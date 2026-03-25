DoubleVerify and Spectrum Reach Partner to Advance Program-Level Transparency in Streaming TV

NEW YORK, March 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DoubleVerify (“DV”) (NYSE: DV), the leading software platform to verify media quality, optimize advertising performance and prove campaign outcomes, today announced a partnership with Spectrum Reach to enhance transparency and performance across streaming TV campaigns. As part of the collaboration, Spectrum Reach has become the first partner to join DV’s Certified Transparent Streaming program , reinforcing its commitment to secure, program-level transparency across streaming TV ad inventory.

“Advertisers have made it clear that show-level transparency is not optional — it’s foundational to trust and performance in streaming TV,” said Todd Randak, GM of CTV at DoubleVerify. “By working with Spectrum Reach to enable compliant, program-level reporting at scale, we’re continuing to raise the standard for transparency while helping brands drive stronger outcomes. We expect to announce additional partners in the coming months as momentum builds around program-level transparency across the streaming TV ecosystem.”

Through the partnership, Spectrum Reach will share key show-level data across their programming including news and live sports, spanning both direct IO and programmatic buying. These insights will be available directly within DV Authentic Streaming TV™ reporting, giving advertisers verified, post-bid visibility into the specific programs their ads ran alongside. By combining show-level transparency in a privacy-focused way with DV’s performance analytics and optimization capabilities, advertisers can better understand how contextual relevance drives outcomes and make smarter decisions to optimize future streaming investments.

“We’re bringing show-level transparency to premium streaming inventory, not just telling advertisers which app their ads ran in, but which program they ran alongside,” said Alexander Groysman, Vice President, Product Management at Spectrum Reach. “This includes weather reports, local news, live sports and business programming. Spectrum Reach is enriching our content metadata with the granular signals advertisers have been asking for and integrating it directly into programmatic infrastructure. Our partnership with DoubleVerify ensures this transparency is delivered in a privacy-focused, scalable way that drives stronger outcomes for brands.”

DV announced DV Authentic Streaming TV™ in January. The solution combines the company’s verification and optimization capabilities to deliver unprecedented, granular pre-bid discovery, AI-powered performance activation and post-bid measurement across streaming TV and CTV environments.

DV’s Certified Transparent Streaming program allows publishers to share verified program- and episode-level data in streaming TV in a privacy-focused and scalable way. Built using clean room infrastructure, it enables publishers to contribute program-level data within a controlled environment where individual-level information remains under their control. Only aggregated, de-identified advertiser-ready outputs are shared.

To be certified, publishers must demonstrate that they can contribute content-level information in a compliant environment and meet DV’s criteria for data quality, consistency and transparency.

Participation in the DV’s Certified Transparent Streaming program helps publishers:

Incentivize continued ad spending by providing trusted, program-level transparency.

Increase yield by demonstrating premium context and quality.

Reduce operational friction through fast, compliant reporting that eliminates one-off data pulls.

Maintain control of sensitive data in a privacy-focused environment.





These efforts establish a consistent, reliable foundation for transparency that aligns advertiser expectations with publisher needs.

About DoubleVerify

DoubleVerify (“DV”) (NYSE: DV) is the industry’s leading media effectiveness platform that leverages AI to drive superior outcomes for global brands. By powering media efficiency and performance, DV strengthens the online advertising ecosystem, preserving the fair value exchange between buyers and sellers of digital media. Learn more at www.doubleverify.com.

About Spectrum Reach