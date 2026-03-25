Flyte Hops: Vision Jet Platform Seeks to Redefine Private Aviation

Hops Scalable Vision Jet Fleet Expansion Unlocking High-Frequency Short-Haul Regional Travel

Flyte’s Vision Jet-Powered Hops Platform Aims to Establish a New Standard in Regional Travel with Industry-Leading Safety, Speed, Efficiency and Affordability

FORT MILL, S.C., March 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Catheter Precision, Inc. (NYSE American: VTAK) and its wholly-owned subsidiary Fly Flyte, Inc. (“Flyte”), today announced the expansion of its Vision Jet-powered Hops platform, a scalable short-haul regional travel solution designed to deliver faster, safer, and more affordable private aviation than competitors. Flyte currently operates three aircraft, with two additional Vision Jets under accepted bids and expected to be fully operational by Memorial Day 2026 to meet accelerating inbound demand.

Flyte’s Hops platform is built around the Cirrus Vision Jet, single-engine private jet purpose-built for luxurious high-frequency regional travel. By aligning aircraft capability with actual mission demand, Flyte believes it is establishing a new category within private aviation focused on efficiency, accessibility, and safety without compromising the premium travel experience.

Flyte Hops - A Structural Shift in Private Aviation

Flyte Hops is purpose-built for flights under approximately 500 miles, a segment where traditional private aviation is often inefficient and cost-prohibitive to operate.

The Hops platform delivers:

Private terminal access (FBOs), eliminating TSA delays and significantly reducing total travel time

Rapid booking-to-boarding timelines, enabling near on-demand regional travel

Right-sized aircraft economics, driving materially lower operating costs versus larger jets

High-frequency route capability, supporting repeatable and scalable short-haul travel

AI-driven scheduling and pricing optimization, improving fleet utilization and customer experience

This model seeks to transform private aviation from a discretionary luxury into a practical, time-efficient regional transportation solution.

Flyte Hops - Competitive Positioning

Unlike legacy charter operators built around larger aircraft and longer-haul missions, Flyte’s Hops platform is optimized for:

Short-haul, high-frequency travel

Lower cost per flight hour

Faster turnaround and higher asset utilization

Scalable regional network expansion

This structural advantage should enable Flyte to deliver superior customer experience while maintaining strong unit economics.





Flyte Hops - Growth Strategy

Flyte is actively expanding its Vision Jet fleet and geographic footprint, targeting high-density regional travel corridors across the United States.

Flyte’s strategy includes:

Fleet expansion aligned with demand growth

Development of high-frequency regional routes

Continued investment in AI-driven operations and pricing

Strategic partnerships to accelerate customer acquisition

Vision Jet - Safety as a Core Differentiator

Vision Jet introduces advanced safety technologies that meaningfully differentiate Flyte from traditional charter operators.

Key features include:

Cirrus Airframe Parachute System (CAPS), the only full-aircraft parachute system in private jet aviation, capable of safely lowering the entire aircraft in an emergency

Safe Return™ Emergency Auto-land, enabling fully autonomous navigation and landing at the push of a button

Advanced Garmin avionics and integrated auto throttle systems, reducing pilot workload and enhancing operational precision

Enhanced vision and flight envelope protection systems, improving situational awareness and reducing risk

About Flyte

Flyte is a technology-enabled Regional Air Mobility Company operating a growing fleet of Cirrus Vision Jets. Focused on high frequency, short haul markets, Flyte provides a faster, safer, and more efficient alternative to traditional private charter travel.

Flight operations are conducted through Flyte’s wholly owned subsidiary, Ponderosa Air, LLC, an FAA certified Part 135 air carrier. With certified aircraft, active revenue generating operations, and scalable fleet expansion underway, Flyte is building disciplined, asset backed aviation infrastructure designed to serve underserved regional markets.

For more information, visit www.flyte.travel

About Catheter Precision

Catheter Precision is an innovative U.S.-based medical device company bringing new solutions to market to improve the treatment of cardiac arrhythmias. It is focused on developing groundbreaking technology for electrophysiology procedures by collaborating with physicians and continuously advancing its products.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements preceded by, followed by or that otherwise include the words “believe,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “expect,” “focus,” “intend,” “plan,” “potential,” “project,” “prospects,” “outlook,” and similar words or expressions, or future or conditional verbs, such as “will,” “should,” “lends,” “would,” “may,” and “could,” are generally forward-looking in nature and not historical facts, including, without limitation, Flyte’s seeking to redefine private aviation, Flyte’s aim to establish a new standard in regional travel with industry-leading safety, speed, efficiency and affordability, Flyte’s expectation that two additional Vision Jets will be fully operational by Memorial Day, Flyte’s belief it is establishing a new category within private aviation focused on efficiency, accessibility, and safety without compromising the premium travel experience, Flyte’s seeking to transform private aviation from a discretionary luxury into a practical, time-efficient regional transportation solution, and Flyte’s structural advantage should enable Flyte to deliver superior customer experience while maintaining strong unit economics. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the Company's actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from any anticipated results, performance, or achievements for many reasons. Unless otherwise required by law, the Company disclaims any intention to, and undertakes no obligation to, revise any forward-looking statements, whether because of new information, a future event, or otherwise and such statements are made only as of the date hereof. For additional risks and uncertainties that could impact the Company's forward-looking statements, please see the Company's Form 10-K and Form 10-Q’s, including but not limited to the discussion under “Risk Factors” therein, which the Company has filed with the SEC and which may be viewed at www.sec.gov .

CONTACTS:

Investor Relations

973-691-2000

IR@catheterprecision.com

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