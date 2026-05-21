DoubleVerify Delivers Global Media Quality Measurement for LinkedIn Audience Network, Elevating Transparency for B2B Advertisers

NEW YORK, May 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DoubleVerify (“DV”) (NYSE: DV), the leading software platform to verify media quality, optimize advertising performance and prove campaign outcomes, today announced the launch of global post-bid measurement across the LinkedIn Audience Network (LAN).

Advertisers now can measure key media quality signals across LAN inventory, including invalid traffic (IVT), viewability, brand suitability and intended geography. These capabilities provide advertisers with independent, third-party visibility into how and where their ads are delivered across LinkedIn’s extended network of publishers.

“Advertisers are demanding greater clarity into the quality and performance of their media environments,” said Steve Woolway, EVP of Business Development at DoubleVerify. “With this announcement, DV is bringing global media quality measurement to the LinkedIn Audience Network, delivering the independent verification advertisers need to maximize performance and make more informed investment decisions across this important channel.”

DV’s reporting delivers site-level insights across the LinkedIn Audience Network, enabling advertisers to verify media quality and improve media effectiveness with greater confidence. In addition to post-bid measurement, DV offers pre-bid avoidance controls through DV Authentic Brand Suitability on LAN, providing a unified approach to media authentication across the campaign lifecycle.

Pre-bid controls enable brands to proactively analyze inventory and exclude content that does not align with their suitability settings, while post-bid measurement delivers detailed insights into delivery, enabling advertisers to ensure their ads run in environments that meet brand expectations.

The LinkedIn Audience Network helps advertisers reach B2B decision-makers throughout their buying journey across a broad set of premium publishers. Campaigns leveraging LAN deliver 3.9x more monthly impressions and 66% higher conversion rates compared to LinkedIn feed-only campaigns, unlocking more opportunities to drive awareness, consideration and results (LinkedIn Internal Data, August 2025).

“Providing advertisers with greater transparency and confidence is central to how we continue to evolve the LinkedIn Audience Network,” said Lee Womer, VP of Product & Business Development at LinkedIn. “By working with companies like DoubleVerify, we’re enabling advertisers to better understand media quality and performance across LAN, helping them make more informed decisions and drive stronger results.”

This product release is a key component of DV’s Media AdVantage Platform, which combines media verification, ad optimization and campaign outcomes measurement to maximize performance and return on ad spend. As part of its verification capabilities, DV’s post-bid measurement on the LinkedIn Audience Network provides advertisers with independent insight into the quality of their media, enabling them to validate delivery and improve campaign effectiveness.

This announcement builds on DV’s broader integration with LinkedIn. DV recently expanded its capabilities to support measurement across LinkedIn’s CTV Ads, enabling advertisers to measure IVT, viewability, brand suitability and intended geography across streaming formats and devices. DV also offers Authentic Brand Suitability, Custom Contextual and network-wide IVT protection on LAN, as well as IVT and viewability measurement for video ad formats within the LinkedIn Feed.

About DoubleVerify

DoubleVerify (“DV”) (NYSE: DV) is the industry’s leading media effectiveness platform that leverages AI to drive superior outcomes for global brands. By powering media efficiency and performance, DV strengthens the online advertising ecosystem, preserving the fair value exchange between buyers and sellers of digital media. Learn more at www.doubleverify.com.

Chris Harihar

646-535-9475

chris@crenshawcomm.com