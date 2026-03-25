Real Life, Fully Charged: Jackery’s Spring Sale Delivers Its Lowest Prices Ever

FREMONT, Calif., March 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Spring is here and so are the plans that come with it. From finally tackling the driveway to packing for that long-awaited camping trip or simply hitting the road, it's go time. The only question: is your power ready to keep up?

Available now through March 31, Jackery is holding its biggest spring sale yet making sure it is - unlocking the lowest prices the brand has ever offered - for a limited time only.





The Life You Want Runs on Clean Power

Gas generators had their moment, but they weren't built for how we live today. Bulky, noisy, and fuel-dependent, they're made occasional use, not the everyday moments that matter.

Today's plans look different. Whether it's a quiet campsite, a backyard project, a road trip, or a workday at home, power should be seamless - there when you need it, without disruptions.

That's where Jackery comes in. Delivering reliable, portable power without the noise, fumes, or maintenance, it's designed to move with you indoors or out, at a moment's notice.

The Best Jackery Deals of Spring 2026

Jackery Explorer 5000 Plus — $2,699 (37% off), available at Jackery and Amazon

Introducing the one that redefines portable power. The Explorer 5000 Plus is Jackery's most powerful portable power station, and right now, it's available lowest price in the brand's history.

For homeowners who've been considering backup power, this is the perfect moment to act. With a Smart Transfer Switch and full 60kWh modular capability, the 5000 Plus can do something no gas generator ever could: save you money. By charging when electricity rates are low and drawing from stored power when prices spike - a strategy called peak shaving - homeowners and EV drives can recoup up to $11,800 a year in energy costs.

This isn't just emergency hardware. It's a smarter, year-round way to power your home. On its own, the 5000 Plus is also a powerhouse portable station ready to tackle the biggest projects and elevate every adventure.





Jackery HomePower 3600 Plus — from $1,599 (up to 43% off)

Built for the home that can't afford to pause.

The HomePower 3600 Plus delivers clean, instant power - no fumes, no noise, and no startup ritual - for the appliances, tools and medical devices that need to keep running, not matter what the grid is doing.

Available in bundles built for every type of home and every kind of setup:

HomePower 3600 Plus — $1,599 (43% off), available on Amazon and Jackery

— $1,599 (43% off), available on and HomePower 3600 Plus + 200Wx2 Solar Panels — $2,149 (42% off), available on Amazon

— $2,149 (42% off), available on HomePower 3600 Plus + 500W Solar Panel — $2,199 (42% off), available on Jackery



With solar bundles, backup becomes energy independence: charge from the sun, use the power, and make the grid optional.





Jackery Explorer 2000v2 — $749 on Amazon (50% off)

Half price. This one won't last.

The Explorer 2000v2 is the workhorse of the Jackery lineup, and perfect for remote workers, road trippers, weekend campers, and spring break families. It powers laptops, monitors, small appliances, camera gear, and CPAP machines. Charge it from solar panels, your car, or any wall outlet.

For AI power users and always-on home office setups, the 2000v2 is UPS-capable. Whether you’re running a Mac mini AI agent or keeping tools like Claude, ChatGPT, or OpenClaw processing overnight, an unplanned outage won’t break the cycle. The 2000v2 keeps workflows intact—no interruptions, no lost progress, no starting over.

Grab it at this unbeatable price before it's gone.





Jackery Explorer 300 — $189 on Amazon (27% off)

Every adventure doesn’t have to be epic. Sometimes it’s a tailgate, a beach day, or a weekend trip - just a phone and a Bluetooth speaker that need to stay charged. The Explorer 300 Bundle is built for those moments: small enough to go anywhere, powerful enough to make them count.

Compact. Solar-ready. Ready when you are, invisible when you’re not.





Seven Days. Historic Prices.

The Big Spring Sale runs March 25-31, seven days, four flagships, the best prices Jackery has ever offered. Jackery’s long-lasting solar generators keep delivering well beyond the sale.

Power forward. Make this spring the one you’ve been waiting for.

Shop March 25–31 at Jackery.com, Jackery's Amazon Storefront , and Jackery's TikTok Shop .





*All prices are subject to change and availability.

ABOUT JACKERY

Founded in California in 2012, Jackery is a leader in innovative solar generators and renewable energy solutions. Offering a diverse range of products - from compact 100W units to essential home backup systems amounting to 60kWh - Jackery combines cutting-edge technology with a steadfast commitment to sustainability. Designed in the USA based on customer usability and the diverse energy needs of the United States, Jackery is dedicated to providing reliable, renewable energy solutions, prioritizing convenience, trust, energy independence, and environmentally responsible practices. With over 150,000 five-star reviews, Jackery has earned the trust of customers worldwide. To learn more, check out Jackery on Facebook , Instagram , TikTok , X , YouTube , and LinkedIn .

MEDIA CONTACTS

ICR

jackery@icrinc.com

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