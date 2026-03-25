Pepper Lunch to Open in Frisco on March 28; First 100 Guests Receive Free Signature Beef Pepper Rice

LOS ANGELES, March 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pepper Lunch, the Japanese-born experiential fast-casual concept with more than 560 locations across 17 countries, today announced the grand opening of its newest restaurant in Frisco, Texas. Located at 9180 Warren Parkway, Suite #150 (Frisco Ranch on Preston Road and Warren Parkway) in the same shopping center as 99 Ranch Market, the restaurant will officially open its doors on March 28. Daily hours of operation will be Sunday – Thursday from 11am – 9pm and Friday and Saturday from 11am – 10pm.

To celebrate the opening, the first 100 guests in line beginning at opening will receive a FREE Beef Pepper Rice, the signature dish that has made Pepper Lunch an international favorite for more than 30 years.

In addition, every guest after the first 100 who dines in from March 28 through Monday, March 30, will receive a Buy One, Get One Free Beef Pepper Rice, making it the perfect opportunity to bring a friend or family member to experience the brand’s signature sizzling entrée.

Beef Pepper Rice combines tender beef with fragrant rice, flavorful pepper paste and freshly cracked black pepper, all served on a patented sizzling hot iron plate. Guests mix the ingredients tableside, creating an interactive and customizable dining experience that locks in flavor and heat with every bite.

The Frisco restaurant is led by Pepper Lunch area owner and operator Phil Guo, a local resident who owns and operates other restaurant businesses in the area. Guo plans to expand Pepper Lunch’s footprint across North Texas, with additional locations slated to open in Carrollton, Plano, Prosper and McKinney in the coming quarters.

“Frisco is an incredible community with a dynamic and growing food scene,” said Phil Guo, owner and operator of Pepper Lunch’s newest location. “As a local resident, I’m proud to introduce Pepper Lunch to our neighbors and bring this unique, high-quality dining experience to Warren Parkway. We’re just getting started and look forward to expanding across North Texas.”

Pepper Lunch CEO Troy Hooper added, “Phil is exactly the kind of passionate, community-focused operator we look for in our partners. His experience in hospitality and commitment to excellence make him an outstanding leader to grow the brand in North Texas. We’re thrilled to open in Frisco and continue building momentum across the region.”

About Pepper Lunch

The original fast-casual Japanese D-I-Y teppan restaurant, Pepper Lunch was founded in 1994 by one of Japan’s most famous chefs and entrepreneurs who wanted to introduce affordable premium steaks with quality ingredients served on a sizzling iron plate. With more than 560 locations across 17 countries, Pepper Lunch proudly offers quality, tasty, and affordable meals sourced from the finest ingredients and paired with an unforgettable dining experience.

Media Contact

Joshua Levitt

PR for Pepper Lunch

josh@fikacollective.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/d19361c3-e6f9-4487-a911-1d85707d5795