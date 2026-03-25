Hanwha Vision Introduces Purpose-Built Appliances to Power BLAZE Hybrid AI Video Management System

TEANECK, N.J., March 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Following the introduction of BLAZE VMS, Hanwha Vision today announced a new lineup of BLAZE appliances, purpose-built systems designed to simplify deployment and operation of the hybrid video management platform. Optimized for BLAZE VMS, the appliances provide organizations with a streamlined way to deploy scalable video surveillance systems while reducing installation complexity and ongoing system management.

Purpose-Built Appliances for Simplified Deployment

BLAZE appliances are specifically engineered to run the BLAZE VMS platform, delivering tightly integrated hardware and software optimized for video surveillance workloads. By combining recording, video management, and client operations within a single system, the appliances provide a reliable foundation for managing modern video surveillance systems.

Each appliance arrives fully pre-installed, pre-licensed, and ready to run out of the box, eliminating the need for operating system installation or manual software configuration. This streamlined approach allows integrators to bring systems online quickly while maintaining consistent configurations across deployments.

“BLAZE appliances are designed to remove much of the operational complexity traditionally associated with video management systems,” said Seolhee Heo, Sr. Product Manager at Hanwha Vision. “With a hardened operating system and fully pre-configured platform, customers no longer need to manage operating system maintenance, security patching, or dedicated IT oversight, allowing them to focus on operating their surveillance systems instead of maintaining underlying infrastructure.”

Optimized Performance and Reliability

BLAZE appliances are engineered specifically for continuous video surveillance workloads, with hardware and software designed to operate together as a unified platform. This tight integration delivers predictable system performance while supporting recording, video management, and client operations within a single appliance.

Developed alongside the BLAZE VMS platform, the appliances undergo extensive engineering validation to ensure consistent operation across deployments. This provides a reliable foundation for organizations that require stable system performance and long-term operational dependability.

Comprehensive Appliance Lineup

Hanwha Vision will offer a comprehensive lineup of 12 purpose-built BLAZE appliance models designed to support a wide range of surveillance environments.

Compact models with integrated PoE switch options provide an all-in-one solution ideal for smaller deployments, enabling cameras to be connected and managed from a single, space-saving system.

provide an all-in-one solution ideal for smaller deployments, enabling cameras to be connected and managed from a single, space-saving system. Mid-range appliances are designed for environments with larger camera deployments and extended video retention requirements, offering expanded and redundant storage for flexible system configurations.

are designed for environments with larger camera deployments and extended video retention requirements, offering expanded and redundant storage for flexible system configurations. High-performance AI-enabled appliances include dedicated AI acceleration designed to support advanced capabilities such as Semantic Search within the BLAZE VMS platform. These systems enable organizations to perform on-premises generative AI-powered video investigations, allowing operators to search video using natural language while maintaining full control of their infrastructure and data.



End-to-End Hanwha Surveillance Ecosystem

When combined with Hanwha Vision devices and the BLAZE VMS platform, the appliances provide a tightly integrated end-to-end surveillance solution. This unified architecture simplifies system design and ensures consistent performance across hardware, software, and connected devices.

By delivering hardware and software designed to operate together, Hanwha Vision enables organizations to deploy surveillance systems with greater efficiency while maintaining a seamless operational experience.

The result is faster installation, simplified system management, and improved long-term reliability for surveillance deployments.

For more information about BLAZE appliances, visit hanwhavisionamerica.com/BLAZE/.

About Hanwha Vision America

Hanwha Vision America is redefining what’s possible in safety, operations, and business intelligence, going beyond security with its continually expanding ecosystem of surveillance & vision solutions. Built on a foundation of trust, innovation in optical design, image processing, and cybersecurity, Hanwha Vision technologies combine 24/7 protection, Artificial Intelligence and cloud-based platforms with the data-powered analytics customers need to generate actionable market insights.

Hanwha Vision America is committed to developing intelligent solutions that keep businesses moving forward, empowering organizations to see more, understand deeper, and respond smarter. Discover more at www.hanwhavisionamerica.com.

Media Contact

Walker Sands for Hanwha Vision America

HanwhaPR@walkersands.com