Vishay Intertechnology 40 LHE Linear Position Sensor Delivers High Accuracy Displacement Measurement to 40 mm in Harsh Environments

MALVERN, Pa., March 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE: VSH) today introduced a new compact, ready-to-use linear position sensor designed for high accuracy performance in demanding environments. Featuring non-contacting Hall Effect technology, the Vishay Sfernice 40 LHE delivers linearity down to ± 1 % (full stroke), resolution of 12 µm, and a lifespan greater than 10 million cycles — all in a space-saving 35 mm by 14.5 mm by 28 mm design.

While previous-generation devices offered electrical strokes up to 10 mm, the 40 LHE extends this capability to 40 mm. Combined with its high accuracy and resolution, this makes the device ideal for servo loop motion control systems requiring small displacement monitoring, such as infrastructure integrity monitoring ("crackmeters" in bridges and buildings), digital farming (dendrometers), in-line process measurement, robotic grippers in industrial automation systems, and medical robotic grasping forceps. The sensor will also be used in throttle and pedal position sensors for e-bikes and motorcycles, railway equipment and ships, and agricultural machinery.

For reliable operation in these harsh environments, the 40 LHE features IP67 sealing and withstands high frequency vibration up to 20 g and shocks up to 50 g. Integrated reverse voltage and overvoltage input protections (-10 V DC and +20 V DC , respectively) reduce costs by eliminating the need for external protection circuitry. Offering easy and flexible integration into automation systems, the device provides analog ratiometric or digital (PWM) output signals and includes versatile “2 faces” fixing holes for horizontal or vertical mounting.

As a “true power on” device, the 40 LHE reports its position immediately upon power-up without requiring recalibration, re-homing, or initialization routines — even after a power loss. This further reduces costs by eliminating the need for a battery back-up. Available with a spring return option and customizable on request to meet the most demanding needs, the RoHS-compliant device operates with a supply voltage of 5 V DC ± 10 % and supply current of < 16 mA typical. The recommended load resistance is 1 kΩ for both analog and PWM output.

Samples and production quantities of the 40 LHE are available now, with lead times of 12 weeks.

Vishay manufactures one of the world’s largest portfolios of discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components that are essential to innovative designs in the automotive, industrial, computing, consumer, telecommunications, military, aerospace, and medical markets. Serving customers worldwide, Vishay is The DNA of tech.® Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. is a Fortune 1000 Company listed on the NYSE (VSH). More on Vishay at www.Vishay.com.

The DNA of tech® is a registered trademark of Vishay Intertechnology, Inc.

Vishay on Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/VishayIntertechnology

Vishay Twitter feed: http://twitter.com/vishayindust

Links to product datasheets:

http://www.vishay.com/ppg?57124 (40 LHE)

Link to product photo:

https://www.flickr.com/photos/vishay/albums/72177720332612462

For more information please contact:

Vishay Intertechnology

Peter Henrici, +1 408 567-8400

peter.henrici@vishay.com

or

Redpines

Bob Decker, +1 415 409-0233

bob.decker@redpinesgroup.com