Hammerspace and Carahsoft Partner to Bring High-Performance Data Orchestration to the Public Sector

REDWOOD CITY, Calif. and RESTON, Va., March 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hammerspace, the high-performance data platform for AI Anywhere, and Carahsoft Technology Corp., The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®, today announced a partnership. The Hammerspace platform delivers unified data management and storage through a single multi-protocol global namespace, a global parallel file system and accelerated data orchestration software. Under the agreement, Carahsoft will serve as Hammerspace’s Public Sector distributor, bringing the company’s innovative Data Platform to the Public Sector through Carahsoft’s reseller partners and NASA Solutions for Enterprise-Wide Procurement (SEWP) V and Information Technology Enterprise Solutions – Software 2 (ITES-SW2) contracts.

“Carahsoft’s expertise in providing IT solutions to the Public Sector and its extensive ecosystem of Government partners make them an ideal partner for Hammerspace,” said Gregg Machon, Global Vice President, Channel Sales & Operations at Hammerspace.. “Together, we help Federal, State and Local agencies unlock the full potential of their data, enabling faster innovation, improved collaboration and more efficient mission outcomes across distributed environments.”

Hammerspace consolidates unstructured data into a global namespace that provides enterprise organizations with fast data access across sites, clouds and storage. With the Hammerspace Data Platform, unstructured dataand hardware in on-premises, cloud or edge environments become globally accessible through standard protocols without proprietary client software or agents. The Platform’s data orchestration services deliver data to AI or high-performance workloads without disrupting users or applications. Additionally, Hammerspace software automates control of distributed data with a policy engine that manages data protection, data placement and other essential data services.

Further, Hammerspace’s AI Data Platform (AIDP) solution offers a turnkey approach that removes one of the biggest barriers preventing enterprise AI pilot projects from reaching production: seamless access to distributed enterprise datasets. This allows organizations to start making their existing data AI-ready using the infrastructure they already own, without deploying a separate AI storage system. By uniquely leveraging data in place, Hammerspace eliminates the need to purchase massive amounts of new flash just to house AI data.

“With the addition of Hammerspace to our portfolio, we can better support our Government customers as they manage growing data requirements across on-premise, cloud and edge environments,” said Rob Pickle, Sales Director overseeing the Hammerspace Team at Carahsoft. “Hammerspace’s data orchestration capabilities strengthen our solution portfolio to help agencies improve data accessibility and performance while maintaining control of critical information assets. We look forward to working with Hammerspace and our reseller partners to deliver these capabilities to the Public Sector.”

Hammerspace’s solutions are available through Carahsoft’s SEWP V contracts NNG15SC03B and NNG15SC27B and ITES-SW2 Contract W52P1J-20-D-0042. For more information, contact the Carahsoft Team at (888) 662-2724 or Hammerspace@carahsoft.com; or explore Hammerspace’s solutions here.

About Hammerspace

Hammerspace is the high-performance data platform built to simplify and optimize AI infrastructure at scale. It makes all your data immediately accessible — anywhere across on-premises and cloud environments — without copying or migrating data. By integrating with existing storage, networking, and applications, Hammerspace creates a unified, high-speed data backbone for AI, enabling organizations to accelerate every stage of the AI pipeline while eliminating data silos. Learn more at https://hammerspace.com.

Contact

IGNITE Consulting, on behalf of Hammerspace

Kim Pegnato

(650) 750-8400

Hammerspace@igniteconsultinginc.com

About Carahsoft’s AI Portfolio

Carahsoft’s Artificial Intelligence (AI) Portfolio includes leading and emerging technology vendors who are enabling government agencies and systems integrators to harness the power of AI and ultimately meet mission needs; from creating efficiencies within agencies to bolstering national security and defense. Supported by dedicated AI product specialists and an extensive ecosystem of resellers, integrators, and service providers, we help organizations identify the right technology for unique environments and provide access to technology solutions through our broad portfolio of contract vehicles. Our AI portfolio spans solutions for AI Infrastructure, Generative and Agentic AI, Autonomous Systems & Robotics and more. Learn more about Carahsoft’s AI Solutions for Government here.

About Carahsoft

Carahsoft Technology Corp. is The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider, supporting Public Sector organizations across Federal, State and Local Government agencies and Education and Healthcare markets. As the Master Government Aggregator® for our vendor partners, we deliver solutions for Artificial Intelligence, Cybersecurity, MultiCloud, DevSecOps, Customer Experience and Engagement, Open Source and more. Working with resellers, systems integrators and consultants, our sales and marketing teams provide industry leading IT products, services and training through hundreds of contract vehicles. Visit us at www.carahsoft.com.

Contact

Mary Lange

(703) 230-7434

pr@carahsoft.com