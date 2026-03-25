The Cravern Group & InEight Establish Partnership to Strengthen Capital Project Delivery

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., March 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- InEight and The Cravern Group have announced a new partnership combining InEight’s project controls platform with The Cravern Group’s expertise in industrial project performance, applications, and technical services to help organisations strengthen capital project delivery, improve visibility, and drive more disciplined, data-informed execution.

Connecting Planning, Execution, and Operational Readiness with InEight Solutions

The Cravern Group is a performance-focused services company specialising in capital projects across mining, oil and gas, energy, infrastructure, transportation, and chemical sectors. The company works with project owners to invest in their own productivity and actively manage delivery performance and risk, improving confidence in project outcomes, supported by Building Information Management (BIM), Advanced Work Packaging (AWP), and integrated information systems that connect planning, engineering, procurement, and construction teams.

The Cravern team has delivered project practices and integrated systems across some of the world’s largest and most complex capital projects. Drawing on this experience, they help organisations establish structured delivery environments that connect owners, contractors, and supply chain partners, improving productivity, strengthening control, and reducing delivery risk.

As an InEight partner, The Cravern Group will support organisations implementing InEight solutions, helping connect project data and strengthen decision making across the project lifecycle.

Expanding Global Expertise Within the InEight Partner Ecosystem

“We are excited to join the InEight partner ecosystem and support organisations seeking stronger control over their projects,” said Rob Ritchie, Managing Director at The Cravern Group. “Integrated systems underpin the productivity of modern project teams. Through our partnership with InEight, Cravern is helping redefine project delivery—embedding structured processes, connected data, and disciplined execution at the core of every project.”

“We are proud to welcome The Cravern Group as an InEight partner,” said Andrew Harris, InEight’s SVP for Sales & Operations Asia Pacific and Japan. “Their global industrial expertise and focus on technology integration make them a strong partner for organisations implementing InEight solutions. Together, we look forward to helping project teams improve planning, execution, and operational outcomes across complex, capital projects.”

Organisations interested in learning more about how InEight can support their business can contact The Cravern Group or InEight.

About InEight

InEight is a leader in construction project controls software, empowering over 850 companies taking on challenging projects in industries including construction and engineering; transportation infrastructure; mining; water; power and renewables; and oil, gas and chemical. Uniquely suited to capital construction and other complex work, our integrated, modular software manages projects worth over $1 trillion globally, taking control of project information management, costs, schedules, contracts, and construction operations, and delivering insights with advanced analytics and AI. InEight’s solutions adapt and scale to meet the dynamic needs of modern construction, driving operational excellence and successful project outcomes. For more information, follow InEight on LinkedIn or visit InEight.com.

About The Cravern Group

The Cravern Group is a performance-focused services company providing industrial project and systems expertise. The company supports projects and operations across the mining, oil and gas, energy, infrastructure and transport, and chemical sectors. In addition to integration services and technical implementation capabilities, The Cravern Group helps organisations improve project execution, operational readiness, and overall performance outcomes. For more information, follow The Cravern Group on LinkedIn or visit cravern.com.