AI Scale Detection Launches in Morpholio Trace

Columbia, MD, March 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Morpholio from Vectorworks today announced the release of AI Scale, a powerful new feature built into Morpholio Trace that automatically reads and calibrates the scale of drawings, saving designers time and streamlining the creative workflow.

For architects and designers, scale is everything. Whether working through the intricacies of a construction detail or laying out a master plan, precision at the correct scale defines every decision. Yet setting up that scale has traditionally been a manual, time-consuming step that interrupts the flow of ideas.

AI Scale solves that.

In the design fields, architecture, interior design, landscape, and more, the value of starting with scale cannot be underestimated. From the first idea, understanding the context in which you are working is essential. Having the free flow of thought that comes with a pencil, while sketching on top of and adjacent to scaled drawings, is the dream state that allows new ideas to be born, shaped, and developed into timeless proportion. Scale defines relationships, establishes hierarchy, influences perception, and ultimately evokes beauty, awe, or intimacy.

Developed as part of Morpholio’s ongoing commitment to integrating cutting-edge technology into the creative process in ways that are most important to designers, AI Scale intelligently detects the scale of imported drawings and instantly adjusts tools accordingly. AI Scale then automatically sets and unlocks smart area, dimension, and measuring tools in the drawing space. The result is a seamless experience that allows designers to move through concepts and drawings while staying immersed in their work.

“Over the last 15 years, Morpholio has thoughtfully integrated the latest technologies into digital drawing, always in service of the creative process,” said Mark Collins, Morpholio co-founder. “Tools like RoomPlan and Perspective Finder have shown how powerful intelligence can enhance sketching. With AI Scale, we’re taking that a step further by removing one of the most persistent points of friction in the workflow.”

AI Scale is built on Apple's VisionKit, which means that, despite the magic, projects never leave the device, and predictions are generated by the device's own neural processors. This tool is not driven by data centers but instead takes advantage of local AI with a narrow scope and a daily benefit.

Furthermore, unlike some AI tools that attempt to replace creative decision-making, AI Scale is designed to augment the design process. It works quietly in the background, supporting accuracy and efficiency while leaving full control in the hands of the user. Whether sketching over plans, refining layouts, or developing detailed drawings, the feature takes something at the heart of good design and makes it easier to access throughout the process.

“We believe AI for designers should enhance creativity, not replace it,” added Toru Hasegawa, Morpholio Co-founder. “We're helping designers execute their work with less setup and distraction. The architect’s true value comes from a lifetime of experience and insight, not from within the software. This is about enabling designers to focus on what they do best, thinking creatively.”

"With Morpholio now part of Vectorworks, AI Scale is a glimpse of the intelligent assistance we believe should be built into every stage of design,” says Jason Pletcher, Vectorworks CEO. “Features like this quietly handle the technical setup in the background so our customers and designers can stay in their creative flow."

At its core, Morpholio, created by architects for architects and designers, remains committed to keeping sketching accessible and powerful within the design workflow. With AI Scale, that mission continues, bringing intelligent, practical tools to designers who value both precision and creativity.

AI Scale is now available for download in the Apple App Store for iPhone and iPad. For more information, visit www.morpholioapps.com. For media inquiries or to request high-resolution images and text, please email press@morpholioapps.com.

About Morpholio

Founded in 2010 by four architects, Morpholio began with the belief that hand drawing was critical to the increasingly digital design process. Together, they envisioned a creative renaissance for design through the iPad and Apple Pencil. With a global community of users, they have been recognized on numerous "Best Apps" lists.

The suite for iPad and iPhone includes Trace for sketching and drafting, Board for mood and design boards, and Journal, a digital sketchbook.

In 2026, Morpholio became part of the Vectorworks family, bringing its suite of mobile design tools together with an industry leader in technology and an expert in CAD and BIM solutions tailored to design. Today, the original mission remains: to empower designers of all types with intuitive tools that support creativity and innovation from sketch to reality.

About Vectorworks, Inc.

Vectorworks, Inc. is an award-winning design and BIM software provider serving the architecture, landscape architecture and design, and entertainment industries in 85 countries. Professionals worldwide are using Vectorworks on Mac and Windows to create, connect, and influence the next generation of design. Built with designers in mind since 1985, Vectorworks software offers you the freedom to follow your imagination wherever it leads you. Headquartered in Columbia, Maryland, with offices in the UK, Canada, Australia, and Japan, Vectorworks is a part of the Nemetschek Group. Learn how you can design without limits at vectorworks.net or follow @Vectorworks.

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