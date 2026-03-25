Cloudastructure Secures Denver Deployment, Nearly Doubles National Footprint Amid Rising Demand for AI-Driven Security

Deploying Full-Stack AI Surveillance and Remote Guarding Across Five-Building Multifamily Community

Delivering Up to 40% Guard Cost Reduction and 98% Crime Deterrence Rates

Land-and-Expand Strategy Driving Scalable Growth Across National Portfolios

PALO ALTO, CA, March 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cloudastructure (Nasdaq: CSAI), a leader in AI-powered video surveillance and remote guarding services, today announced it has been selected as the security partner for a five-building multifamily community in Denver, adding five contracted locations and marking another milestone in its accelerating national expansion. Under the agreement, Cloudastructure will deploy its full-stack platform—combining advanced AI surveillance with fully integrated Remote Guarding—to deliver end-to-end crime deterrence and risk management. Since April 1, 2025, the company has nearly doubled the number of locations it protects, achieving 99% growth, as demand continues to rise for proactive, AI-driven security solutions.

Delivering Measurable Outcomes in Complex Environments

The property operator selected Cloudastructure in response to rising challenges—including transient activity, vandalism, theft, garage security concerns, trespassing, and loitering—driving the need for a more proactive security approach. Cloudastructure’s platform addresses these issues by detecting unusual behavior in real time and initiating immediate live voice-down intervention, if deemed necessary, achieving a documented 98% deterrence rate for crime and vandalism across its portfolio.

“Enterprise operators are no longer satisfied with passive recording systems,” said James McCormick, CEO of Cloudastructure. “They are demanding measurable outcomes, lower guard costs, reduced losses from theft and vandalism, stronger liability positioning, and improved ROI. Across our growing customer base, we are consistently helping properties reduce traditional guard expenditures by up to 40% in the first year and by approximately 130% in subsequent years, while also materially lowering incident-related losses, delivering a clear and measurable return on investment. As a result, customers are not just improving security, they are fundamentally transforming it into a performance-driven function that supports both operational efficiency and asset value. Our growth reflects a broader industry shift toward proactive security as both a risk management tool and a financial performance driver.”

Land-and-Expand Strategy Unlocks Portfolio Value

The Denver deployment was secured through a regional division of a national multifamily owner-operator with approximately 180 properties across multiple states. The initial five-building rollout reflects Cloudastructure’s disciplined land-and-expand strategy: establish performance at the property level, demonstrate measurable deterrence, and cost savings, and expand across broader regional and national portfolios. Contracts are structured on a per-location basis and designed for portfolio-wide scalability. Each successful deployment increases long-term revenue visibility, strengthens enterprise relationships, and creates meaningful expansion potential beyond the initial contract footprint.

Sustained Momentum and Strategic Milestones

Cloudastructure’s 99% growth in protected locations since April 2025 reflects accelerating enterprise adoption and a series of strategic milestones achieved over the past year:

AI Surveillance : Total sites grew 99%, with camera deployments increasing 100%

: Total sites grew 99%, with camera deployments increasing 100% Remote Guarding : Sites expanded 129%

: Sites expanded 129% Video Processing : Now handling more than 9 million streams per day

: Now handling more than 9 million streams per day Enterprise Adoption : Expanded across geographically diverse portfolios

: Expanded across geographically diverse portfolios Proven ROI: Reduced guard spend and lowered losses from vandalism and theft

Reduced guard spend and lowered losses from vandalism and theft Revenue Growth: Achieved 270% year-over-year growth

As multifamily operators and enterprise owners reevaluate traditional security models, AI-powered deterrence is increasingly recognized as a scalable, cost-efficient alternative that delivers measurable operational and financial benefits. Cloudastructure’s continued expansion reflects a broader industry transformation—security is evolving from a reactive expense into a proactive, performance-driven investment.

ABOUT CLOUDASTRUCTURE

Headquartered in Palo Alto, California, Cloudastructure’s patented, advanced, award-winning security platform utilizes a scalable cloud-based architecture that features cloud video surveillance with proprietary, state-of-the-art AI/ML analytics, and a seamless remote guarding solution. The combination enables enterprise businesses to achieve proactive, end-to-end security, and pairs that platform with an attractive value proposition that eschews proprietary hardware and offers contract-free, month-to-month pricing and unlimited 24/7 support. With Cloudastructure, companies can achieve unparalleled situational awareness in real time and thereby stop crime as it is happening, while simultaneously achieving up to a 75% lower Total Cost of Ownership than other systems. For more information, visit https://www.cloudastructure.com/.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release may be considered forward-looking, such as statements containing estimates, projections, and other forward-looking information. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words and phrases such as “anticipate,” “estimate,” “believe,” “continue,” “could,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “seek,” “should,” “will,” “would,” “expect,” “objective,” “projection,” “forecast,” “goal,” “guidance,” “outlook,” “effort,” “target” or the negative of such words and other comparable terminology. However, the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. Any forward-looking statement expressing an expectation or belief as to future events is expressed in good faith and believed to be reasonable at the time such forward-looking statement is made. However, these statements are not guarantees of future events and involve risks, uncertainties, and other factors beyond our control. Therefore, we caution you against relying on any of these forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include the risks and uncertainties discussed in the reports that the Company has filed with the SEC, such as its Annual Report on Form 10-K. Actual outcomes and results may differ materially from what is expressed in any forward-looking statement. Except as required by applicable law, including U.S. federal securities laws, we do not intend to update any of the forward-looking statements to conform them to actual results or revised expectations.

Media Contact:

Kathleen Hannon

Sr. Communications Director

Cloudastructure, Inc.

Kathleen@cloudastructure.com

(704) 574-3732

Investor Contact:

Crescendo Communications, LLC

212-671-1020

CSAI@crescendo-ir.com

