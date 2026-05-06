Vishay Intertechnology High Sensitivity Proximity Sensor Offers Medium Distance Detection Up to 600 mm in Compact Package

MALVERN, Pa., May 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Optoelectronics group of Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE: VSH) today introduced a new high sensitivity proximity sensor in a compact 5.0 mm x 2.0 mm x 1.5 mm surface-mount package. Combining an IR emitter, photodiode, amplifiers, and 12-bit ADC in one device, the Vishay Semiconductors VCNL36758 delivers low power consumption and medium distance proximity detection up to 600 mm for smart home, industrial, and office applications.

Compared to previous-generation solutions, the proximity sensor released today offers a volume reduction of 65 %. The device’s small package supports space-limited designs that require longer detection distances than typical short distance sensors, while enhancing design flexibility. The VCNL36758’s integrated IR emitter is driven by a built-in current sink with an internal selectable register, allowing engineers to optimize detection range and power consumption.

The sensor provides presence detection for display activation in printers, copiers, tablets, and home appliances; collision avoidance in toys and robots; proximity sensing and lighting control in offices, corridors, and public buildings; lavatory appliance activation; and parking space availability in lots and garages. For these applications, the device features intelligent background light cancellation to ensure reliable proximity detection in the presence of ambient light sources, while its high sensitivity supports dark lens designs.

A programmable interrupt function allows designers to specify high and low thresholds, reducing continuous communication with the microcontroller and lowering system power consumption. Additional power-saving capabilities are provided through an active force mode that enables one-time measurements triggered by a single command. The device’s 12-bit proximity sensor uses intelligent cancellation to eliminate crosstalk, while a smart, adjustable persistence scheme prevents false triggers to ensure accurate sensing and faster response time.

The VCNL36758’s emitter wavelength peaks at 940 nm and has no visible “red-tail.” The device offers excellent temperature compensation from −40 °C to +85 °C. Offered in a lead (Pb)-free 10-pin molded package, the sensor is RoHS-compliant, halogen-free, and Vishay Green .

Device Specification Table:

Part number VCNL36758 Package size (mm) 5.0 x 2.0 x 1.5 Operating voltage (V) 1.7 to 3.6 I²C bus voltage (V) 1.7 to 3.6 LED pulse current (mA) 240 Operating range (mm) 600 ADC proximity resolution 12 bit

Samples and production quantities of the VCNL36758 are available now, with lead times of 16 weeks.

Vishay manufactures one of the world’s largest portfolios of discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components that are essential to innovative designs in the automotive, industrial, computing, consumer, telecommunications, military, aerospace, and medical markets. Serving customers worldwide, Vishay is The DNA of tech.® Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. is a Fortune 1000 Company listed on the NYSE (VSH). More on Vishay at www.Vishay.com .

The DNA of tech® is a registered trademark of Vishay Intertechnology, Inc.

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Links to product datasheets:

http://www.vishay.com/ppg?805555 (VCNL36758)

Link to product photo:

https://www.flickr.com/photos/vishay/albums/72177720333363166