide network coverage through a leading national carrier.

PBS Cellular’s mission-driven program is designed to support students within HBCU communities by offering cash back on monthly cellular bills, tuition costs and essential student expenses. The initiative will be promoted through targeted marketing campaigns and university-based influencers, helping PBS Cellular effectively reach and engage students where they live and learn.

“PBS Cellular is committed to creating meaningful financial relief and connectivity access for students in HBCU communities,” said Timothy Brown, CEO of PBS Cellular. “Qvantel’s proven MVNE platform and managed services allow us to focus on our mission and marketing strategy, while confidently scaling our cellular services to meet student demand nationwide.”

Qvantel’s BSS platform enables PBS Cellular to efficiently manage subscriber lifecycle management, billing and operations while supporting the company’s business ramp-up phase. Qvantel is also providing advanced analytics dashboards to support data-driven planning and subscriber growth forecasting.

“PBS Cellular is an example of how innovative MVNOs can use technology to deliver both commercial value and social impact,” said Robert Stabile, Senior VP of Qvantel. “By combining our full managed MVNE services with flexible commercial models and analytics-driven insights, we are helping PBS Cellular launch quickly, scale confidently and focus on delivering real benefits to the HBCU student community.”

About Qvantel

Qvantel, established in 1995, is a leading provider of digital BSS and monetization software for the telecommunications and digital services industry. Qvantel Flex is an AI-driven BSS and monetization suite enabling operators to launch new offers rapidly using low/no-code configuration and automation. In 2025, Qvantel expanded its operations and portfolio with the acquisition of charging and BSS supplier Optiva. Qvantel supports 70+ operators in over 40 countries, powered by 1,200+ specialists across all global regions. www.qvantel.com