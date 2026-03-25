DesignCon 2026 Wraps with Focus on Innovation, Artificial Intelligence

SANTA CLARA, Calif., March 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DesignCon 2026, the premier event for high-speed communications and system design, concluded the three-day conference and exposition at the Santa Clara Convention Center, leaving attendees inspired by groundbreaking innovations and industry-leading insights into topics including power systems, space technology, and AI.

This year’s event brought together engineers, technologists, and thought leaders to explore the latest advancements in chip, board, and systems design. On a global scale, the sector is currently expected to hit US$975 billion in annual sales in 2026, fueled by an intensifying artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure boom.





Keynote Presentations:

Esteemed speakers included Joseph Lukens from Purdue University, Mark Ren of Agentrys, and Bhanu Sood from NASA Goddard Space Flight Center. Across three days of sessions, presentations covered cutting-edge topics such as quantum internet technologies, advanced system designs, and practical applications of emerging technologies.

Technical Tracks and Panels:

The expertly curated 15-track conference featured technical paper sessions, tutorials, and industry panels. Topics ranged from 5G advancements to AI-driven design tools, offering attendees actionable insights into the future of electronics innovation.

Leading companies including Amphenol, Keysight Technologies, and Cadence Design Systems, showcased the latest products and solutions across the sector. Live demonstrations and interactive exhibits from Socionext, Marvell, and more provided attendees with hands-on experiences of next-generation technologies.

“DesignCon 2026 has once again proven to be the ultimate destination for engineers and innovators to connect, learn, and shape the future of engineering,” says Suzanne Deffree, VP and Group Portfolio Leader, Manufacturing by Informa. “The event continues to provide a platform that drives innovation and collaboration in the industry through curated education, networking, and show floor activations.”





Looking Ahead to 2027

DesignCon returns to the Santa Clara Convention Center from February 2-4, 2027. Learn more about the event at: designcon.com.

About DesignCon

DesignCon is the world's premier conference for chip, board, and systems design engineers in the high-speed communications and semiconductor communities. DesignCon, created by engineers for engineers, takes place annually in Silicon Valley and remains the largest annual gathering of chip, board, and systems designers in the country. DesignCon is organized by Informa, a leading B2B information services group and the largest B2B events and exhibitions organizer in the world. To learn more and for the latest news and information, visit www.informa.com. Design News and Battery Technology Online are the official publications of DesignCon. Connect with DesignCon and join the conversation on Facebook and LinkedIn.

About Informa Markets Manufacturing

Informa Markets' Manufacturing portfolio, a subsidiary of Informa plc (LON:INF), is the leading B2B event producer, publisher, and digital media business for the world's $3-trillion advanced, technology-based manufacturing industry. Our print and electronic products deliver trusted information to the engineering market and leverage our proprietary 1.3-million-name database to connect suppliers with buyers and purchase influencers. We produce more than 50 events and conferences in a dozen countries, connecting manufacturing professionals from around the globe. The Manufacturing portfolio is organized by Informa, the world's leading exhibitions organizer that brings a diverse range of specialist markets to life, unlocking opportunities and helping them to thrive 365 days of the year. For more information, please visit www.informamarkets.com.

Media Contact

Informa Markets Manufacturing

pr.ime@informa.com

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