VanishID and Carahsoft Partner to Deliver Digital Executive Protection Solutions to the Public Sector

WASHINGTON and RESTON, Va., April 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VanishID, the leading provider of continuous, comprehensive and turnkey digital executive protection, and Carahsoft Technology Corp., The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®, today announced a strategic partnership. Under the agreement, Carahsoft will serve as VanishID’s Master Government Aggregator®, making VanishID's digital executive protection solutions available to the Public Sector through Carahsoft’s reseller partners and NASA Solutions for Enterprise-Wide Procurement (SEWP) V, National Association of State Procurement Officials (NASPO) ValuePoint and OMNIA Partners contracts.

“Government agencies face the same executive digital exposure risks as the private sector, yet the stakes are even higher when targets include judges, elected officials and senior agency leaders,” said Tommy Hoschouer, Head of Public Sector at VanishID. “Partnering with Carahsoft gives us unparalleled reach into the Public Sector and allows us to deliver our proven, AI-powered protection at the scale these agencies need. We look forward to helping Federal, State and Local Government organizations reduce the digital attack surface that puts their leadership and mission at risk.”

VanishID digital executive protection is turnkey with same-day activation and zero customer lift, combining agentic AI with OSINT expertise to continuously monitor, remove and suppress the personal information that threat actors exploit to target high-value individuals. The platform protects against the most pervasive threats facing Public Sector leaders today, including data broker profiles that expose home addresses and financial records, breached credentials that enable credential stuffing attacks and the spear phishing, doxxing and impersonation campaigns that follow. Unlike point-in-time solutions, VanishID operates continuously in the background without burden on security teams or the individuals being protected.

For Public Sector organizations, the risks are acute. Judges, elected officials and Government employees are high-profile targets whose publicly available personal information enables cyber and physical threats alike. VanishID’s Public Sector Protection offering is purpose-built to address the unique threat profile of these roles, providing Government-grade managed services with accurate data reporting, transparent monitoring and a turnkey experience that integrates seamlessly into existing security operations.

“Public Sector leaders face an evolving threat landscape where personal digital exposure can quickly translate into mission risk,” said Marty Gryski, Program Executive for Open Source Intelligence Solutions at Carahsoft. “By combining AI-driven automation with OSINT-informed monitoring, VanishID provides agencies with a proactive, continuous approach to reducing that risk. Through our reseller partners and contract vehicles, we are making it easier for Government organizations to access scalable protection for their most critical personnel.”

Vanish ID’s solutions are available through Carahsoft’s SEWP V contracts NNG15SC03B and NNG15SC27B, NASPO ValuePoint Master Agreement #AR2472 and OMNIA Partners Contract #R240303. For more information, contact the Carahsoft Team at (703) 871-8548 or VanishID@carahsoft.com or learn more about VanishID’s solutions here.

About VanishID

VanishID was founded in 2019 on a simple but urgent observation: enterprise security had become extraordinarily sophisticated at protecting systems, and almost entirely blind to protecting the people behind them. The company's continuous, comprehensive, and turnkey delivery combines agentic AI with OSINT expertise to monitor, remove, and mitigate digital exposure across the external identity layer outside the perimeter, requiring zero effort from security teams or the people they protect. Trusted by Fortune 500 enterprises, leading financial institutions, major health systems, high-growth technology companies, and public sector agencies, VanishID's platform delivers same-day activation and measurable attack surface reduction. Headquartered in Washington, D.C., VanishID is backed by Dell Technologies Capital, Crosslink Capital, Rally Ventures, Energy Impact Partners, Bright Pixel, LockStep Ventures, and strategic angels Mark McLaughlin and Christopher Key.

To learn more about VanishID or to request a briefing, visit https://vanishid.com/.

Contact

Sean Goldstein

VP, Marketing

seang@vanishid.com

About Carahsoft

Carahsoft Technology Corp. is The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider, supporting Public Sector organizations across Federal, State and Local Government agencies and Education and Healthcare markets. As the Master Government Aggregator for our vendor partners, we deliver solutions for Open Source, Cybersecurity, MultiCloud, DevSecOps, Artificial Intelligence, Customer Experience and Engagement, Open Source and more. Working with resellers, systems integrators and consultants, our sales and marketing teams provide industry leading IT products, services and training through hundreds of contract vehicles. Visit us at www.carahsoft.com.

Contact

Mary Lange

(703) 230-7434

PR@carahsoft.com