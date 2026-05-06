Vishay Intertechnology ESD Protection Diode Passes IEEE 10BASE-T1S Compliance Tests

MALVERN, Pa., May 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. today announced that its VETH100A1DD1 ESD protection diode, offered in the DFN1006 package, has successfully passed IEEE 10BASE-T1S compliance testing, confirming its suitability for use in automotive One-Pair Ethernet (OPEN) bus architectures.

The VETH100A1DD1 meets all three OPEN Alliance EMC Test Specifications for ESD Protection Devices, supporting 10BASE-T1S, 100BASE-T1, and 1000BASE-T1 applications. In addition to the newly completed IEEE 10BASE-T1S compliance tests, the device has also passed compliance testing for 100BASE-T1 and 1000BASE-T1, with test reports available upon request.

10BASE-T1S is an automotive data bus designed to connect at least eight nodes over a single twisted-pair cable with lengths of up to 25 meters. The standard operates at a nominal data rate of 10 Mbit/s using baseband transmission over one twisted pair, with the “S” designating short-range operation. Unlike higher-speed point-to-point automotive Ethernet links such as 100BASE-T1 and 1000BASE-T1, 10BASE-T1S uses a multidrop bus topology in which multiple nodes share the same physical medium.

Because a 10BASE-T1S network can include an ESD protection device at each node, very low capacitance is critical to maintaining signal integrity across the bus. The VETH100A1DD1 is specifically designed to meet this requirement, offering a capacitance below the 1 pF described in the 10BASE-T1S test specification, making it well suited for 10BASE-T1S applications while remaining compatible with higher-speed automotive Ethernet standards.

With its compliance across 10BASE-T1S, 100BASE-T1, and 1000BASE-T1, the VETH100A1DD1 provides designers with an ESD protection solution for a broad range of automotive Ethernet architectures, from multidrop bus systems to higher-speed point-to-point links.

Vishay manufactures one of the world’s largest portfolios of discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components that are essential to innovative designs in the automotive, industrial, computing, consumer, telecommunications, military, aerospace, and medical markets. Serving customers worldwide, Vishay is The DNA of tech.® Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. is a Fortune 1000 Company listed on the NYSE (VSH). More on Vishay at www.Vishay.com .

The DNA of tech® is a registered trademark of Vishay Intertechnology, Inc.

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Links to product datasheets:

http://www.vishay.com/ppg?86195 (VETH100A1DD1)

Link to product photo:

https://www.flickr.com/photos/vishay/albums/72177720333432999