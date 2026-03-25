Back to the Roots Unveils Comprehensive Organic Soil Collection, Now Available Nationwide





OAKLAND, Calif., March 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Back to the Roots , the nation’s fastest growing organic gardening company, today announced the completion of its most ambitious product expansion to date: a comprehensive, 100% organic soil portfolio designed to meet every gardening need from seed to harvest.

With this rollout, Back to the Roots now offers a full suite of organic options that prioritize high-yielding performance, exceptional value, and a commitment to safety for people, pets, and the planet. This expansive lineup ensures that whether a consumer is growing a single succulent on a windowsill or managing a sprawling backyard raised bed garden, there is a Back to the Roots organic solution available at major retailers nationwide.

A Full Suite of Organic Solutions

The new portfolio is categorized into three specialized pillars to simplify the organic gardening experience:

Organic Soil Amendments: Professional-grade builders to revitalize existing earth, including Organic Mushroom Compost , Organic Compost (Manure-Free) , Organic Mulch , Organic Topsoil , Organic Steer Manure, Organic Bone Meal, Organic Blood Meal, Organic Perlite, Organic Vermiculite, and Organic Worm Castings

Professional-grade builders to revitalize existing earth, including , , , , Indoor & Specialty Soils: Tailored formulas for sensitive indoor environments, featuring Organic Specialty Potting Mix , Organic Indoor Houseplant Potting Mix , Organic Succulent & Cacti Mix , and Organic 3-in-1 Seed Starting Mix

Tailored formulas for sensitive indoor environments, featuring , , , and Outdoor Soils: High-volume solutions for larger projects, available in 12 quart, 1 cubic foot, and 1.5 cubic foot options, including Organic Raised Bed Soil, Organic Garden Soil, Organic Potting Mix, and the Organic Master Potting Mix.





From One Bag to a National Mission

The expansion marks a historic milestone for the company, which began its soil journey with a single, regional potting mix.

“It’s incredible to look back at how this started with just one potting mix pilot,” said Nikhil Arora and Alejandro Velez, Co-Founders and Co-CEOs of Back to the Roots. “We are so excited to finally offer an organic option for all gardening needs. Our goal has always been to make every garden in America organic, and providing a complete, high-quality, and affordable soil lineup is the most important step in making that a reality. Great soil is the foundation to all gardening - no matter what, where, or when you’re growing, having high quality organic soil is the common denominator. We want to inspire a whole new generation to experience the magic of gardening and literally get their hands dirty with soil they know is safe, sustainable, and grows incredible plants.”

Nationwide Availability

Back to the Roots' organic soils, heirloom seeds, plant food, and grow kits are now more accessible than ever, available both in-store and online at the world's leading retailers. These include Whole Foods Market, The Home Depot, Walmart, Lowe’s, Target, Menards, Sam’s Club, Costco, Petco, Kroger, and Amazon, in addition to local grocery and garden centers across the country.

About Back to the Roots

Back to the Roots is an Oakland, California-based organic gardening company on a mission to reconnect every family and classroom with where their food comes from. Founded by Alejandro Velez and Nikhil Arora in 2009, the brand has grown from an urban mushroom farm into a national leader in organic gardening, offering 100% organic soils, heirloom seeds, and grow kits. For more information, visit www.backtotheroots.com . Their award-winning line of organic soils, heirloom seeds, plant food, and grow kits are currently distributed in over 10,000 retail locations nationwide, including . Alejandro & Nikhil have also been featured as Forbes 30 Under 30, Inc 30 Under 30, EY Entrepreneurs of the Year NorCal, and CNN 10 Next Gen Entrepreneurs to Watch.

Media Contact:

press@backtotheroots.com

510.922.9758

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/fcd72f82-4a5d-451a-a07c-480beba85809