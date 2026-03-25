Hanwha Vision Strengthens Its Surveillance Ecosystem with BLAZE Hybrid AI Video Management System

TEANECK, N.J., March 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hanwha Vision is expanding its surveillance ecosystem with BLAZE VMS, a next-generation hybrid Video Management System (VMS) designed to simplify system deployment, AI-powered investigations, and multi-site management across modern surveillance environments.

Built as a true Hanwha end-to-end platform, BLAZE integrates seamlessly with Hanwha Vision cameras and devices while combining on-premises system performance with cloud-based federation and centralized user management. The hybrid architecture enables organizations to efficiently manage multiple locations while maintaining secure, centralized access and control.

“BLAZE represents a major step in Hanwha Vision’s evolution toward a software-driven, AI-enabled platform,” said Andy Jungwoo Ryu, Chief Strategy & Product Officer at Hanwha Vision. “By bringing together AI analytics, hybrid cloud architecture, and seamless device integration, BLAZE strengthens our ability to deliver an end-to-end surveillance ecosystem for customers worldwide.”





Seamless Integration Across the Hanwha Ecosystem

BLAZE natively supports Hanwha Vision’s expanding portfolio of devices, including speakers, intercoms, thermal cameras, and Wisenet 9 cameras. The system automatically detects connected devices and applies optimized configurations, enabling installers to deploy systems faster with minimal manual setup.

Installers can add and configure cameras in bulk directly within BLAZE, reducing setup time from hours to minutes. Preconfigured default settings across supported camera models further simplify installation and system deployment.

By tightly integrating devices and video management software, BLAZE delivers a streamlined surveillance experience from installation through daily operations.

AI-Native VMS Built for the Future

BLAZE works seamlessly with WiseAI from Hanwha cameras to enable fast object and attribute searches across archived videos for rapid investigation. Similarity Search uses AI to match similar sightings of a person across multiple cameras, helping operators quickly trace movement across large sites or multiple locations.

BLAZE AI appliances also introduce Semantic Search, powered by generative AI. Unlike traditional video search tools that rely on predefined attributes such as clothing color or object type, Semantic Search allows operators to use natural language queries to locate events that were previously difficult to find. For example, operators can search for descriptions such as “a person with a face cover and a backpack in the office lobby,” enabling faster and more intuitive investigations.

Built for Scalable Multi-Site Operations

BLAZE is designed to scale from single-site deployments to multi-site distributed environments. Its clustered architecture enables systems to expand as operational needs grow while maintaining performance and system resilience. Through cloud-based federation, multiple systems can be connected into a single organization, enabling centralized user management and single sign-on across locations.

By linking each site’s on-premises system to the cybersecure BLAZE Cloud, operators, administrators, and technicians gain secure remote access without requiring port forwarding or VPNs.

“Customers want a seamless experience between Hanwha devices and the VMS that is simple to configure, intuitive to use, and easy to manage,” said Ethan Kim, Head of Product - Software Solutions at Hanwha Vision. “BLAZE delivers natural workflows, scalable system architecture, and centralized user control for organizations managing multiple sites without adding operational complexity.”

Purpose-Built Appliances for Simplified Deployment

To further streamline deployment and system management, BLAZE will also be available with purpose-built appliances designed specifically for the platform. These hardened systems come pre-licensed and ready to run out of the box, eliminating operating system management and simplifying installation for integrators and operators.

For more information about BLAZE VMS, visit hanwhavisionamerica.com/BLAZE/.

About Hanwha Vision America

Hanwha Vision America is redefining what’s possible in safety, operations, and business intelligence, going beyond security with its continually expanding ecosystem of surveillance & vision solutions. Built on a foundation of trust, innovation in optical design, image processing, and cybersecurity, Hanwha Vision technologies combine 24/7 protection, Artificial Intelligence and cloud-based platforms with the data-powered analytics customers need to generate actionable market insights.

Hanwha Vision America is committed to developing intelligent solutions that keep businesses moving forward, empowering organizations to see more, understand deeper, and respond smarter. Discover more at www.hanwhavisionamerica.com .

Media Contact

Walker Sands for Hanwha Vision America

HanwhaPR@walkersands.com

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