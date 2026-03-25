PayPoint plc : Director/PDMR Shareholding

 | Source: PayPoint plc PayPoint plc

25 March 2026

PayPoint plc ("the Company")

Notifications of transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities

(together “PDMRs”)

The PayPoint plc Share Incentive Plan

This announcement includes details in respect of the monthly acquisition of Partnership Shares and award of Matching Shares under the PayPoint plc Share Incentive Plan (“SIP”) made on 23 March 2026 in respect of those PDMRs who are participants in the SIP, as set out below, including the following Executive Directors:

PDMRPartnership Shares Purchased

Date: 23 March 2026

Purchase Price: £5.368		Matching Shares

Date: 23 March 2026

Nicholas Wiles2323
David Robert Harding2323

        
The Notification of Dealing Forms can be found below.

This Notification is made in accordance with the requirements of the UK Market Abuse Regulation.

ENQUIRIES:        
PayPoint plc           

Bernadette Young, on behalf of Indigo Corporate Secretary Limited, Company Secretary
+44 (0) 7712 648443

Steve O'Neill, Chief Marketing and Corporate Affairs Officer
+44 (0)7919 488066

LEI: 5493004YKWI8U0GDD138

http://corporate.paypoint.com/

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)Name
  1. Julian Coghlan
  2. Simon Coles
  3. Ben Ford
  4. David Robert Harding
  5. Samantha Holden
  6. Mark Latham
  7. Tanya Murphy
  8. Stephen O’Neill
  9. Christopher Paul
  10. Anthony Sappor
  11. Josephine Toolan
  12. Katy Wilde
  13. Nicholas Wiles
  14. Nicholas Williams
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/status
  1. PDMR
  2. PDMR
  3. PDMR
  4. Chief Financial Officer
  5. PDMR
  6. PDMR
  7. PDMR
  8. PDMR
  9. PDMR
  10. PDMR
  11. PDMR
  12. PDMR
  13. Chief Executive Officer
  14. PDMR
b)Initial notification/AmendmentInitial notification
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer, or auction monitor
a)NamePayPoint plc
b)LEI5493004YKWI8U0GDD138
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code		Ordinary shares of 0.3611 pence

ISIN: GB00BVMTNR93


b)Nature of the transactionShares purchased pursuant to the PayPoint plc Share Incentive Plan.

c)



























Price(s) and volume(s)



























 Price(s)Volume(s)
1.£5.36824
2.£5.36824
3.£5.36823
4.£5.36823
5.£5.368163
6.£5.36824
7.£5.36824
8.£5.36823
9.£5.36824
10.£5.36824
11.£5.36824
12.£5.36824
13.£5.36823
14.£5.36818
d)



























Aggregated information



- Volume
- Price
- Total



























 Aggregate Volume(s)Price(s)Aggregate Total
1.24£5.368£128.83
2.24£5.368£128.83
3.23£5.368£123.46
4.23£5.368£123.46
5.163£5.368£874.98
6.24£5.368£128.83
7.24£5.368£128.83
8.23£5.368£123.46
9.24£5.368£128.83
10.24£5.368£128.83
11.24£5.368£128.83
12.24£5.368£128.83
13.23£5.368£123.46
14.18£5.368£96.62
e)Date of the transaction23 March 2026
f)Place of the transactionXLON


1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)Name
  1. Julian Coghlan
  2. Simon Coles
  3. Ben Ford
  4. David Robert Harding
  5. Samantha Holden
  6. Mark Latham
  7. Tanya Murphy
  8. Stephen O’Neill
  9. Christopher Paul
  10. Anthony Sappor
  11. Josephine Toolan
  12. Katy Wilde
  13. Nicholas Wiles
  14. Nicholas Williams
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/status
  1. PDMR
  2. PDMR
  3. PDMR
  4. Chief Financial Officer
  5. PDMR
  6. PDMR
  7. PDMR
  8. PDMR
  9. PDMR
  10. PDMR
  11. PDMR
  12. PDMR
  13. Chief Executive Officer
  14. PDMR
b)Initial notification/AmendmentInitial notification
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer, or auction monitor
a)NamePayPoint Plc
b)LEI5493004YKWI8U0GDD138
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code		Ordinary shares of 0.3611 pence

ISIN: GB00BVMTNR93


b)Nature of the transactionMatching shares issued pursuant to the PayPoint plc Share Incentive Plan.
c)



























Price(s) and volume(s)



























 Price(s)Volume(s)
1.Nil24
2.Nil24
3.Nil23
4.Nil23
5.Nil163
6.Nil24
7.Nil24
8.Nil23
9.Nil24
10.Nil24
11.Nil24
12.Nil24
13.Nil23
14.Nil18
d)



























Aggregated information



- Volume
- Price
- Total



























 Aggregate Volume(s)Price(s)Aggregate Total
1.24Niln/a
2.24Niln/a
3.23Niln/a
4.23Niln/a
5.163Niln/a
6.24Niln/a
7.24Niln/a
8.23Niln/a
9.24Niln/a
10.24Niln/a
11.24Niln/a
12.24Niln/a
13.23Niln/a
14.18Niln/a
e)Date of the transaction23 March 2026
f)Place of the transactionOutside of a trading venue



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